Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Business Survival Tips

2020 was a good year, but it had its fair share of challenges, and the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were felt far and wide. Notably, many businesses were caught unawares, and this unprecedented matter leads to the collapse and folding of many companies. According to a report released by Yelp, 60 percent of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Business Survival Tips - Richard Carr, Bournemouth

2020 was a good year, but it had its fair share of challenges, and the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were felt far and wide. Notably, many businesses were caught unawares, and this unprecedented matter leads to the collapse and folding of many companies.

According to a report released by Yelp, 60 percent of businesses might not be reopening after the pandemic is fully contained. Many business owners have thrown in the towel as they lacked alternatives and mechanisms to keep their business afloat. It is excruciating to see a company that you invested in heavily affected by other external factors such as the virus hence slowing down the growth and closure.

As we hop into 2021, nobody knows what the year holds for us, but we must be hopeful that things will work out for good. However, being prepared for any unprecedented occurrences as a business person, an entrepreneur mindset must be activated within you. Creativity and innovations are prerequisite solutions that a business can invest in while looking for ways to keep their investment afloat. For your business to maintain the standard and relevant to their clients, you must be innovative in various sectors such as marketing and product delivery. There are several business survival tips that you can implement in 2021.

Get Motivated Employee

Your business will flourish when you take the time to get the best employees. If you have a motivated team of staff, the productivity level goes up to a certain degree. Notably, great employees will translate to great business hence high returns on investment.

Getting the right hands for the jobs is excellent, but this goes beyond hiring employees; but you must create a great working environment, a company culture that motivates your employees.

As a business leader, you must learn some of the traits of a good leader who fosters growth and connects with the team players.

Protect the Assets

Your business will stay on course when you consider its assets. There are many ways a company can lose assets, hence find the right way to protect the assets regardless of its situation. Legal battles have affected business operations and their assets; however, as an entrepreneur, you must realize the importance of staying positive and vibrant to find solutions regardless of the court outcomes.

Adapt to Change

Businesses that have mechanisms to help cope with change have been able to recover when unforeseen events occur. It is essential to focus on adapting and accepting change, a critical facet in a business’s recovery process.

    Richard Carr, Chief Executive at Fortitudo Property Ltd.

    Richard Carr's career as an entrepreneur began in 1981 when, at just 21, he founded Richard Carr Property, his first venture. From there, the rest, as they say, is history. After building enough capital with his first venture, Richard went on to found Allied Restaurants, which he later sold to Grand Metropolitan. He also went on to pioneer his Megabowl 10-Pin Bowling Concept, building Allied Leisure into an industry leader in the leisure arena.

    Richard left the leisure arena to move into the hospitality sector, where he founded Ravine Lifestyle, soon developing the business into a recognized brand. It was in 2016 that he officially made the move into real estate as the Chief Executive of Fortitudo Property Ltd.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A Blip on the Radar for Businesses

    by Alessandro Marianantoni
    What You Should Include In Your Post-COVID Business Continuity Plan
    Community//

    What You Should Include In Your Post-COVID Business Continuity Plan

    by Sherry S
    Community//

    Bimal Shah of the Rajpath Group: “Restaurants that digitized hardly lost any money”

    by Phil La Duke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.