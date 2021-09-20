Byron Van Kley of Adair Homes: “Watching others achieve is even more fun than achieving things yourself”

Watching others achieve is even more fun than achieving things yourself. Provide opportunities for the people around you and below you in the organization to take greater levels of leadership and accountability, and just watch what happens!

In many large cities in the U.S., there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable,” we are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the U.S.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Byron Van Kley.

Byron Van Kley has served as Chief Executive Officer of Adair Homes, a premier custom home builder and 2021 National Home Quality Award Winner, for the past 15 years. After spending 30 years in the home building industry as well as leading a church for five years and lending his time to community service, Byron brings together his two passions — business and helping the community — through initiatives at Adair Homes that help people find their dream home that fits both their lifestyle and their budget.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory? What led you to this particular career path?

After earning a civil engineering degree, I built my first business from the ground up. However, because of my deep commitment to helping others and involvement with a start-up church in Michigan, I decided to sell that business, obtain a master of divinity degree, and move to Portland to start a church.

After building and working with the church for roughly five years, I decided to bring together my two passions: business and helping the community. I was looking for an opportunity to lead a for-profit company with a strong mission to positively impact our community. A friend of mine introduced me to Pete Marsh, who founded Adair Homes, a regional leader in homebuilding for almost 40 years [at the time]. I knew I had found the perfect combination. When Pete was able to retire, I took over as CEO of Adair.

During my 15-year tenure with Adair, I’ve made it a priority to help the community. Adair has assisted with disaster relief (particularly helping those affected by recent devastating wildfires in the Pacific Northwest), created a legacy project that builds homes for families in need, and is a part of the Hunger Alliance with the Clark County Food Bank. I also really enjoy working with the Clark County Food Bank and The Salvation Army.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

During the Great Recession, builders had to do a lot of creative things just to stay alive. For multiple years, Adair constructed the shell of a full-sized home, including paint and landscaping, inside convention centers around the Pacific Northwest at home show events. It was quite a spectacle! It gave us a chance to introduce ourselves to tens of thousands of people in our region. We also conducted sweepstakes to give the home away.

Are you able to identify a tipping point in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point in my leadership journey came with the understanding that my primary role is to recruit, resource, and inspire a high-performing team, and then to get out of their way and let them make decisions. Earlier in my career, I was involved in almost every aspect of the organizations that I led, which didn’t leave room for high-capacity leaders to thrive. I think the big takeaway there is to trust the team you’ve built around you. If you nurture them, help them grow, and give them the independence to achieve, they will do great things for your company or organization.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful to Pete Marsh, the founder of Adair Homes. We met when he recruited me to serve on the board of his foundation and then eventually to lead the company as well. I learned from Pete that creativity and passion can be much more powerful than conventional wisdom. Pete’s passion was to raise up those around him rather than to take the spotlight for himself.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The classic book by Patrick Lencioni, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, is undoubtedly the one I have referenced most in my career. While teamwork is a concept that almost everyone in an organization endorses and subscribes to, the execution of teamwork is actually really challenging. And it can’t happen without a foundation of trust that opens the way for honest dialogue. If an organization can get that part right — and it’s hard — there is no goal they can’t achieve.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is, “None of us is as smart as all of us,” which is from Ken Blanchard. This quote speaks to the power of a team and also the value of humility for a leader. It’s so common for leaders to want to be the smartest person in the room, but experience has taught me that the job of a leader is to create an environment where everyone on the team feels free to bring their ideas to the table. When this happens, the best ideas always emerge, and they often aren’t the leader’s ideas!

OK, super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

Three main reasons come to mind:

First, in some large cities, the desire to use land wisely has created self-imposed scarcity. To alleviate sprawl, many cities have adopted urban growth boundaries that limit the creation of new residential lots. While this strategy has minimized sprawl, it also often leads to an undersupply of new lots, which inflates prices.

Second, government-imposed regulatory fees related to developing new lots and building on them now comprise 24 percent of a new home’s cost — almost 94,000 dollars per unit, [according to the National Association of Homebuilders]. These costs are comprised of permit fees. With almost a quarter of the price of a new home coming from government regulation, it’s easy to see why affordability would become an issue.

And finally, there has been a steady rise in the costs of materials and labor since the financial crisis ended. There is a significant shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry, which drives up labor costs. Most recently, material prices have been in the spotlight due to the lumber shortage. But labor shortages have been a bigger threat to affordability over the past dozen years or so.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

Adair Homes has a unique business model where we work alongside our customers to complete their projects. Adair is responsible for building the home itself, where our customers have the option to seek out multiple bids and comparison shop for the other parts of their project: landscapers, well drillers, deck and patio builders, etc. This allows our customers to seek out value in the marketplace and aids in affordability.

Also, because Adair isn’t a land developer, our customers have the freedom to build wherever they want to live. This allows them to seek out good value in their selection of a lot or parcel of land.

Finally, believing that the affordability crisis cannot be solved without expanding the pool of skilled trades, Adair nurtures a diverse and growing group of trade partners. Our team frequently encourages and assists subcontractors in growing their businesses.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

Over the years, Adair has been known as a company that cares for the communities it serves. From our involvement in local food banks and The Salvation Army to blood drives with the Red Cross, one of the things that drives our culture is a sense that we are here to serve others, not ourselves.

Last year, when wildfires ravaged large sections of the western United States, thousands of people lost their homes. It’s been very meaningful to help these communities rebuild. Additionally, Adair, with its trade partners, is privileged to be able to donate several homes to families who lost homes in the wildfires and have special needs.

In your opinion, what should other homebuilders do to further address these problems?

Builders can and will work to be increasingly more efficient and cost-effective in the design and execution of building new homes. This naturally happens as we work to meet the needs of the market and bring a product to our customers that they can afford to buy. As the millennial generation continues to form families and build homes, the demand for housing will be strong. Builders also need to support industry efforts to get policymakers to understand that the shortage of lots and high cost of regulation are tall barriers to overcome in providing affordable housing to meet the demands of the market.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

One of the best things we can do as a society is to begin to train more young people in the skilled trades. Many young people today view four-year college as their only path after high school. While this is ideal for many, the opportunities available in the skilled trades are not presented well enough to our young people.

One of my favorite success stories relating to this involves Rick Norwood of Norwood Excavation. Rick and his family built two homes with Adair, and our unique process allowed them to handle their own excavation on their projects. Shortly after building their second home, they decided to start their own excavation company, and a partnership was born. Norwood Excavation is based out of Oregon City and serves many of our Oregon build areas.

Two other things people should consider are multigenerational living or renting out space in your home to help defray the costs of a mortgage. The trend toward multigenerational homes has been growing over the past few years as parents are moving in with their adult children to help them raise kids, to help manage healthcare issues, or just to be closer to their family in general. It’s also common for adult children to return home after college to save money on living expenses or to continue helping out around the house.

Another trend is for people who have extra space to rent out extra space to a college student or someone else in need of a room. This is an especially viable option for single people, young couples without children, and empty nesters. It benefits both sides financially because the renter will pay considerably less than they would for an apartment or separate dwelling, and the homeowner receives extra money to put toward the mortgage payment and/or homeownership costs.

In both cases, it’s important for everyone to have their own space. Choosing a flexible design option allows for private retreats in the home that are essential for minimizing tension and for personal well-being. And, of course, sharing the financial and homeownership responsibilities makes housing more affordable.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws that you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

There are several key areas where I think legislation can improve our industry:

In areas that have urban growth boundaries, states and municipalities should require planning commissions to incorporate housing affordability as a primary criterion in their development of their urban growth boundaries. While the environment and open space are also very important, the housing affordability issue will not be solved without an adequate supply of developable land. I’d also like to see a hard cap on regulatory costs [permits] not to exceed a specified percentage of the median house value in a particular jurisdiction. Removing tariffs on building materials could help drive greater availability of lumber and other materials, driving down costs. We need government funding for increased trade school programs so that everyone who wants to join the skilled labor force is able to do so. School districts should be required to expose students to the many opportunities available to them in the skilled trades and assist them in acquiring training, whether in high school or after.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why?

Listen more and talk less. The people working in the business already have most of the answers if we’ll just listen. People are more motivated by purpose than money. While everyone wants to be treated fairly from a compensation perspective, the real power comes from reminding them of the importance of what they are doing. Hire people for their values more than their résumé. While experience is important, some of the best performers in my experience are more highly committed than they are highly trained. Never put off hard conversations. Our people deserve the truth from us — even when it’s difficult to deliver. Give people what they need, not what you think they want to hear. This is integrity. Watching others achieve is even more fun than achieving things yourself. Provide opportunities for the people around you and below you in the organization to take greater levels of leadership and accountability, and just watch what happens!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Inspire young people to take a risk on their ideas and start and grow businesses and nonprofit organizations. There are so many great ideas in the world that never come to fruition due to fear of failure or lack of proper support and resources. I believe that the right ideas are present to solve all of the challenges we face if we can cultivate young people to take the risks of entrepreneurship.

Is there a person in the world or in the U.S. with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Warren Buffett. I am fascinated by leaders who are able to have an impact over such a long period of time. In an age where social media dominates and most ideas come and go in days, Warren Buffett is still one of the most relevant voices in business at 91 years old. Simply amazing.

This was very meaningful. Thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.