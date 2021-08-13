Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Business Pivots are Common

Google was once called BackRub

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Pivot is a word I came to know very well once I officially stepped into the world of entrepreneurship back in 2018. In business pivoting is defined as changing direction. I’m sure this term has been referenced over 1000 times on my podcast alone. And, ironically I had to embrace this term myself when I rebranded my business in 2020.

There are many emotions that can come into play when you let go of the old and decide to embrace the new. Some of the feelings that may come up are confusion, doubt, defeat, and possibly excitement. As Arnold Bennett says “Any change, even change for the better, is always accompanied by discomforts.” Believe it or not, excitement can be uncomfortable for some people.

Today I learned that I am in good company when I discovered the original name for Google. There is definitely a comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Did you know that Google was initially planned to be called BackRub?

Yes, BackRub!

This knowledge helped me to realize that if one of the leading companies in the world decided to pivot and ended up being a huge success, then I can too. 

Over the last few years I have learned several lessons about pivoting. Below are the top four: 

  • Admitting I was wrong is not a death sentence
  • Change is invigorating
  • Changing my course does not have to change my purpose
  • Embracing change is a strength

I agree with George Bernard Shaw, “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” In an ever evolving world those that do not evolve often become obsolete. Businesses such as Kodak and Blockbuster are prime examples of this. So, if you decide to change your business name, your products, or your services just know that it is okay to pivot.

    Nicole Walker, Award Winning Podcaster, Global Influencer, International Speaker, Podcast Coach, and Women Empowerment Advocate at WinHers United

    In 2008 Nicole found herself functionally depressed while settling for the life she had been given, as opposed to creating the life she desired. Today Nicole attributes much of her personal & professional success to starting her podcast, WinHers United. She often talks about how podcasting “literally changed her life”. Nicole has been named a Top 50 Mom in Podcasting, a 2020 Top Influencer, and nominated for the Excellence in Audio Media Award.

    WinHers United showcases Women of Color Entrepreneurs while focusing on four pillars: business, mindset, personal development, and self-care. WinHers United has received numerous accolades such as being ranked among the Top 10% of podcasts worldwide, and winning the Best Black Business Podcast of 2020 Award.

    If you are an aspiring or newbie podcaster looking to get started and/or grow, then Nicole would love to help you. Schedule a consultation with her at http://bit.ly/WinHers-PodCall. And, if you want to learn more about WinHers United go to http://winhersunited.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What’s in a name?

    by Lisa Karell PCCM CLC COSC ACC
    Community//

    “Be efficient” With Fotis Georgiadis & Kean Graham

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    “Why it’s important to keep it fresh.” With Fotis Georgiadis & Kean Graham

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.