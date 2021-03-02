Building your resilience muscle

The word resilience has become quite popular in recent times given the challenging times we are all collectively experiencing with the onset of the pandemic, Covid-19. The Oxford Dictionary defines resilience as: “The ability of people or things to recover quickly after something unpleasant.”
What does resilience mean to me?
Having the patience and confidence to recognize that I will overcome a pain/obstacle over time.
Who taught me this real truth?
At a very early age, my biggest cheerleader/mentor has always been my mum. Throughout my years as a teenager to adulthood we have faced many challenges together but her faith in God and her conviction to succeed has always been proven over and over again that obstacles can be overcomed. It is this conviction, that I know for sure exists based on our past experience together, which gives me the confidence and patience in my life journey today.
My advice to you , my peers, as you take on challenging times?
- Put things in perspective;
- Keep a positive mindset and seek help from friends, family and outside expertise to tap into new perspectives;
- Sometimes, it is ok to sit still for a moment and reflect on how to make things better;
- This is not an excuse to be complacent, keep moving and take action as needed at the right time to move pass the challenge.
- Remember, nothing stays the same if you put the effort and take action to make the change.
- I love music because it changes your vibe/mood, and the one song which is typically on repeat on my iPhone during challenging times is “Overcomer” by Mandisa. This is a great song to dance too!