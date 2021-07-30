Burjiz Pithawala of Elisity: “Trust between co-founders is very important”

Trust between co-founders is very important. Even though my co-founders and I had not worked together earlier, we all took a chance of working together simply because we believed in the opportunity. Needless to say, trust in general is very important. People will come and go but your interaction with them is always remembered.

Burjiz Pithawala is the CPO and co-founder of Elisity, the pioneer of Cognitive Trust™, the new platform for identity and behavior-based enterprise cybersecurity. Burjiz’s experience as a leader and technology visionary spans 23 years with deep roots in networking, cloud transformation, and enterprise software. Prior to Elisity, Burjiz led many of Cisco’s best recognized routing and switching product groups with teams of 15 to 300 people. Burjiz is an Internet Task Force (IETF) author and patent holder for technologies ranging from routing, switching, and predictive cloud management. Burjiz earned his Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Mumbai University, India, and his Masters in Computer Engineering from Louisiana State University. He also holds a General Management degree from Harvard Business School.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I am the CPO and Co-Founder at Elisity, the pioneer of Cognitive Trust™, the new platform for identity and behavior-based enterprise cybersecurity. I previously worked in large corporations for two decades, specifically in networking, cloud transformation and enterprise software. During that time, I always admired people who would see a gap in the product space for large companies and take the risk to go out on their own. I was attracted to opportunities where there was a large problem to overcome rather than only maintaining the status quo. While working at a large company, I gained the confidence in developing and deploying networking solutions at a massive scale. Also, during that tenure, I was fortunate to meet and work for several executives who encouraged entrepreneurship and afforded us the opportunities to create products from inception through to the first customer deployment. Later, these same executives served not only as personal references but eventually became board members.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The “Aha moment” came when I realized that to solve the problems of security for a large, distributed enterprise, it required deploying four to six different large products. After that was done, an advanced and experienced IT team then would need to stitch all of it together. But it didn’t end there as finally, there was yet another layer to be added in order to create an intelligent AI-driven solution. I realized that there had to be a better, more effective, and easier way.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Optimism is contagious and so is entrepreneurship. I was inspired and motivated by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of Viptela and Graphiant, who infused confidence in me that my ideas and vision was on target. He ultimately helped with the fundraising to get Elisity started. Additionally, I met the right co-founders for Elisity in Sundher Narayan and Srinivas Sardar. They had also realized the issues that needed to be solved in the security space, with a shared idea of the current market solution and a background in large organizations. At that point, we decided to take the risk and start a company together.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We would like to solve one problem thoroughly for the enterprise CISO (Chief Security Officer). We take pride in the fact that we provide a comprehensive solution that an enterprise can deploy to protect their business assets (users, apps, devices and data), no matter where they are deployed. We live in a world where a security administrator constantly and immediately needs to have tons of information at their fingertips and make, smart, fast decisions to prevent unseen cyberattacks. At Elisity, we envision a state where the fabric that connects all our business assets is intelligent and is the primary tool that a security administrator uses to thwart cyberattacks or severely limit the damage from one.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As we create employment opportunities in the US and India, we are always looking to give a less privileged incumbent a better shot at a great opportunity. I have experienced the power of an opportunity that uplifts an entire generation of family, which is why I’m driven to return that favor to as many as I can through employment opportunities at Elisity.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

I would say that perseverance is vital and so is the ability to sell yourself and your ideas to VCs, customers and your team. Finally, generating and maintaining trust with everyone from the founders, to your team, to customers, partners and beyond.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

The consistent advice I received was to be patient. It is good to be patient but too much patience stalls progress. Looking back, I wish I would have stepped out from the large company influence about ten years back.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The biggest hurdle a first-time founder faces is lack of credibility. Elisity is actually not the first idea that I have tried to pitch as a startup. I quickly learned from my prior mistakes and experiences that building credibility with potential investors is the most important part of starting the journey. The market and the idea are secondary to the team of people which comes together and displays the passion for creating a company and business. That passion sparks credibility.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I believe in taking the right steps and the right things will happen. However, I am confident in the belief that even if we fail to have a successful business, we would have proved that our idea had legs to stand on its own in the industry. There is no failure here unless success is only measured in monetary terms. To begin this journey, I was extremely fortunate and lucky to meet my other co-founders who were thinking of the same problem in the security space. This formed a team that had deep credibility in developing business and deploying technical solutions at a massive scale. Additionally, having a reference like Khalid Raza, who can stand behind you as a testament of your perseverance and delivery is immensely helpful.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

We have had our share of false starts. Prior to getting together with Sundher and Srini, I was trying the same idea with a different group of co-founders. Both of them left the company, one because they wanted to stay in a larger company and not take the risk, and the other wanted to start a company on his own. However, I am glad that I persevered through the effort and met the right co-founders. There is remarkable synergy between us.

Additionally, the COVID-19 lockdown was not gentle on any startup trying to prove its value, and garnering customers was extremely difficult in 2020. All the enterprises had gone into lockdown mode against trying new ideas and they had rather make what they knew work or work with only well-known and established brands. We were fortunate in having a few key customers that stayed with us and were instrumental in being our reference for the next round of funding as we came out of COVID-19 conditions in the industry.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I would always advise to bootstrap first and then validate your ideas with customer feedback and corroboration before going to a VC. Then, it is absolutely important to get to the right VC who can help not just with funding but also believes in the market space and the team. VCs are ultimately great at scaling up business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need to Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Laser focus on solving a problem for the customer and the market. Be super sensitive to what each customer says about their requirements, how your product may help them and any comparison to the competition.

Creating a great team around you. It was our belief that we need to create a A-level team in all parts of the company, from sales, product management and marketing, field engineering to development engineering. It is my personal belief that the team around you needs to be much smarter than you. At some point, realize that the company’s needs will be higher than your own and make way for a better sales leader to help with growth.

Perseverance within yourself, your co-founders and the founding team. They cannot be seen to have self-doubts and wanting to change course multiple times.

Trust between co-founders is very important. Even though my co-founders and I had not worked together earlier, we all took a chance of working together simply because we believed in the opportunity. Needless to say, trust in general is very important. People will come and go but your interaction with them is always remembered.

Creating a great culture where opinions are valued, decisions made quickly and followed by all without dissent with each person having a role to play. The cardinal rule is that we can have professional arguments but not personal ones and there is no one person greater than the team.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The first is to make sure your idea has legs to go far. Try to solve an issue that is really a problem for a large section of the market. Concentrate on business metrics (revenue, customer acquisition, etc.) ahead of more abstract measures of team success. Finally, it’s important to create a great team around you. Avoid being the only controlling voice in every meeting and thinking that nothing moves without your involvement in a company.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

It is essential to be passionate about what you do, or else it is just another job. We have a culture at our company called “FIT,” which is an acronym that stands for “Family first,” “Intense but fair work environment,” and “Trust and Teamwork.” We lay extra emphasis on “Family first,” meaning we need to take time with family and if one of us needs to take a short break to deal with personal or family matters, then we support each other. We need to find the focus and rhythm to be successful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be one of the social causes that stand out to me. As mentioned previously, I know first-hand the power of being given an opportunity that changes your life, and in turn, your family’s life. Through Elisity, I would like to create such opportunities for the less privileged in the US and India. As part of that I have volunteered at Hidden Genius project in Oakland, California, a project which helps drug afflicted high school students to stay in school and find careers in IT.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Ratan Tata, an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons in India. It is not only because he has achieved great business value in terms of revenue or market share, but also because he has instilled ethical business values and carried out business by staying above the level of corruption and graft present in the system.

