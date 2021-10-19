Business Relationships

Contributor Log In
“Hello there! I have the perfect opportunity for you! It’s a PHP Role… What do you mean you don’t do PHP? You’re a developer, aren’t you?”

Sound familiar? An all too regular conversation? Perhaps even, dare I say it, a daily conversation?

Maybe even, I dread to think, an hourly one? Boy, we feel your frustration!

‘Information is not knowledge.’ – Albert Einstein

A recruiter may have information regarding a role but the real question is, are they knowledgeable enough to be working on that role? With that in mind, are you as the candidate likely to work with said recruiter again?

I’ll answer that for you… NO! Therefore, the question begs; does a simple lack of understanding affect this relationship? Do you require knowledge to succeed?

I recently spoke with a Java developer. From the offset he wanted to know if the environment was agile, if the company was looking for a Java developer with experience in added tools such as hibernate or swing, and how extensive would the developer’s knowledge of the J2EE framework need to be? Would he be required to have previously worked on both JSP and Servlets, or would one or the other work?

And yes, he was looking at me for the answers. Now, let’s be totally honest: I do not and have never claimed to be a Java guru. However, I was ready for this. This was one of the moments I’d been training for, and man, was I prepared!

Fun Fact: Java isn’t just a place or a type of coffee, you know. Oh no, it’s so much more than just coffee, although it was actually named due to the quantity of Java coffee that was consumed throughout the making of the language. The Java we’re talking about is actually a programming language, designed to have as few implementation dependencies as possible.

But I hadn’t always known this. And yes, previously, I’ve had negative results with phones being put down, or developers telling me to actually learn what I was talking about before calling them and yes, they were right. Every day is a school day and the more we learn, the further we get.

‘It’s harder to conceal ignorance then to acquire knowledge.’ – Arnold Glasow.

As one recruiter recently said to me, “knowledge makes a difference”. Whether you’re in the fashion industry looking for a hot new look, the chemical industry looking a process engineer with exposure and experience of plant operations, or even in the IT industry looking for a C# developer, knowledge will get you far.

Relationships are built when people connect and feel comfortable and people feel comfortable when you can relate to their passion. More importantly, how do you expect a recruiter with absolutely no knowledge of your industry or speciality to place you in the right role for you?

And so, to answer that all-important question, YES! Yes, a lack of understanding does affect the relationship between recruiter and candidate and will continue to do so unless recruiters take action. Without knowledge there will be no success. So get learning! Get passionate! Success is waiting for you!

    Samantha Moore, Copywriter and Content Creator at CopyDOT

