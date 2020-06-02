Business & Mindset Mastery With Kathi Tait

She also founded the Baldwarrior Movement in 2018 to spread awareness of Alopecia and to fight societal norms surrounding body image. Kathi loves to speak at schools, events, and spreads her message on podcasts.

Kathi is one of the women I admire the most because of her courage. What she’s gone through life, conquering self-sabotage, and creating the Baldwarrior Movement that helps people take their power back is such a brave and selfless thing to do.

Watch my full interview with Kathi as she shares her journey of conquering self-sabotage and finding self-love.

The Help Me Rhonda Show — Business And mindset Mastery With Kathi Tait

The Baldwarrior Movement?

“The Baldwarrior Movement allowed me to meet loads of people and spread the word about Alopecia, showing everyone how awesome being bald can be and also make a difference in the lives of young people.

I am on a mission to help women all over the world build stronger self-confidence, achieve self-love, and learn to transform their lives to be their best version of themselves.” -Kathi Tait

Why Having The Right Mindset Matters for Your Success?

A lot of people talk and write about having a solid mindset when it comes to business, family, financial, and other serious matters in life.

Your mindset plays a critical role in how you cope with life’s challenges.

A growth mindset can contribute to greater achievement and increased effort.

When facing a problem such as trying to find a new job, people with growth mindsets show greater resilience.

However, having a successful mindset isn’t just helpful for those who are launching a new venture. It can also help make smarter decisions that result in better personal or business outcomes.

If you are serious about achieving success in any area of your life, you must learn to master yours. Here are five key reasons why.

1. Mindset develops healthy self-esteem.

To successfully accomplish any worthwhile feat, a person must first feel capable of achieving it. Mindset, a strong and positive one, is essential to developing healthy self-esteem. It is an important tool that affects our daily self-dialogue and reinforces our most intimate beliefs, attitudes, and feelings about ourselves.

2. Mindset formulates a winning perspective.

Perspective plays a big role when it comes to success. Our foundational beliefs, attitudes, and biases naturally affect the way we process information and experience the world around us. Having an optimistic mindset increases the likelihood of formulating a winning perspective and achieving long-term success.

3. Mindset is the key to facing adversity.

No matter what goal you seek to achieve, the path to your success is bound to include some degree of adversity. If you want to get through the rough patches, you will need to develop a thick skin and learn to face each challenge head-on.

This is where mindset plays a critical role. The capacity to move through the fire, get knocked down and not knocked out, is a true testament to the power of a resilient mindset.

4. Mindset Helps Achieve the goal

Achieving a goal requires more than a mere lukewarm desire to succeed. Without the proper mindset, you may not get that far to achieving your greatest goal.

Mindset includes exercising courage, sustaining effort over long periods, and leveraging self-talk to move through each pivotal phase, before ultimately accomplishing the underlying goal.

Final Thoughts

Entrepreneurs are all different. We all have a different entrepreneurial mindset that contributes to our success. Mindset might have to do with personality or even the field in which we chose to work. But when figuring out your own approach to the challenges of entrepreneurship, it can help to learn from the experiences of others.