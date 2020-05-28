Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Burnout and the Disrupted Routine

Many routine things in life come easy to us, but you should manage expectations when disrupting your route.

By
Beautiful teenage girl with skateboard in the green park
Beautiful teenage girl with skateboard in the green park

My palms were sweating.  My knuckles were white.  I was wondering what I had gotten myself into.  I don’t remember ever being more focused in my life.  As I gently eased the aircraft down onto the runway like I had done a hundred times, I was glad to hear the tires squeak and feel my body sink into the seat before turning off the runway and returning to my instructor.  I had taken off and landed with him in the right seat dozens if not hundreds of times.  The only thing different was that my instructor wasn’t sitting by my side this time: he was watching (probably nervously) from the airport as I circled around and landed.  I’ve come to think of landings as a critical phase of flight but nothing like the stress I felt that day.

Habituation

What we know about our human condition is that we learn new skills by concentrating on them.  When things are novel, we engage resources and focus our attention on them, but this comes with a cost.  It consumes a relatively large amount of energy.  Our brains already consume 20-30% of our glucose (energy) but represent only 2-3% of our body mass.  We can’t keep our brains actively thinking.  Instead, we convert normal things into patterns and systems that can be run with very little concentration.

Your first time driving a car commanded your entire attention.  Now, whether or not the laws in your state support it or not, you’ll talk on the phone, listen to music, eat, put on makeup, shave, or do a hundred other things that divert your attention from the task of driving.  Driving has become routine, and it doesn’t demand any attention.

Once something is habituated, we can expect performance without concentration.

Concentration Disruption

In fact, once something has been habituated, any attempt to access it consciously decreases performance.  Instead of our concentration adding value, it slows down the normal processing and can make things not work.  Top-performing individuals like athletes talk about being in flow and the negative -outcomes when they can’t get into flow.

Whether we’re doing something habituated or learning something for the first time and concentrating, the performance won’t be what you’d expect from someone who does it all the time.  This performance difference can convert a simple disruption in routine into a critical burnout problem.

Performance Expectations

If you expect that you’ll perform at the level of someone who has a great deal of experience, and then you don’t, you’ll be disappointed.  You’ll naturally wonder if you’re effective at the task or if you should stop doing it.  If you’re focusing your concentration on something and it gets worse, you may wonder what’s wrong with you.  Isn’t performance supposed to go up with attention?

Rather than performance expectations going up, they should go down.  Ask any professional athlete who chose to rebuild a skill to improve their performance if they didn’t have a performance dip.  Everyone who can be honest will tell you that they did.  It’s a natural part of the process.

Burnout Inefficacy

Burnout is ultimately about our perception of our efficacy or inefficacy.  When we feel like we’re not able to meet the performance expectations we have, we feel ineffective, and burnout isn’t far behind.  If we want to head burnout off at the pass, we need to realize that if our routines are disrupted, we’re going to have a performance dip.  That performance dip doesn’t mean we’re not effective.  It means that the natural result of the transition is happening.  We just must wait to get past it – and past the critical cause of burnout.

Robert Bogue, Organizational Development Consultant at Extinguish Burnout

Robert Bogue is a father, husband, community leader, and servant with over a dozen years in business. A passionate learner and educator, Robert has editor credit on over 100 books, author credit on 27 books and numerous courses. You can follow Robert on his blog at www.ThorProjects.com/blog, and learn more about burnout by visiting ExtinguishBurnout.com.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What dealing with burnout taught us about work, life and taking care of ourselves

by Marju Kettunen
Community//

6 Healthy Habits to Include In Your Routine After a Burnout

by Elaine Koller
The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

The Thrive Questionnaire with Nastia Liukin

by Nastia Liukin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.