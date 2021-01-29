Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bye Bye January 2021

So that is the first month of 2021 done! How was it for you? Is it just me or does January feel like it is 149 day long on one hand, but whizz by on the other? How was the first month of the year for you? Did you hit your goals? Did you have […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

So that is the first month of 2021 done! How was it for you? Is it just me or does January feel like it is 149 day long on one hand, but whizz by on the other?

How was the first month of the year for you? Did you hit your goals? Did you have a plan, but have been sidetracked and not achieved what you wanted to, or did you not even get around to putting a plan in place for the year?

Goal setting, or not as the case maybe, all comes down to Mindset, and largely your Money Mindset. Creating a plan, and the action needed to achieve the goals you set for your business and for yourself, is all about having a healthy Money Mindset and creating the intention for what you want to happen.

The word WANT is very important, want is intentional. We are brought up to be polite and say, ‘I would like’ but when it comes to Mindset and creating the right intention, always, always substitute the word ‘like’ for ‘want’.

Being clear on what you want to achieve, how you plan to achieve it and the action needed, is a clear indication of where your Mindset is at.

Our sub-conscious likes to protect us, it likes to ensure we do not do anything to bring ourselves harm or put us in a position where we are vulnerable.

Goal setting can be seen as a way of setting we up for disappointment, big disappointment, so should be avoided at all costs – this is indicative of a Money Mindset of ‘lack’, rather than seeing the opportunity for growth and development, the ‘lack’ Mindset is more concerned about the negatives that might happen.

When looking at creating our goals for our business and personally, our sub-conscious or our mindset, can sabotage us and actively try to prevent us from setting any goals, and in particular from committing those goals to paper, for fear of what happens if we do not achieve what we set out to. Our Mindset believes it is protecting us, when in fact it is actually sabotaging our very chances of success and achieving what we really would like to, but too afraid to commit too.

Additionally, if we do get to a point, where we do create a plan and write it down, then this is when our Mindset can step in an override our intention, by creating enough doubt around the action needed, for fear of the cost that may be incurred.

For example, one of those goals may be Visibility, increasing your own personal visibility and that of your business and what you do. This may mean going live on Social Media, guesting on Podcasts, or indeed setting up your own podcast, but that Sub-conscious Saboteur kicks in and starts whispering in your ear, ‘who are you to go live’, ‘why should people listen to you’, ‘have you seen your hair today’, ‘take a look at the bags under your eyes’….anything to prevent you, from doing what is required to be more Visible and with this,  you allow that Mindset of lack to take over, to win…then what is the upshot ? Failure to achieve that goal of being more Visible.

Then moving this forward a step, if you do not get more visible, then you will not be seen, you will not be heard and more importantly, the very people you want to hear you, the people you want to help, they will not hear you either. To your prospective clients, you are invisible.

And who benefits from this…. No one.

However, when you first create your plan for the months ahead, the goals you want to achieve, and the action you want to take, this is creating intention and intention has a powerful effect on the Mindset, it demonstrates to your sub-conscious that you are serious, that you intend to achieve your goals and have a plan on how to do just that.

Building on that intention is the way to get your sub-conscious on board with helping be part of the solution. Initially it may be reluctant, and only participate from the position of damage limitation, but eventually your Mindset will start to proactively support you, and no longer sabotage you, before you have even started.

So, if you have not done so already, or if you have started but stopped, please commit to a set of goals that are going to move you forward and write them down and just as importantly write down the actions needed to achieve those goals. Passion + Action = A Plan…. Passion without Action is a dream.

Then as a next step ensure your plan is in view in several different places (including the bathroom door!), our Mindsets love visual reinforcement and reminding of what it is you are going to achieve.

And although your Mindset, or that pesky Sub-conscious Saboteur, may be reluctant to join the party initially, once your intention is clear and you are taking action, your Mindset will get the message and start to support you.

This process is not ‘won and done’, but one that needs to be continuously reinforced, but overtime that Sub-Conscious Saboteur’s voice will start to diminish, will become less frequent and you will be able to predict when it might next show up and therefore take proactive steps to prevent it from showing up.

So, create the intention, define your goals and the action needed to succeed and show that pesky Sub-conscious Saboteur who is in charge. Deal?

    Lesley Thomas, The Money Mastery Business Coach at Lesley A Thomas

    Lesley Thomas is The Money Mastery Business Coach for service-based female entrepreneurs. Known for her Holistic Whole Business approach to money make-overs - Lesley works with entrepreneurial women who under-charge and over-deliver - to help them find their niche, create a new compass and crack their money code!
    Having already created a very successful family business over fifteen years ago, she understands the intricacies and financial responsibilities involved in owning your own business.
    With a considerable corporate background in sales, creative marketing and mentoring across global joint ventures, Lesley developed a keen interest in the power of building strong relationships and synergies, resulting in an impressive portfolio of over-achieving on targets! Although Lesley is an advocator for practical business principles, she also believes that in order to lead a lucrative business, you have to create a brand that sets you apart from the cookie-cutter crowd!
    She is a self-professed positive disruptor – who will openly admit that she’s not one for following the rules!
    An accredited Money Breakthrough Business Coach and Sacred Money Archetype practitioner, Lesley blends business principles and money mastery techniques, to bring financial freedom to female entrepreneurs.
    Her passion and drive to help her clients achieve extraordinary success, is evidenced in her credentials - and her ability to be collaborative, is matched by the emotional investment she constitutes with her clients, cheerleading them at every turn!
    As she so aptly affirms, “Doing what you love and being well-compensated for it, only materialises once you’ve transformed your relationship with money, concentrated on your niche and created a brand that captures your unique spirit!”
    An ex-pat from Wales, when Lesley is not working on creating powerful money make-overs for her clients, she can be found at her home in Wiltshire - with her amazingly supportive husband and two sons - treading the boards in her local village hall with a microphone in hand, or accompanying her family to the Alpine mountains to indulge in their favourite outdoor pursuits (sshh, don’t tell them she actually hates skiing – much preferring to spend time in the Spa instead….).

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    New Year, New You – Setting yourself up for success in 2021

    by Tara Best
    Community//

    11 reasons why you are going to ditch your New Year’s resolution…

    by Peggy - a Backyard Hiker
    Community//

    Why You Should Plan to Have Your Best Year Ever

    by Samantha Morris

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.