Business Success lies greatly in its ability to be unique and different from the competition.

Huff & Puff Burger is a business establishment that is worthy to be studied because of its success since it was launched. The saying “believe in yourself and there is no limit to what you can achieve” embodies the personality of the owner of Huff & Puff.

Nada Alshamsi grew up under numerous difficult conditions that tried to limit her. Although things were tough, she kept working and strategizing to make the best out of any situation he finds himself in. She understood early in life that you have to deal with the hand you are given. Complaining will not bring any solution. People will have to step up and chart their course to greatness.

In her quest to become financially stable and to help those around her in any way possible, she ventured into entrepreneurship. This was what brought about the birth of Huff & Puff. Huff & Puff is a 100 percent, fully home-grown UAE business concept that was established in 2016. Since the business started in 2016, it has been a success and it is also a burger lover’s favorite destination in the UAE.

Huff & Puff’s business started with a single location in 2016. Today, it has expanded to have 11 different branches across the United Arab Emirates, Five branches in KSA, One branch in Salalah-Oman, and one additional branch in Kuwait. All this ingenuity points to what we can achieve if only we can devote our time to a particular course. This is Huff & Puff owner’s secret to her business success within a space of 5 years.

Her role model is the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the founding father and the principal driving force behind the formation of the United Arab Emirates. He was the ruler of Abu Dhabi for almost 33 years. Huff & Puff founder revealed that she learned the importance of passion and desire from the late Sheikh. She said, to succeed in anything worthwhile, we all have to develop great passion and desire for the task. It is your passion for the task that will carry you on when the going gets tough.

From the five years of running his great Huff & Puff business, Nada Alshamsi concluded that people are the biggest challenge in business. She tells us that for any business to succeed, the owner(s) must understand how to deal with people. Human beings can be so complex to understand and if you get it wrong in business, it might be the end of that business. Huff & Puff offers free meals to the needy while also creating lots of wonderful opportunities for the poor. This is their little way of giving back to the people.

With the achievements that Huff & Puff has had over the years, they still have the ambition to become an international restaurant with numerous branches all over the world. With all these notable successes achieved, Nada also made mention of how they opened a café and had to close it down after a year. She pointed out that failure is inevitable in business, but we have to dust ourselves and get up to try again with a better experience.

For everyone reading this, here is advice from the founder of Huff & Puff Burger, “never give up, keep pushing, there is always a way to get things done.”