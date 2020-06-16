Business Wellness and Success: 5 Tips to Overcome the COVID-19 Risks in the Modern Workplace

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly reshaped the modern business world, and it has definitely had an impact on our everyday lives. For some, it created a much-needed respite from the challenges of the modern lifestyle, and allowed them to find their inner sense of calm and well-being during quarantine.

Others, unfortunately, found it difficult to cope with the fact that they are to stay indoors for weeks or even months. No matter the group you’re a part of, there is no denying that those who were directly affected by the pandemic thank you that you did you part to stop the spreading of the virus.

That said, the world is slowly going back to normal, or should we say, the new normal. People are coming back to work, and business leaders are now facing the challenge of maintaining health and business success in the post-COVID-19 world. Let’s take a look at the key tips that will allow you to overcome the coronavirus risks in the modern workplace.

Start with preventative technology

First and foremost, understand that the workplace of the new normal is going to look a lot different than before. The emphasis will be on preventative technology and IoT applications that will help keep your employees safe, your workplace clean and sanitized, and your future looking bright. As a business leader, you need to invest in the right set of tools that will allow you to spot COVID-19 symptoms and call for medical assistance before your employee comes into contact with their colleagues.

You can start by investing in thermometers or disinfection booths that you will place in front of your office space, which every employee will have to use before starting work in the morning. You can use IoT-friendly booths and disinfecting stations to notify medical professionals if anyone is exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Remember to educate your employees on how to properly maintain hygiene before coming to work as well.

Focus on air quality and ventilation

Although it’s not primarily an airborne virus, it’s important to note that COVID-19 particles can linger in the air for hours and even days if the space is not properly sanitized and aired throughout the day. The last thing you want to happen is for one person to sneeze and spread the virus around the office, which is why you need to use partitions for every cubicle and workstation, but most importantly, why you have to improve the overall air quality through ventilation.

A big part of boosting morale and staying hopeful through the pandemic is to simply make sure that the air in the office is clean of any pollutants and viruses. Make sure to service your HVAC system and replace the filters. Check with the manufacturer if there is anything you can do to further boost the filtering efficiency of your HVAC units as well. Be sure to monitor the air quality regularly using preventative technology, and air the space frequently throughout the day.

Provide safety masks and gloves to employees

No matter the industry and niche you operate in, it’s imperative that your employees wear the right protective clothing and gear to work every single day. However, you mustn’t rely on your employees to bring their own protective equipment, because someone will invariably forget their mask or their gloves, at which point the entire office is exposed once more.

Instead, be ready to hand out a sterile surgical face mask to every employee when they come in to work, along with a new pair of disposable surgical gloves after they have disinfected their hands. Make sure that every workstation has a disinfectant at the ready so that your employees can clean their hands throughout the day.

Don’t skimp on office hygiene

Speaking of personal hygiene, you can’t expect your employees to keep the workplace healthy and vibrant all on their own – you have to double down on cleaning and maintenance as well. Make sure that the cleaning service drops by in the morning before work, at least once during the day, and in the evening after hours.

This will ensure that the entire workplace is spotless and that all germs, bacteria, and viruses are eliminated from every surface. With this simple change, you can easily shape a better future for your company in the new normal.

Reorganize the layout to honor social distancing

Last but not least, just because your employees are back at work doesn’t mean that the social distancing rules no longer apply. You need to make sure that your employees are able to keep a safe distance from their colleagues throughout the day without hindering productivity, so try to reorganize the layout to give your team members more room to breathe and move around. It’s also a good idea to utilize your digital tools to communicate and conduct meetings with your employees, because that way people can stay at their desks where they are safe.

Wrapping up

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the world will be a slightly different place. But that’s okay, because we pesky humans have shown time and time again that we have what it takes to rise in the face of adversity, and thrive against the odds. Use these tips to build a thriving workplace for the future.