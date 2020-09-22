Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Building Relationships IS the Most Valuable Thing You Can Do

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
As we all struggle to figure out how to stay in front of clients and customers, current and potential, there is a lot of talk about how to use Zoom and other collaborative platforms, or how to create webinars or post more on social media. All of this misses the point. These are just tactics. We have to move beyond the tools to consider how any of this helps us establish and nurture relationships.

Bonds for Success

Relationships are the foundation of all human activity. From the moment we’re born, we form bonds with others — first our parents and relatives, then siblings if we have them, other children at school, teachers, coaches, bosses, and so on. Our success in life hinges on our ability to forge and maintain bonds with the people we like and trust.

What’s In It For Me?

This may sound cynical, but when you come right down to it, our lives are a series of transactional relationships — short-term exchanges and long-term investments. At every decision point, all parties involved are asking themselves, “What’s in it for me?”

We give something: our love, our smarts, or our talent. And we get something in return: love, appreciation, or a paycheck. Healthy relationships have a balance where everyone gets something out of the bond.

We are friends with certain people because they support us when we’re down, they’re fun to be around, and we just feel good when we are with them. We buy brand-name shoes because they protect our feet with style that gives us status. We frequent specific restaurants because we get our bellies filled with delicious food and have a delightful experience in the process. We work for companies because they compensate us so that we can keep a roof over our heads, develop professionally, and achieve dreams for ourselves and our families. We give, and we get, in big and small ways, every day.

Return on Relationship

In exchange for answering our needs and wants, we give companies, organizations, and individuals our time, our money, our brainpower, our passion, and our hearts. We’re happy to participate in these exchanges because we derive some benefit. But if it isn’t clear what the return on the relationship (ROR as opposed to ROI) is, we are less likely to participate. When we no longer get the love or support we need from a spouse, we get a divorce. When the mean boss continually belittles or mocks us, we find another job. If we must have the paycheck, we do as little as possible and frequently call in sick. When the brand-name shoes aren’t cool anymore, we switch to a different one.

Our value is based on the perceived quality of the exchange and ROR. We will pay more for a BMW than we will for a Chevy. We will pay a huge sum for a facelift that isn’t covered by insurance because it can turn back our clock. We will go the extra mile for the boss or the enterprise that makes us feel important and worthy.

So before thinking about how to broadcast your messages, think about how to build relationships and communicate your ROR.

What return on relationships (RORs) do you provide your boss, colleagues, friends, or family?

What do you value most in relationships with the people who matter most to you?

Liz Wainger, Communications Strategist and Coach, Author of Prism of Value, Speaker, Leadership Development, Runner, and Kayaker. at Wainger Group LLC

For more than two decades, Liz has served at the side of executives at Fortune 500s, nonprofits, start-ups and government agencies, offering creative communications strategies that illuminate value, build revenue and reputations, and break down internal silos.

Before founding Wainger Group in 2000, Liz held a senior communications positions with Morino Institute and Venture Philanthropy Partners, The National Trust for Historic Preservation and The American Institute of Architects. She was a reporter at The Washington Post on the Metro and Style desks. As a Certified Professional Facilitator, she is part of an elite group of professionals, highly educated and certified to be skilled at creating workshops and group processes that get to the heart of the matter, foster alignment, build consensus, and derive solutions to complex challenges.

A prolific writer, she is the author of 2018 book, Prism of Value®: Connect, Convince and Influence When It Matters Most. She has blogged for Huffington Post and her work and has appeared in the Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and numerous professional and digital publications. She currently serves on the boards of School for Ethics and Global Learning, Jubilee Housing, and the Steering Committee of the ULI DC’s Women’s Leadership Initiative. In 2015, she was named by the Washington Business Journal to the distinguished cadre of Women Who Mean Business in Washington, D.C.

