Business Thinking Can Push Towards

If there’s one silver lining to be taken from 2020, it’s that the year served as a “pulling back of the curtain” of so many challenges and issues that the world faces now and will face in the future. The pandemic exposed the flaws in our national health systems, the economic crisis exposed how drastically income inequality can affect lives and the rise in anti-racist activism laid bare how much progress must be made towards an equitable society.

While many individuals have leaned into the public sector through nonprofit and governmental assistance during these difficult times, there is also the tremendous opportunity to fuse progress with business as we search for solutions. In fact, moving forward from the pandemic may require all of us to become acutely aware of the push towards social entrepreneurship.

What is social entrepreneurship? The Fuqua Business School at Duke University defines social entrepreneurship as “the process of recognizing and resourcefully pursuing opportunities to create social value.” In more plain terms, social entrepreneurship takes a business approach to social problem solving, looking at things like market needs, supply, and demand, and innovation in service as ways to tackle social problems.