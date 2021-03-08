Building A Sisterhood – Happy International Women’s Day!

Is there a woman who has inspired you? Perhaps it’s your mother, your sister, the fribblings (friends like siblings), your aunts, nieces, grandmom, or girlfriends.

You know, the ones who have faith in you, motivated you, supported you, believed in your goals and your dreams. They’ve helped you realize that you have what it takes to live the life you truly desire, and all you have to do is go out and claim it.

Whoever that woman is in your life, remember to THANK them today and every day. As you do this, think about the impact they have made in your life and how YOU intend to pay it forward.

Empowered women, empower women.

May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them!

Cheers to all women around the world and to building a sisterhood.

LET’S support and empower one another

