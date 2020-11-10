Business Success Tips by Self-made Millionaire, James Bonadies

James Bonadies

James Bonadies was an interesting kid. You were more likely to find James in the local library than at the park playing with the other kids. What was James reading? Comic books? Stories about superheroes? No, books on money and marketing, of course.

Growing up with an old-school Italian father, James learned early that the key to success is working hard and saving money. Although this work ethic served James well, he also knew he didn’t want to follow in his dad’s footsteps. James had bigger dreams.

Today, he is still educating himself. James knows that to keep up with the changing pace of technology and marketing, he has to stay current. And he believes it’s even more important to “sharpen the saw” now, since he teaches others how to have a money mindset and how to make money helping small businesses find customers.

“My clients and students are my #1 priority, so it is imperative to be the best at what I teach,” James says. In fact, he and his partner Jason McKim have helped thousands of entrepreneurs start their own lead generation businesses.

Here’s the story of how they built their 8-figure business in less than six years and their tips:

How to Know When You’re Good

After college, James became a teacher. He was making $42,000 and living at home with his parents. “It was the smart thing to do at the time,” says James, “but I was working so hard and my salary didn’t reflect my effort or my value.”

Everything changed for James when he met his wife. “I still remember her looking me dead in the eyes and saying, ‘you have so much more to give than being a teacher,’” James says, “that’s when I started searching for a new plan online.”

At first, James was finding nothing but scams and “get rich quick” schemes. But he kept searching for a legitimate online business idea. It helped that James knew what he was looking for:

A way to create value for businesses

A business with low or zero startup costs

A business that fit his skillset

A business with a clearly scalable path

In 2014, James saw a Facebook ad for an online course teaching SEO. Bingo! Not only did James learn SEO and discover that he could use his new skills to create value for other small businesses, he also met his business partner, Jason. Together they built their digital marketing agency to 7 figures in less than two years.

James had a hunch he and Jason were onto something. But when their competitors started stealing their funnels and using their marketing strategies, that’s when he knew they were good at what they were doing.

Get Paid For Something No One Can Steal

What do you do if you want to stop your competitors from stealing from you? You have two choices: you spend thousands of dollars and thousands of hours dragging them through the court system or you figure out how to get paid for something no one can steal from you.

James and Jason went for the second option. They realized if they sell their knowledge instead

of their services, not only would they be able to protect their intellectual property, they would

actually create a second revenue stream teaching other marketers how to create a predictable business.

Once they realized how “plug and play” their model was for anyone who wanted to learn and implement these marketing strategies, they started mentoring and teaching others to start their own online businesses.

This led to a massive movement breaking the mold of “traditional” online businesses and guiding over 5,500 students to change their financial lives.

Enter the Baby Yoda Strategy. By now, everyone has seen the memes and gifs. Using one of the fastest and most effective marketing strategies in history, James’ students—even those with no experience online—go from being novices to experts very quickly.

This simple strategy removes all the roadblocks commonly seen in the make-money-online world, and truly gives everyone a chance to build a business—an actual real business—using the Internet.