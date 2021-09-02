Business Mentor and Entrepreneur Amanda Bybel Kutner Shares 3 Tips to Help You Kickoff Your Online Business While Balancing A Full-Time Job

I spent a decade chasing the lifestyle and “dream job” I thought I wanted for so long. But when that was met with a complete loss of purpose, state of boredom, and frustration, I knew it was time for a change. After going through a meltdown filled with my biggest fears (part of that being a big ugly cry!), questions, and hesitations, I asked myself, “if not now, when?” That was a huge turning point for me. And that was when I started to navigate my journey of building my dream business on the side of my full-time job. Through trial and error, I soon discovered I was put here on earth to empower other women to pursue their true calling in life and business through mindset coaching. Since founding Inner Beauty Bybel, I’ve had the opportunity to work with thousands of women worldwide to help them access their inner power, shift their identity, and smash their fears to create a life and sustainable business beyond their wildest dreams.

Now, I know how difficult it can be to leave your 9 to 5 without having another income to rely on. So naturally, you may find yourself juggling a full-time job while starting your own business, which is exactly how I started. This chapter can welcome a rollercoaster of emotions, doubts, fears, but I’m here to tell you that there are ways you can use your day job to fuel your dream business and create a life you love on your terms. Here’s how to do just that.

Tip #1: Shift Your Mindset To Leverage Your Dream

One of my biggest values in my business and life is to do the inner work first. I believe this is so important and one of the most significant shifts that helped me create massive growth and success in my business. I dreaded every day I went to work. I did not feel like I had a purpose, I was not excited about my job, and I truly felt unfulfilled. But I wasn’t in a position to throw my hands up in the air and say, “peace out.” I had bills to pay, obligations to myself and my family. At first, I tried so many different entrepreneurial avenues to “escape” my corporate job. From making and selling soy candles, starting a window washing company, selling juices, flipping mobile homes, and the list goes on. But each time, I found myself hitting my head against my same corporate desk asking, “why?”

Instead of initially thinking, “how can I use my corporate job to fund my dream?” I was set on searching for quick fixes. But none of these side hustles came to fruition because they were desperate avenues to make money and succeed, and my heart wasn’t in it. So, instead of wallowing in my corporate sorrows, failed side hustles, and looking at what I didn’t have, I looked at everything with a mindset of abundance. I started viewing my existing corporate job as a stepping stool to leverage my actual dream job of becoming an online entrepreneur. I ended up using the money I made in my day job to educate and invest in myself. Having this simple shift in mentality and moving from “I hate my job” to “I’m going to have the best day ever, and my corporate income is funding my dream” was the key to unlocking my success. I moved from feeling negative to grateful for having this income to fund my business. I encourage you to think about how you can use your day job to fuel your side business?

Tip #2: Excelerate & Elevate Your Business Through Education

I’m a big believer in helping my clients remove themselves from “the cycle of stuck.” From a state of questioning everything and not taking any action. This state is where most businesses aren’t able to move forward. My own experience investing in my education and being open to learning helped me build my business tremendously.

As I continued down this entrepreneurial journey, I always sought different ways to expand my education, especially when running an online business. Through the money I made in my corporate job, I invested it into courses, certifications, and programs to build my coaching business properly. This led me to start my own program, Magnetic Coach, a five-week live experience that helps aspiring entrepreneurs manifest their online dream business. By providing them with an unshakable foundation and the tools they need to shift their mindset and start their business in a way that feels aligned, impactful and will lead them to sustainable success.

Tip #3: Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Guidance

Firstly, know that it’s 100% okay to ask for help. It’s okay to admit that you don’t know what you’re doing. This is all part of the journey!

When you get into the groove of running a business, it can welcome so many different challenges, and sometimes, you don’t have the answer to everything. And that’s okay! Most people who start a business are learning as they go. So, it’s important to remember that you can (and you should!) lean on other business owners in your industry or space and ask questions for help or support! You’d be surprised how easy it is to connect with other entrepreneurs on social media and how willing they are to lend advice or provide guidance on how you can get started. All you have to do is ask!

Starting a business is hard. It takes a ton of time, energy, and it will challenge you in more ways than you know. But by keeping your mindset at the forefront, being open to learning and growing, and knowing when to ask for guidance, you can build the business of your dreams. It’s so important to recognize when it’s time to invest in yourself and provide yourself with the resources you need to leverage your online business.