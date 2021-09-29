Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Building a Business in Times of Hardship

Most startups or small businesses often experience challenges in their first years of doing business. Entrepreneurs should understand how they can prepare themselves and their team to thrive and survive when they encounter a crisis. The following are tips that can help struggling entrepreneurs build their businesses in times of hardship.

Positive Mindset

A positive mindset goes a long way in building a business in times of hardship. If you experience hardship in any way, you should have a positive attitude and act before it’s too late. You can either opt for a loan or seek help from public sources to assist in the daily business operations.

Ensure that you also have a good plan and note down the activities you could have done before the crisis and how you could have done them differently. Also, take note of how you can prepare your workers to cope with emergencies and develop crisis protocols for the future.

Seek Help

Entrepreneurs and small business owners often feel vulnerable when they seek help. However, you may never know what friends, relatives, or neighbors can do when you genuinely seek help from them. You should always approach those around you and seek advice whenever you encounter challenges in your business. You can also post your question on social media platforms, and you will be astonished by the support and connections you will make.

Encourage and Support your Employees

Crisis or hardship can create distress and mixed emotions both to entrepreneurs and staff. However, you should not feel overwhelmed and feel like others are also not affected by the hardships. Remember that this is the best time to remind your employees of the values and why they were hired.

When your staff feels discouraged and their morale is low, it is essential that you inspire and positively encourage them to press on. You can boost their morale by listening, applauding positive behavior, or affirming your employees.

Come up with Strategic and Positive Ideas

Entrepreneurs should be optimistic even in the midst of a crisis. It would help if you used this time to engage your team in a brainstorming session and figure out how to create an opportunity out of the situation. Brainstorming sessions are suitable for team building and also help in boosting morale.

    Omid Chaman, President at The Chaman Group

    Omid Chaman is a man of diverse talents, interests, and dreams. Since a young age he was pushed to pursue his academic goals and use the skills he learned as best as he could. This emphasis on academic success is what pushed him to pursue a degree with St. John's University. While there, he pursued a degree in toxicology - two degrees in fact. He graduated from the university in 1998 with a Master's degree in toxicology, and he continues to find the field richly fascinating. His business career did not follow this degree, however. He returned to New York and found himself working with the family business, Chaman Antique Rug Gallery. This gallery was his parent's creation, and to this day he has continued on that legacy. He took on the mantle of business owner in 1999, and ever since he has led the business through thick and thin. The business employs more than 30 combined years of experience in appraising, caring for, and appreciating fine antique and oriental rugs from all over the world.

