Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Building Trust with Your Team

Re-evaluate policies and procedures each year to keep things fresh, but do so with an underlying intention of respect and key ingredient of trust.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Creating a culture of truth and trust is a daunting task at the corporate level. At Actualize, we have done so by adding small “infusions” (manageable positive changes over time) to our culture over the years. With each new program or change away from the status quo, our teams began to work better together with more collaboration. Our employee satisfaction and the tenure of our teams improved.

As I started to witness the positive impacts, I was motivated to continue with new programs and ideas to enhance our workplace environment. What I have found over the last 11 years of focusing on our people is to re-evaluate each year to keep things fresh, but do so with an underlying intention of respect and key ingredient of trust. To ensure your culture supports and actively listens to the requests of your employees, it is important to do the following:

  • Seek Input: Employees who have an active role in shaping the future of the firm will be happier with the results of changes or new initiatives – and feel like their voice has been heard.
  • Allow Good and Bad News: Establish a protocol for sharing information. For example, have your team send an email with the news, whether good or bad, and then schedule time to follow up with time to process before discussing.
  • Leverage Problem Solving: Coach your team and encourage brainstorming to aim for solution-based teamwork.
  • Keep Your Door Open: Encourage your people to come to you at any time. We always mention this policy early in the recruiting process to ensure our new hires know they can come to anyone in the organization for help or questions.
  • Check-In: Make sure you have a pulse on everyone on your team. If you have not spoken with someone in a while, schedule time to chat and catch up both personally and professionally.

No matter what you do or how you operate, it is important to lead from a place of genuine care and respect. Of course, not everyone will be receptive to organizational changes even when you implement best practices like those listed above. As long as you are being authentic in your leadership style and striving to be as supportive as possible, you are leading with intention and doing your best.

I recently took time to check in with the team; while many were honest, some were not transparent about their plans to seek alternative employment. I always encourage people to share what they are thinking, even if it might seem negative or suggest they desire a new role. Whether they stay at Actualize or move to a different firm, I know how important it is to feel inspired and passionate about the work you do. And when they trust us enough to share their plans, we can possibly work it out. Whatever happens, it always works out as it should. Our employees will always have my support.

Kerry Alison Wekelo, Author of Culture Infusion, COO of Actualize Consulting, and Founder of Zendoway.

KERRY WEKELO, MBA, is the Chief Operating Officer at Actualize Consulting, a financial services consulting firm, and founder of Zendoway, a company that encourages holistic wellness. In her leadership, Kerry blends her experiences as an executive coach, consultant, award-winning author, mindfulness expert, and entrepreneur. Her book and program Culture Infusion: 9 Principles for Creating and Maintaining a Thriving Organizational Culture is the impetus behind Actualize Consulting being named a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine. Kerry has authored multiple children’s books, including her award-winning title If It Does Not Grow, Say No, and her Zendoway Cubes received the Parents’ Picks Award. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, NPR, The New York TimesSHRM, Thrive Global, and Corporate Wellness Magazine.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Connection is key to engagement.” With Tyler Gallagher & Claudine Zachara

by Tyler Gallagher
credit: oatawa - stock.adobe.com
Community//

A First Year Unlike Any Other

by Stephanie Nerlich
Remote Work Culture - Grow A Positive Remote Teams
Community//

Remote Work Culture – Grow A Positive Remote Teams

by Vinod Janapala
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.