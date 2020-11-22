C86: “Don’t sweat the small stuff”

Persevere slow and target the best goal

Surround yourself with people that can challenge and teach you

Don’t sweat the small stuff

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing C86.

Rapper, songwriter and producer C86 releases spine-tingling visuals for new single ‘The Dark Ages’.

A lyricist, songwriter and producer , C86 has become a mainstay in the North London music scene, having performed across several venues and open mic nights in the area, including a standout show at the O2 Academy Angel.

Since breaking out as a solo artist, C86 has had multiple tracks receive radio recognition on BBC Introducing.

Plucked from his debut EP Shadow in the Darkness, ‘The Dark Ages’ is a monument to minimalism, pairing sharp synths and heart-pounding percussion with sober meditations that reveal the artist’s seemingly inescapable unrest.

Shot in shadow lighting, utilizing reverse stop motion, the video sees a stone-faced C86 embrace the gothic, as he delivers a sermon on the state of today’s society under the flickering half-light of a candlelit room.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Hampstead Garden Suburbs. I then moved to Muswell Hill when 17.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up listening to all sorts of genres. Blur, Gorillaz, Oasis , and So Solid who were the early pioneers who opened doors.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Gaining experience and knowing more about myself. This helped propel me further.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When recording a track, I delivered the wrong lyric in the wrong verse..i learned to get myself prepared in advance as a result.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently working on an album

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity involves understanding each people is unique and recognizing each other’s differences.it is about understanding each other and moving beyond simple tolerance by embracing and celebrating the rich dimensions of diversity, that is contained within each individual.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Persevere slow and target the best goal Surround yourself with people that can challenge and teach you Learn to develop early Invest in people/culture/and time Don’t sweat the small stuff

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Concentrate on precision, attention to detail, and maintain perseverance in conjunction with creativity/innovation

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would be a proponent of bespoke tailoring that maintains the sustainability of the environment.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

James Dyble, who represents the global sound group. He helped with my contacts and my website. He also played a hand in the creation of my website and currently my album.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is worth living as long as there is a goal worth pursuing.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The English actress Danielle Henry.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.officialc86.com

Facebook // http://www.facebook.com/c86official

Twitter // http://www.twitter.com/c86official

Instagram // http://www.instagram.com/c86official

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!