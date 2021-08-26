Burnout is real and what can we do to avoid it ?

This pandemic and its uncertainty has added a lot of fear and stress in our lives and remote work can be an added stressor. Employees are working longer hours, have back to back zoom meetings and are flooded with emails and negative news. This 24/7 work culture is leading to increasing rates of burnout.

World Health Organization (WHO), updated the definition of Burnout: “syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

What can we do?

First and foremost we all need some self compassion and need to acknowledge that this pandemic and its repercussions have not been easy and pandemic fatigue is real.

The Acronym A.B.C can help with managing stress:

A: Being Aware of signs and symptoms of emotional distress, here are some:

Lack of concentration

Sleep problems

Unexplained aches and pains

Low motivation or morale

B: Balancing the Eustress the (good stress) and Distress (bad stress)

Stress is not all harmful, good stress or Eustress can excite us and motivate us, but when it becomes overwhelming and chronic it can affect our physical and mental health and impair functioning.

C: What can we Control

We may not be able to control some stressful situations but we do have control on how we react to situations and that helps with strengthening our resiliency.

Here are some simple strategies that we can try to do to avoid burnout:

Prioritize your wellbeing and try focusing on YOU

Remember to stop and take a deep conscious breath regularly throughout your day

Make boundaries with work and home

Talk to a friend or coworker for support

Add stretch and movement breaks to your calendars, they help with blood flow to the fatigued muscles

Take a quick walk outdoors, any type of physical activity helps clear the mind

Set a sleep schedule to allow for mind and body rest

Do something that brings you joy, even a simple smile can release some endorphins

Be intentional and mindful in your daily activities, it helps with focus and daily distractions

With everything going on in the world today, family responsibilities, your job, stress or whatever else you may be dealing with, it’s easy to forget that you need to take care of yourself.

September is Emotional Wellness Month! I hope you will think about all the ways you can better your mind, body and soul in this next month and try to remind yourself that “This too shall pass.”

I will end with my favorite quote, “Smile, breathe and go slowly.” Thich Nath Hanh