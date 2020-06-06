Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Building The Human Wall

This week has being an emotional roller coaster with the events of George Floyd.

I wrote in Medium this morning and would like to share it with you.

https://medium.com/@casciatoclaudia007/building-the-human-wall-6e17e9e7ae7f

I am with the peaceful protesters. The choice is to be a part of the problem or be part of the solution.

The choice is the present moment of change.

Equality for Humanity is in all of us to build the Human Wall.

Systemic racism does not only exist in America but all over the world. The escalation of voices speaking out came from watching the brutal video of George Floyd.

Every morning we all have a choice to bring in a new day and to arise to see each other as human beings.

Dr. Wayne Dyer “ When you judge another, you do not define them, you define yourself.”

This is the moment of change to Equality for Humanity.

