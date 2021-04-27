Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Build your skills…

Skill is better than strength...

The world is moving towards technology. Without that its difficult for us to survive.. Many experiments and researches are going on in each and every part of the world about influence of technology in life. People are now in the situation to update ourselves what is happening around everyday.

Not only updating we have to build our skills to survive in this competitive world. Find the skills within you, try to build the skills and other skills similar to that. Everyone one of us thriving for the best. Best education, best job, best salary, best life. But we are normal you can’t achieve anything. You must be a good learner, you must turn into a skilled person for the better future. Never stop learning, never stop improving. Build you skills, build your life.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

