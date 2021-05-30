Byron Ingraham of Azure Media: “Delegating is one of the most important skills for a leader to develop as it creates the space for growth”

Delegating is one of the most important skills for a leader to develop as it creates the space for growth. When we delegate to people within our business we are building up their confidence to perform various tasks. Over time this results in them knowing how to ultimately run various parts of a business, thus freeing up time for an owner to focus on other things.

As part of my series about the “How To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Byron Ingraham.

Byron Ingraham is the founder and chief business strategist at Azure Media based out of Dallas Tx. Byron’s focus is creating innovative strategies to help businesses reach their ideal customers online and offline while maximizing their revenue potential.

Byron is an Air Force Veteran who spent a decade while serving running & scaling businesses on bases around the world. He is also the author of The Art Of Conversation, a book on leveraging communication to attract ideal clients utilizing online marketing. Byron has spent over 10 years helping businesses refine their message and utilize online marketing to consistently attract their ideal clients month after month.

Byron has spoken on multiple stages around the US on the topic of marketing and how to attract your ideal clients with your message.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely. After I served in the USAF for 10 years I took the leap and entered into the world of entrepreneurship as I wanted to leverage the knowledge I had in leadership, as well as running businesses to help people in the community. This led me into the world of financial planning, and then ultimately running a marketing agency.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When I entered the financial planning world, it was just after the financial markets started to took a downturn in 2008. I was questioning my sanity at the time for starting a career where people are relying on you to help them make money. Most of my friends thought I was nuts for sticking with it, as there were so many other options available that were less risky.

As for giving up, the thought crossed my mind several times, as it would have been “easier” if I did something else. However, I remembered how committed I was to helping the people that trusted me to get them through those challenging times.

The drive to continue came from the time I spent in the USAF. When times are tough, you can’t simply say “I’m done”. You have to keep going as people are relying on you to make things happen. This was no different.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Looking back there is one story that stands out in my career where it is funny to think about now. When I was still early in my USAF career, I was tasked to order a piece of equipment. Specifically it was a pontoon boat for one of our facilities we had on base.

For this type of order we had to submit a purchase request to a different department on the base that would go out and find the “lowest bid” vendor for this.

To put some context behind it, we had ordered the boat in January of that year to ensure we had it in time for the summer season for customers to utilize.

However, the “lowest bid” doesn’t mean your getting what you paid for. So here’s what happened. The company that the boat was ordered from had terrible customer service, and one delay after another.

Eventually we received the boat in September of that year long after when it was originally scheduled to be delivered, and to top it off, several parts were missing which made it unusable until we found replacements. And it gets better, the company that the boat was purchased from went out of business, so we couldn’t get support from them.

The main lesson from this experience is when you are dealing with outside companies, you have to be very specific with what you are looking for. You can never assume that someone will execute a plan the way you intended unless you clearly lay out what you are looking to accomplish!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of our motto’s is “Do right for the customer”. In marketing there are multiple ways to promote a business, but it doesn’t mean that they are right for every situation. Our goal is to ensure that when we work with clients we share with them how their customers make buying decisions revolving around their product so they can position themselves online accordingly.

A client had recently made some changes to their website in hopes that it would increase the amount of sales to it. The problem was that the site offered lots of information about what they did, but lacked details on what their capabilities truly were. By showing them how their competitors were positioning themselves in the market by featuring their product inventory on the website, it opened up their minds as to what they needed to be doing to be positioned in front of their ideal clients online.

We redesigned their website to feature their product inventory more prominently as well as showcase their story for potential customers to learn more about them and make it easy to buy.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

For starters, identify what part of the day you are most productive. This is the time to do the things that have the greatest impact, or require the largest amount of energy. In doing so, we are getting more things done in a shorter period, freeing up time to do other things that we love.

Spend time each day doing something we love that has absolutely nothing to do with work and inspires you to be your best. For me personally I enjoy spending time each day exercising as well as training my dog as she’s still a young puppy. When I return to working on projects after doing these things, I find I’m often recharged.

Lastly, learn to let go! There will be things in life that we can control, and some we can only influence. But at the end of the day, the results will be the results. If something doesn’t go the way as planned, learn from it and move on. Beating yourself up over it not going your way will not change anything. However, learning from it and adjusting your actions going forward can make a difference.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

One person I’m grateful for along the way was an early boss of mine while I was in the USAF. His name was Bill Slater. When I first met him, I thought he was over the top in terms of being tough. He didn’t accept anything but the best from anyone. Every day he pushed me to do better. Over time I realized he didn’t push as hard, because I was pushing myself to be at a higher standard. To this day I push myself in that same fashion each and every day.

A story with him that stands out was after turning in an awards package that I had spent quite a bit of time working on. I thought it was a great piece of writing. When I got it back from him, it looked like a red pen bled all over it. He told me that while the writing was good, it was not great enough to win. I ended up rewriting it based upon his suggestions, and it ended up winning as a result!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

Delegating is one of the most important skills for a leader to develop as it creates the space for growth. When we delegate to people within our business we are building up their confidence to perform various tasks. Over time this results in them knowing how to ultimately run various parts of a business, thus freeing up time for an owner to focus on other things.

Another reason delegation is important as it allows us as business owners to tap into the expertise of those around us. No matter who we are, there will be people who are simply better at something than we are. Empowering them to perform a task not only makes them feel like a valuable part of the team, it signals to everyone that you trust them to make the right decisions.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

A challenge that makes it hard for leaders to delegate is giving up control. When we do things ourselves we know it will be done a certain way. The moment someone else does it, that might not be the case. We have to be ok with this, as the most important aspect is the job is getting done.

In some instances performing tasks in a specific way is a requirement, but then it is up to us as leaders to develop systems and processes others can easily follow to perform the task.

Sadly for some business owners it is hard because they had a bad experience where they trusted someone who let them down. This can be hard to overcome, but it goes back down to having the right systems in place along with the right people to avoid poor outcomes from delegating tasks.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

The biggest pivot I see business owners needing to make today are having systems and checklists for the things they want accomplished. One of the best things about the military is there is a checklist for everything. This ensures that no matter who is doing the task it will be performed a certain way.

Another pivot that needs to happen in business would be for people to take ownership of a task. When people do not feel they have “skin in the game”, they are detached from the outcome. However, when they realize there is a direct benefit to them for it succeeding, there is greater interest in ensuring that tasks are performed the way that they need to be to foster success.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Select the right people for the job. Having the right people on your team to delegate to will make all the difference in the world.

In my agency, building a website for a client requires multiple individuals who are critical to the success of the project that includes developers, designers, and project managers. When we work with a client, I work directly with the project manager to explain the various aspects of the design that needs to be incorporated and the appropriate timeline. At that point they own the project and work with the team to get things done. Each of them are experts at what they do, and I trust them to come up with the most efficient way of completing the project according to the specifications of it.

2. Ensure they have all the relevant information to perform the delegated task. People can only perform based on the information given.

Before any project is started we go through a fact finding process to find out everything that needs to be part of the design and execution before we begin. This is essential as it can be difficult to pivot mid way through a project if all the relevant information is not provided at the beginning. For example, on a recent design a client wanted a feature that was not part of the original scope of the project. While we were able to accommodate the request, it would have been easier if we had known in the beginning which would have saved time working on the project.

3. Communicate with your team. Communication ensures your team is not operating in a vacuum and can adjust accordingly

One of the most effective tools I’ve found in communicating with my team is Slack. For each project we have a channel dedicated for it. Everything is discussed within them, as it pertains to the website in lieu of email.

This ensures there is a central location where everything communication wise is in a single place. With email, especially on discussions that go back and forth between people, pieces of conversations can quickly get lost. Utilizing slack channel ensures that information can quickly be found by anyone needing to review it.

It also allows for more real time communication between team members instead of waiting for each person to respond to an email, which adds time to any and every process.

4. Utilize checklists where possible. If tasks need to be done a certain way, it’s important for team members to know how to perform them accordingly.

When I was in the Air Force, one of the greatest accomplishments was the unit I was in winning a highly prestigious award. One of the keys to winning was having a checklist for everything we did. It didn’t matter if it was how hotel rooms on base were to be cleaned, or how equipment was to be put on a pallet for a deployment, we had a checklist for it.

They allowed us to ensure that no matter who was performing the task, whether it was the most senior person on a team or the most junior, it was going to be done the exact same way every time.

5. Provide Feedback on the finished product. Leaders invest in the final product knowing each subsequent one gets better and better as people work together.

Every time we finish a project within my agency, we review how it went and identify what we could do better the next time. This way it ensures that no matter how successful something is, we are always striving to be better.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

The saying is both true and false. There are things in life that we simply can’t delegate. For example, no one can delegate someone else to be the best parent to their kids. You have to show up and make it happen.

However, delegating is an important component of leadership that we all must embrace. It begins by recognizing that we will be more effective and accomplish more by tapping into the talents other individuals have. The more we do this, the more any organization will be able to grow.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be to create a way for high school students to learn about starting their own business and following their dreams. Schools today are focused on teaching people to work for someone else. What would the world look like if someone knew it was possible to create a business around what they are passionate about and be successful at it.

How can our readers further follow you online?

They can follow me on Facebook at; http://www.facebook.com/thebyroningraham

Or on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/byroningraham

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!