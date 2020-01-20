Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Build your Mountain of Credibility by writing your book

Your Book is the Best Business Card

By
Photo by Christopher Burns on Unsplash

As the saying goes, “Everyone has a book in them.”

But few people actually take up the challenge and that’s a missed opportunity.

If you are looking to be known as a credible authority in your area of business, becoming an author is a powerful attribute – a tangible example of your expertise – and your book becomes the best business card ever.

This doesn’t happen overnight, but taking the steps to be known, get published and build a Mountain of Credibility™ gives you top-of-mind positioning with your prospects and clients. For example, the achievement of being the first to scale Mt. Everest placed Sir Edmund Hilary atop more than just the highest peak on the globe. It cemented him in history with an awesome accomplishment.

Subsequently, over 4,000 people have ascended to prominence doing the same and more than 300 have died trying…but you know what? Over 7 billion people on this planet never even attempted the climb! Just like climbing the highest peak, writing a book is something special. It is hard and not everyone does it.

When someone says they’ve climbed Everest, we are in awe at the achievement. In fact, that adventurer becomes instantly credible for more than just the physical act of climbing the mountain. They become a perceived authority for things outside of their area of expertise. You could see them at a plumber’s convention and if they gave their thoughts about a “faucet aerator fitting”, people would actually pay attention – even though the topic is clearly not part of their mountaineering skillset. It really is amazing.

The exposure can also lead to news media of all types turning to you as a trusted source of expertise in your chosen field – and sometimes even beyond.

I was fortunate to meet Jack Canfield, author of Chicken Soup for the Soul, and he said,

When people look for answers, they turn to books. When they want the expert, they hire the author.”

Writing a book – and the required research to produce a genuine, authoritative read – can place you on a similar summit others revere.

For me, writing my first book opened doors that I never thought possible. It allowed me to become a resource for key people and speaking opportunities. It led valuable people to consider that maybe I had something worth listening to.

Consider that when asked about how much he made selling his book, Guerilla Marketing, Jay Conrad Levinson responded that he made around $10 million; $35,000 in book sales and the other $9,965,000 in training, speaking workshops, etc.

Your book is definitely the best business card and it will place on top of your Mountain of Credibility™.

Mike Skrypnek, Entrepreneur coach, five time author and international speaker at Grow Get Give Coaching

PROVEN SUCCESS

​Mike is an accomplished five time author and recognized as Canada’s leading authority and business coach for entrepreneurial and personal GROWTH, showing people how to GET freedom for their lives and families and helping families GIVE back to their community and causes that matter most to them.

He has delivered motivating presentations, and shared his GROW, GET, GIVE philosophy with thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners, advisors, charities and the millionaire businessperson next door.

IMPACT MINDSET

For his own BIG IMPACT he helped guide entrepreneurs and affluent families redirect $12.5 million in Big Impact Giving to charitable causes since 2012 and knows entrepreneurs will help grow this to over $100 million in the next decade.

GENEROUS WISDOM

Mike understands how to differentiate and succeed. He has shared his insights and knowledge of sales and marketing with hundreds of passionate entrepreneurs to gain top of mind positioning with their prospective customers and GROW their own unique business. Mike can teach anyone how to manage their time and their talent better to GET more freedom to enjoy their lives and their family.

Life without passion and purpose is a life wasted.

His new book, Entrepreneur Secrets to a Grow Get Give Life, is the perfect guide to show you how to GROW your business, GET more freedom and GIVE back for big impact personally and through your business.

