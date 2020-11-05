Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Businesses Focusing More Heavily on Planning Than Pre-COVID

Significant uplift in downloads from Plandisc points at renewed focus on planning for business

By

A 32% increase in downloads in the last four weeks is a tangible indicator that planning is back at the  top of the agenda according to  Plandisc, the world’s first digital, shareable and interactive circular planning tool.  Usage has soared this Autumn with 60,000 customers across twenty countries worldwide.  

Plandisc, which was created as a planning tool for schools before being integrated into businesses, streamlining planning across different areas of activity. Ideal for visualising organisational flow and generating transparency to break down  departmental siloes that can hinder progress,  Plandisc makes it easy to involve multiple groups and stakeholders in one planning tool.  

At its simplest, having this overview ensures that a business can prevent clashes, enabling them to function at the highest possible professional level, which is particularly crucial in this Covid-fuelled planning cycle.  Plandisc  customer feedback shows that administration time is reduced by about 2 hours per annum using the tool. 

Plandisc is compatible with Microsoft Teams and Sharepoint and the synchronisation between Outlook and Plandisc means that important meetings and events can be transferred across in a few clicks, so no “copy and pasting” required with changes appearing both in Outlook and the Plandisc at the same time.  Typically embedded on an organisation’s intranet to make it accessible to all staff, the circular overview helps coordinate plans between departments as well as sports, events and marketing activity.  With a circular view, it is easy to spot overlapping activities and make sure that  these are distributed evenly throughout the year.   

Torben Stigaard, partner at Plandisc explains:  “Plandisc is ideal for starting to (re-) plan activities, tasks and meetings in a still semi-virtual world. The need for coordination, visualization and mapping of elements across a Council and its myriad operations is going to be huge to avoid causing extra stress to the organisation unnecessarily”.     

As Stigaard explains “Sharing information via Plandisc in business as usual times avoids last-minute changes of plans and extra workload but now, with so much activity that was paused during lockdown needing to restart, there is even more need for better planning as councils cannot suddenly implement all paused activity at the same time.  Equally important is the ability to easily plan and replan and this is what Plandisc can do so much more easily and speedily than spreadsheet formats.”   

    Joanna Dodd, Managing Director at Rochester PR Group

    Joanna Dodd is Managing Director of Rochester PR Group. A market entry PR specialist, Joanna combines seeing around potential problems to propose creative solutions, with the ability to deal with senior clients on high-level strategic, corporate and reputation matters.

