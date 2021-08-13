Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Buttering Up, Or Good Leadership?

We all love a good compliment — except when we see it as self-interested or disingenuous. How can we appreciate others in a way that really lands?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We all love a good compliment — except when we see it as self-interested or disingenuous. Hence my client’s recent complaint that his manager was “buttering him up.”

Another client, a founder of a startup, gives praise on the reg and his team loves him the more for it.

So how can we appreciate others in a way that really lands? Pay attention to them and tap into genuine gratitude, simply (but not always easily, when we’re busy and distracted).

Done artfully, appreciation motivates and connects others to the best in themselves. It’s manipulation with healthy intent and hopefully impact. Everyone wins.

Want evidence? In one study, social workers who received an appreciative letter felt more valued, more recognized for their work, and more supported by the organization than those who didn’t — a whole month later.

To do appreciation well, consider:

  1. Timing (key milestones are great opportunities)
  2. Make it public staying mindful of triggering competition or comparisons
  3. Do it thoughtfully, versus layering on generic recognition

Learn more on the above three points in this HBR article.

Also keep in mind that the positive impact of appreciation hinges on the recipients’ trust of the person who is giving it.

Otherwise? It will slip and slide right off, or worse, get chalked up to you being selfish, manipulative, and/or disingenuousness—just like my client thought.

So go ahead, butter some people up. Just make sure you’re tending to the overall relationship, and do it thoughtfully to make it stick.

Want more work tips and insights? Subscribe to my weekly newsletter at caseyonder.com.

    Casey Onder, PhD, Leadership + Life Design Coach at Clairvoyage

    Casey Onder, PhD is a Leadership + Life Design Coach for leaders, founders and entrepreneurs. She loves supporting trailblazers in tech and creative industries to "reshape their world," making their unique mark and taking their teams and companies to the next level. Before starting her private coaching practice she worked in Fortune 500 talent management and leadership consulting. She has a M.S. in Counseling, PhD in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and is ICF-trained.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Learn how to receive
    Community//

    Receiving is a Skill that has to be Cultivated

    by Terri Kozlowski
    Community//

    How to Practice Gratitude All Year Long

    by Sanity & Self
    Community//

    Nicole Gennetta of Heritage Acres Market: “Progress Over Perfection”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.