Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Burnout? Not anymore!

How to succeed in everything without exhausting yourself!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

How many times did you wish you could succeed? It seems that no matter how hard you try, success and happiness are out of reach? Maybe because you are not familiar with the Science of Success. Learn how to succeed in everything by adopting happy and successful people’s habits.

Learn who you really are, identify your life purpose, and achieve success and happiness while you eliminate limiting beliefs and fears. This life-changing book includes interactive, self-coaching exercises to practice at home and is based on original research and wisdom from Ancient Philosophy, Religious Views, Psychology, Physics, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

This book is based on my PhD research and I’m thrilled to share it with my fellow readers! You can find The Success Playbook, by Dr. Evi Prokopi on Amazon!

    Evi Prokopi, Success Coach | Neurolinguist at Skema Projects

    Dr. Evi Prokopi is a Success Coach.

    She is a multicultural expert, having lived in six countries, traveled to 35 countries, and worked with people from 58 countries. As a Certified Work Performance Assessor and an NLP Coach, Evi wants to empower people and help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

    Evi has tremendous experience in recruiting, training, coaching, mentoring and managing project management teams for both Fortune 100 companies and start-ups, and she was the first and the youngest Greek female to become a speaker at the Global Project Management Institute Congress.

    She holds a PhD in Philosophical Psychology, an MA in Marketing, a BA in Applied Linguistics, an Associate's Degree in Project Management and she has attended various online courses.

    Evi is a founding member and the President of Diexodos, the first anti-bullying organization in Greece.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Primary Greatness – 12 Levers of Success

    by Shyam Ramanathan
    Community//

    Socialbakers CEO Yuval Ben-Itzhak: “Bottom line, people are the most valuable asset of any business; Investing in them and creating opportunities for them needs to be priority #1”.

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Wisdom//

    12 Books I Think Every Ambitious Person Should Read

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.