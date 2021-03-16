Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Business Strategies in 2021

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses are reopening. In some states, there has been business closure causing uncertainty. Moreso, business owners have to reduce customer capacity in their shops. It has brought confusion about whether you can create a strategy in 2021. Here is what you can do to develop a business strategy […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Business Strategies in 2021 - David Jeansonne

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses are reopening. In some states, there has been business closure causing uncertainty. Moreso, business owners have to reduce customer capacity in their shops. It has brought confusion about whether you can create a strategy in 2021. Here is what you can do to develop a business strategy this year.

Expand the Timeframe for Product Launch

You need to extend the product launch schedule due to certain elements. Lack of raw materials and personnel means that introducing new products to the market won’t be possible. Therefore, you need a new timeline to develop the items and launch them later. You can focus on marketing and labor to make the process effortless when the time comes.

Define Things to do

Due to inevitable uncertainties, you need to focus on the things that you can do. For example, if you have a physical shop, you can move the operations online. This way, you can start delivering goods to customers. You won’t be out of the market, and you will continue serving your clients.

Add Value to your Products or Services

Adding value to what you offer is a critical business strategy in 2021. For instance, you can provide a myriad of options for financial help to new customers. Payment plans that accept small cash flows will help you gain new buyers. Layaway is another idea that you can try to connect to your customers. Also, you need to share information about your products and services with customers.

Have Many Back-up Plans

You need to create a multi-plan approach to tackle challenges in your business. Having several back-up plans will help you glide through health concerns and reopening at a slow rate. You can also maneuver risks that come with business opening and closure after a short time. With experience from 2020, you can test your plans to transition seamlessly.

Make Changes and Improvements

You can use the available time and resources to improve your venture. You can start by going paperless and transforming into digital space. The highlight is that you can test whether the new strategy will work for you. When business eventually picks up, everyone will know how to handle technology. You will realize the benefits of connecting with customers using tech.

    David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

    David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

    As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

    David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

    David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Consult Widely with Experts to Succeed Online

    by Mr Luke's
    Community//

    “Passion for creating!” With Charlie Katz & Katie Hunt

    by Charlie Katz
    Mehar Gulati
    Community//

    A Discussion With Mehar Gulati On Branding Strategies In A Post Covid World

    by Alexander Maxwell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.