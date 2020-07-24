Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Building on Covid’s “Televisit” Gains to Create a Robust “Telehealth” Future

With Telehealth more important than ever, Axia Women's Health is leveraging advanced technologies to continue to better serve patients with high quality care

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Elizabeth Cherot, MC, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Axia Women&#039;s Health
Elizabeth Cherot, MC, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Axia Women's Health

As Chief Medical Officer for Axia Women’s Health, a women’s health network of nearly 400 providers, I’ve seen amazing transformations in the delivery of care during the Covid-19 pandemic. Like many other care providers, optimizing obstetric care in the early days put us on a telehealth fast track—the roll out of our AxiaConnect program was executed in weeks rather than the six to nine months we’d planned in the beginning of 2020. Even as we work to safely return patients to our offices for routine care, AxiaConnect demonstrated that virtual connections have a permanent role in helping deliver the personalized care women need. 

Axia is no stranger to using technology to improve care. In early 2017, we began providing an Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) program for repeat Caesarean sections, the first protocol of its kind in the United States for women’s health. We partnered with a tech company to create a clinical engagement platform resulting in a proprietary smart phone app for patients that provides education, reminders, and remote monitoring. Our care providers also gained access to custom dashboards to view patient compliance, patient-reported outcomes (PRO), and gain actionable insights to improve their care over time and accurately catch patients at risk of complication far sooner than the traditional follow-up. The protocol successfully reduced the average length of stay from 3.7 to 2.45 days. It also promoted early mobilization, an 87% reduction in post-operative opioid use, and increased patient satisfaction. 

With this successful track record, we rolled out AxiaConnect telemedicine this Spring as a secure, HIPAA-compliant way to allow patients to virtually conduct a variety of visit types via videoconference from the comfort of their home, including routine OB/pregnancy care visits. It not only changed my thinking about how millennials want care, but provided many lessons that I would share with other decision-makers:

  • While much can be accomplished in video-based “televisits,” such as counselling and blood-pressure checks, the advent of remote monitoring opens up even greater opportunities for providers to incorporate telehealth. Remote fetal wellness monitoring platforms such as INVU, can provide real-time data that increase the value of virtual wellness checks.
  • Change management is a group effort that requires strong leadership. Successful implementation requires clear decisions on when and how to use telehealth and adequate training for staff and patients.
  • The potential rewards of a well-executed telehealth program are many—feedback reflected a great deal of satisfaction from providers; providers obtained rich patient-driven surveillance; and both patients and providers enjoyed being connected in this way. 

My passion is in developing innovative solutions that give women access to a more attentive, more sophisticated, more compassionate healthcare experience that meets their needs. Far from remote, telehealth has shown itself to be a valuable component to achieving those goals. As we seek to elevate the quality of our care while preserving the personalized nature of our approach, we see a future where telehealth extends beyond videoconferencing “televisits” to include deep remote monitoring like INVU’s remote monitoring platform.

Dr. Elizabeth Cherot is an established and highly skilled physician with twenty years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology. She completed her undergraduate at Johns Hopkins University and both her medical school and residency at the University of Rochester in New York.  Dr. Cherot completed her MBA at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School in 2016 while practicing full time. In addition to her expert clinical skills, she is committed to improving OB/GYN care, reducing morbidity and mortality while implementing cost reducing measures and providing an efficient business model for today’s Ob/GYN practice. She has championed many clinical pathways including Enhanced Recovery after Cesarean Section. She serves on the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School Deans Alumnae Board as well as the Evidence Based Perioperative Medicine Advisory board. She has developed multiple value based medical programs in her current role as the Chief Medical Officer at Axia Women’s Health, the largest OB/GYN group in the country.

