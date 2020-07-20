Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Building a Winner’s Character

What choices Are You Making???

By

Have you ever been in a situation where you found yourself in a job that you didn’t want to be in? Or where you were given a project to do at school or work that you really weren’t excited about, let alone wanted to do?

What choice did you make when you were confronted with these situations?

Did you decide to give it your very best? Or did you do just enough, but not really enough, because you knew it wasn’t something you cared about or wanted to do?

Too often, people sell themselves short without realizing what they are doing when they settle for a lackluster effort. In reality, they are creating a character of mediocrity and laziness.

Then one day, the right job or opportunity comes along and they find themselves lacking in character to give it their very best.

I know some of you will challenge me and say that under these circumstances people will rise to the occasion. I would argue that when you are accustomed to only giving 50%-80% all of the time, you will find it difficult to give 100% when you need to. How many times have you said or heard someone else say, “You can’t change a leopard’s spots”?

In all my years in business, I have known so many people with incredible talent that were lacking in character; and they could not understand why they were not getting the promotion or earning more money.

They always looked outside of themselves for the reason, or to place the blame.

You have a choice regarding what type of character you have. You have the ability to change, and to create the life that you desire and deserve.

Make It Happen…Action Steps

* Remember… Winners develop the habit of doing the things that losers don’t like to do

* Be aware of how you talk to yourself and others

* Remember that your thoughts become your actions… your actions create your habits… and your habits create your character

* If you want to change something about your character, start by changing the way you think

* Create the winning habit of always doing more than you are paid to do

* Look at each challenge as an opportunity

* Always do your best

* Accept change

* Act on reality

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Success Mentor-Author-Speaker

    Barry is sought after by corporations and organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: Leadership - Strategy - Execution - Company Culture - Time Management - and Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First as an elementary school teacher, then as a school principal; and then as an instructor at both Santa Fe Community College, and at the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

