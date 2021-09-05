Business, Dishonesty And The Ethical Dilemma

Dishonesty happens in all kinds of forms and it is not surprising that we have such a problem. We all know that honesty is the best policy. Yet we sometimes find ourselves behaving in a dishonest manner. The worst of dishonesty is what we do to our employers.

What we need to understand is that in order to run a business effectively, you have to have integrity. You cannot expect to do a good job and keep your integrity if you are going to lie or do something illegal. Even if the business is legitimate, you can still lose it. When it comes to running a successful business, honesty and integrity must be paramount. The lies will eventually catch up to you.

The unfortunate truth is that many people really do not know what to do in the case of some type of ethical dilemma. They may feel that it is not their place to decide what is right and what is wrong. There may be some individuals out there who will tell you that you do not need to worry about such things because no one else can see your behavior. Unfortunately, they are wrong.

The fact is that no one can honestly tell you what to do in the business world. If you are dealing with dishonest individuals or you are getting some sort of negative reaction from someone, you need to know exactly what you are doing and who you are doing it for. The worst of dishonesty happens when the business owner tells lies to himself and/or herself. This type of dishonesty will eventually get you in trouble with the company or the government.

If you are being asked to give false information regarding your income, expenses, etc., then you should be prepared to explain yourself and provide solid documentation that you are being truthful. The best situation would be for the government to come in and inspect the premises. In the event that they find something amiss, they can make you pay for it. However, the best scenario is for you to do whatever is necessary to clear your name and start over.

The worst of Dishonesty in the business world is telling one employee the exact amount of money that he or she is making and everyone around him is not hearing it. If this employee receives a salary decrease or an increase, this can be considered Dishonesty. The business may say that they are looking out for you and all they are concerned about is the quality of service that you are providing. They do not realize that if they are giving you less money, you might question how much they care about you.

Dishonesty can also occur when an employee tells one customer that he or she is happy with the work. When that same employee tells another customer that the customer was not satisfied with the work that the first customer received, this can be considered Dishonesty. If you are being cheated on, it is essential that you know who the person that you are talking to is and what exactly he or she did to cause the upset. The worse thing would be if you discovered that your business enterprise was being operated by someone with a grudge against you. It is essential that you treat every employee with respect no matter what they are saying.

Dishonesty can be a difficult situation to deal with especially in a large company. The best course of action is to find out the person behind the words and see if you can trust that person. Do not allow someone to work in your business that will not give it their all no matter what the circumstances. With the right amount of planning, a few precautions, and a little common sense, it is easy to protect your business from Dishonesty.