2020 was a good year, but it had its fair share of challenges, and the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were felt far and wide. Notably, many businesses were caught unawares, and this unprecedented matter leads to the collapse and folding of many companies.

According to a report released by Yelp, 60 percent of businesses might not be reopening after the pandemic is fully contained. Many business owners have thrown in the towel as they lacked alternatives and mechanisms to keep their business afloat. It is excruciating to see a company that you invested in heavily affected by other external factors such as the virus hence slowing down the growth and closure.

As we hop into 2021, nobody knows what the year holds for us, but we must be hopeful that things will work out for good. However, being prepared for any unprecedented occurrences as a business person, an entrepreneur mindset must be activated within you. Creativity and innovations are prerequisite solutions that a business can invest in while looking for ways to keep their investment afloat. For your business to maintain the standard and relevant to their clients, you must be innovative in various sectors such as marketing and product delivery. There are several business survival tips that you can implement in 2021.

Your business will flourish when you take the time to get the best employees. If you have a motivated team of staff, the productivity level goes up to a certain degree. Notably, great employees will translate to great business hence high returns on investment.

Getting the right hands for the jobs is excellent, but this goes beyond hiring employees; but you must create a great working environment, a company culture that motivates your employees.

As a business leader, you must learn some of the traits of a good leader who fosters growth and connects with the team players.

Your business will stay on course when you consider its assets. There are many ways a company can lose assets, hence find the right way to protect the assets regardless of its situation. Legal battles have affected business operations and their assets; however, as an entrepreneur, you must realize the importance of staying positive and vibrant to find solutions regardless of the court outcomes.

Businesses that have mechanisms to help cope with change have been able to recover when unforeseen events occur. It is essential to focus on adapting and accepting change, a critical facet in a business’s recovery process.