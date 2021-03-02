Building your resilience muscle

The word resilience has become quite popular in recent times given the challenging times we are all collectively experiencing with the onset of the pandemic, Covid-19. The Oxford Dictionary defines resilience as: “The ability of people or things to recover quickly after something unpleasant.”

What does resilience mean to me?

Having the patience and confidence to recognize that I will overcome a pain/obstacle over time.

Who taught me this real truth?

At a very early age, my biggest cheerleader/mentor has always been my mum. Throughout my years as a teenager to adulthood we have faced many challenges together but her faith in God and her conviction to succeed has always been proven over and over again that obstacles can be overcomed. It is this conviction, that I know for sure exists based on our past experience together, which gives me the confidence and patience in my life journey today.

My advice to you , my peers, as you take on challenging times?