Business Strategies to Get Through Times of Uncertainty | Jon Farzam

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a significant challenge for all business leaders globally. Past successful practices are no longer working in today’s work environment. Leaders must develop new values, behaviors, and mindsets to take the business through the new norm. Below are some practical approaches that modern executives must embrace during difficult times.

Show empathy for employees

There is no better time for business leaders to show empathy and compassion towards their teams. Now that most employees are working remotely, leaders should reach out to them personally to see how they are doing. Such an initiative will make employees feel connected and supported by management, which is an excellent motivator for commitment and productivity.

Create a psychologically safe environment

Organizational executives should give an avenue for their employees to air their opinions. Employees should have an environment where they can freely speak up. Such a transparent discussion creates a psychologically safe environment. Psychological safety makes the team feel validated as a part of the organization, thus contributing to its success.

Emphasize the organization’s core values and mission

The fear and uncertainty of these unprecedented times may take your employees’ focus away from work and the organization’s core mission. Therefore, executive leaders must reiterate the organization’s values and tasks. Such a move will help the employees refocus and not fall victim to blind fear.

Communicate how to push through a difficult time

Leaders should clearly explain to their teams how they plan to push the business through hard economic times. Most employees are anxious about their job security and the future of the company. Employees will feel more encouraged to work hard if they communicate regularly and update any employment changes. Leaders should check- in to see how their teams are doing in order to check the mental bandwidth of their team. In addition to weekly group meetings, it’s wise to schedule one-on-one sessions with managers and other subordinates.

Leaders should focus on long term strategic goals, be creative, find out what approaches and strategies work best for their employees, and then adjust their strategy to enable workers to deal with the current challenges.

