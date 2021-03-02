Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Building your resilience muscle

It is simply moving beyond fear and getting into action mode.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The word resilience has become quite popular in recent times given the challenging times we are all collectively experiencing with the onset of the pandemic, Covid-19.  The Oxford Dictionary defines resilience as: “The ability of people or things to recover quickly after something unpleasant.”

What does resilience mean to me?

Having the patience and confidence to recognize that I will  overcome a pain/obstacle over time. 

Who taught me this real truth?

At a very early age, my biggest cheerleader/mentor has always been my mum. Throughout my years as a teenager to adulthood we have faced many challenges together but her faith in God and her conviction to succeed has always been proven over and over again that obstacles can be overcomed.  It is this conviction, that I know for sure exists based on our past experience together, which gives me the confidence and patience in my life journey today. 

My advice to you , my peers, as you take on challenging times?

  1. Put things in perspective;
  2. Keep a positive mindset and seek help from friends, family and outside expertise to tap into new perspectives;
  3. Sometimes, it is ok to sit still for a moment and reflect on how to make things better; 
  4. This is not an excuse to be complacent, keep moving and take action as needed at the right time to move pass the challenge.
  5. Remember, nothing stays the same if you put the effort and take action to make the change.
  6. I love music because it changes your vibe/mood, and the one song which is typically on repeat on my iPhone during challenging times is “Overcomer” by Mandisa. This is a great song to dance too!

    Irenia Roussel, Podcaster/Host at Livewithirenia Project

    Irenia has been a Business Advisor to growth oriented entrepreneurs for the past 15 years. She has significant expertise in international business development and marketing. She enjoys working one on one with clients to build their capacity of as well as connect them to the right resources required at the right time. She is also the host and executive producer of two podcasts geared to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs, namely: The Canadian Side Hustle and Business and @Livewithirenia sharing amazing stories of dynamic individuals along their journeys. Her podcasts provides practical tips for business and career development. Irenia is on a mission to build great global impact projects and podcasts.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Antonia Hock of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center: “Engagement”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Build the Skill of Resilience

    by Glenn Case
    Community//

    Jonathan Pitts: “Find something to be hopeful about regardless of where you find yourself”

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.