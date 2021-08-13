Business Pivots are Common

Pivot is a word I came to know very well once I officially stepped into the world of entrepreneurship back in 2018. In business pivoting is defined as changing direction. I’m sure this term has been referenced over 1000 times on my podcast alone. And, ironically I had to embrace this term myself when I rebranded my business in 2020.

There are many emotions that can come into play when you let go of the old and decide to embrace the new. Some of the feelings that may come up are confusion, doubt, defeat, and possibly excitement. As Arnold Bennett says “Any change, even change for the better, is always accompanied by discomforts.” Believe it or not, excitement can be uncomfortable for some people.

Today I learned that I am in good company when I discovered the original name for Google. There is definitely a comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Did you know that Google was initially planned to be called BackRub?

Yes, BackRub!

This knowledge helped me to realize that if one of the leading companies in the world decided to pivot and ended up being a huge success, then I can too.

Over the last few years I have learned several lessons about pivoting. Below are the top four:

Admitting I was wrong is not a death sentence

Change is invigorating

Changing my course does not have to change my purpose

Embracing change is a strength

I agree with George Bernard Shaw, “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” In an ever evolving world those that do not evolve often become obsolete. Businesses such as Kodak and Blockbuster are prime examples of this. So, if you decide to change your business name, your products, or your services just know that it is okay to pivot.