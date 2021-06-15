By Listening to Clients, First, We Can Better Adhere to Expectations

One of the major breakdowns of any relationship, whether it be business or personal, is the ability to listen today. More people than ever before are being pulled in a million directions, struggling to stop, pause, and really listen to what’s being said. This lack of receptivity and the ability to listen has been the cause of countless business failings, breakups, and estrangements, since as human beings, all we want is to be seen, heard, and supported at the end of the day.

In fact, it’s worth noting that our attention spans are shorter than ever before in human history, in part due to our access to technology. In order to catch people’s attention and really captivate them, it actually starts by listening to what they are trying to say. Regardless of if you find it interesting or not, nodding your head and taking in what they are communicating is one of the best ways to form a deep, bonded relationship with another person.

When we listen to other people, we learn about what they are saying, but more importantly, we learn about them as individuals. We take in their expressions, intonations, and we learn about their thinking patterns. It’s these nuances that really help us to understand what they are trying to say, and along the way, the person communicating can sense you are making that effort.

We all know that at the end of the day, our favorite friends are the ones we can get into the car with, start venting, and know they are accepting us wholly for who we are and what we have to say.

Listening is the Bedrock of Real Estate

This same concept bleeds heavily over into the world of business, namely real estate business today. Selling or buying a home is – arguably – one of the biggest business investments we will ever make in our lives. It’s stressful, and we want to work with professionals who we believe understand that stress. That’s where the critical positioning of a real estate agent comes into the picture. Without their attention and support, we feel like we are drowning in open water.

No one understands this approach to real estate customer service than Daniel Dovinh of Dovinh Real Estate. Also a Sotheby’s International Real Estate Associate, Daniel has made customer service the core focus of his business.

Additionally, as a Seattle native where he now assists in buying and selling transactions, he is able to provide clients with an insider look of the market they would not be able to find anywhere else.

“Real estate is about more than the monetary figures and paperwork; it’s about getting to know your clients so that you can, at the end of the day, call them friends,” said Daniel. “That’s how I approach my business: with world-class customer service that speaks for itself. The results are far-reaching, and I always want my clients to know I am there to support and listen to them.”

