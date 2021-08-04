Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Business Secrets Straight From an Entrepreneur

Business Secrets Straight From an Entrepreneur - Scott Cathcart

There is common knowledge about running a business that most people know. Everyone knows to hire qualified workers, look out for competitors and build the business in a good location. Other tips and tricks are not widely known to entrepreneurs but should be kept fresh in each one’s mind.

Over-Exceed Limitations

Entrepreneurs have limitations as to how far they believe they can succeed. The main goal of every business owner should be to grow and develop one’s skills over time. This must involve stepping out of comfort zones and experimenting in areas that have never been ventured before. For example, a new restaurant entrepreneur may take public speaking classes to become a better communicator and leader. There are always new skills and fields that are available for professionals to pursue.

Build an Overabundant Savings Account

Having an emergency backup fund can never be stressed enough. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurant owners went out of business entirely because they had no money to keep their doors open and accommodate their few customers. The biggest open secret for any business to succeed in building an overflowing savings account and saving more than necessary to survive. Other tips are to avoid spending the savings and to make careful investments.

Use Customer Relationship Management Tools

Not enough businesspeople are serious about learning more about their customers. It’s important to learn as much as possible with the help of customer relationship management (CRM) software and surveys. If a business has developed a loyalty program and now has hundreds of new customers, the owner should promote the program and attract more customers. If a business is losing customers, the owner cannot ignore this critical trend or lose hundreds of customers over time. The problem may be a new competitor that has opened across the street. So, understanding the reasons for certain trends is crucial.

There are still secrets that are floating around in the business world, waiting to be rediscovered. Every entrepreneur can do the necessary research to determine what makes one business wildly successful while another fails in its first year. There are many secrets that professionals should apply to their own stories of success.

    Scott Cathcart, CEO / Co-Founder at Cathcart Strategic Advisers

    Living in San Francisco, California, Scott Cathcart is a skilled and driven entrepreneur, investor, startup cofounder, and C-suite executive whose career specializes in the intersection of consumer products, technology, cannabis, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. In his career spanning more than a quarter century, Scott Cathcart has distinguished himself as a multi-national business leader with experience in global business development, finance, corporate development, technology, marketing, licensing, and new product launch.

    Alongside Scott Cathcart's entrepreneurial endeavors, he hones his competitive spirit and fuels his drive through athletics, particularly triathlons. For more than twenty years, Scott has been training for and participating in triathlons. He appreciates the competition and physical fitness components to triathlons as well as the overlaps they share with entrepreneurship in terms of fortitude, drive, and ambition. As of 2019, for 23 years in a row, Scott Cathcart has participated in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, held in his home city of San Francisco.

    Learn more about Scott Cathcart, his professional career, and his athletic accomplishments by visiting his website and checking him out on social media!

