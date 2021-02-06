Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Business Thinking Can Push Towards

Exploring Social Entrepreneurship May Lead to Future Answers

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Business Thinking Can Push Towards
Business Thinking Can Push Towards

If there’s one silver lining to be taken from 2020, it’s that the year served as a “pulling back of the curtain” of so many challenges and issues that the world faces now and will face in the future. The pandemic exposed the flaws in our national health systems, the economic crisis exposed how drastically income inequality can affect lives and the rise in anti-racist activism laid bare how much progress must be made towards an equitable society. 

While many individuals have leaned into the public sector through nonprofit and governmental assistance during these difficult times, there is also the tremendous opportunity to fuse progress with business as we search for solutions. In fact, moving forward from the pandemic may require all of us to become acutely aware of the push towards social entrepreneurship. 

What is social entrepreneurship? The Fuqua Business School at Duke University defines social entrepreneurship as “the process of recognizing and resourcefully pursuing opportunities to create social value.” In more plain terms, social entrepreneurship takes a business approach to social problem solving, looking at things like market needs, supply, and demand, and innovation in service as ways to tackle social problems. 

    abbas khan 2

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Business Thinking Can Push Towards Pandemic-Era Solutions

    by Emma Britton
    Community//

    5 Major Life Lessons to Take From Managing a Business

    by Mike Khatiwala
    Community//

    2018 Challenges for Women Entrepreneurs and How to Overcome them – Part I

    by Fatima Williams

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.