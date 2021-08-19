Building Power Skills of The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs and Innovators

With the changing times in technology and innovations, there is a need for innovative and design thinking to build up future economies. Innovation is necessary to stay on top of your competitors by providing the best services and products to consumers. However, creativity in many organizations has lagged behind, or individuals often overlook it. Still, the hard truth is that there is a need for fresh ideas for your business to grow.

I am the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of DxD Partners, where our mission is to educate and empower leaders and organizations with the future’s critical design thinking and design management skills. I have personally coached and trained thousands of executives worldwide to bring about agile and visionary leadership in organizations. I have also helped team members in organizations to unleash their creative capabilities that have resulted in drastic changes in organizations. I have also founded many successful consulting boutiques, holding several global innovations.

I have a wide range of skills from change management, design thinking, management consulting, business strategy, organizational design, sales, innovation management, talent management, and executive management. I am results-driven, driving results in each project, mainly because I look at each problem or challenge with a third eye or a 3D view to developing the best possible solutions.

I have helped organizations such as Biomerieux, BNP Paribas, Citi Group, Bayer, Ferring, Estee Lauder, The Limited, Intracellular, and Steelcase to becoming more innovative. I have also spoken at many events worldwide. My views on change management and visionary leadership have features on CBS, ABC, NBC, New York Times, Reader’s Digest, Investor Business Daily, Chicago Tribune, and Fox.

I love what I do, and one of the ways I love to give back and express my tradecraft is through my Unplugged Consulting Podcast that features top innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders across a spectrum of industries. I also love to write books, and one of my favorites is my Best-Selling book named “Stimulated: Habits To Spark Your Creative Genius At Work.” And over the years, I have been asked to teach hundreds of students at various universities, including Cornell, Illinois of Technology, and the Institute of Design and Wharton.

My book Stimulated and publications serve as a cornerstone to the process of developing your creative and critical thinking skills to solve vexing business. It speaks on everything revolving around being ingenious, including how you engage and enroll others in the creative process. You will come across as enriching, playful, fun, mind-expanding, and, most importantly, a step-by-step process for getting unstuck and generating breakthrough solutions. You will be aware of ways to draw inspiration and fresh insights from the world around you and how to take the leap of faith and commit to big, bold ideas.

Creative and critical thinking combined is now often referred to as Design Thinking, a systematic process of framing key questions, conducting empathic research around your customers, and quickly and effectively generating and testing tangible prototypes that may consist of new products, tools, and business models and customer experiences.

In summary, if you are looking to be the next considerable force in the entrepreneurship and innovation sectors, you need skills in change management, design thinking, and management consulting.