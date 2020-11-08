Build Immunity as we cope with COVID-19: Views from Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft

As the COVID – 19 pandemic continues to threaten humankind with its imminent dangers, each of us can put efforts to stand strong amidst such challenging times as a part of the broader global community. The necessary precautionary measures such as washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, using alcohol-based sanitizers, using face masks, and maintaining a safe social distance are of paramount importance. In many places, life is gradually returning normalcy as we see almost everywhere across the globe. However, what becomes equally crucial at this juncture is building and boosting our immunity system.

A robust immunity system is our top shield in our fight against the deadly virus. Leading marketing and sales leader Marc Ravenscroft throws light on how one can boost our immunity system.

Marc Ravenscroft’s take on boosting immunity

Check on your diet: ‘We are what we eat’ – The food we eat has a significant impact in determining our overall health and wellbeing. A focus on food groups such as fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grains can be a great addition to your everyday diet. Plant-based foods contribute to a healthy and well-balanced diet. Eat green, leafy vegetables and opt for fresh fruits and juices in place of frozen and preserved ones. Occasional indulgence in alcohol and refined sugar is acceptable, but ensure it doesn’t become a part of your routine. A well-moderated diet is the key to robust health.

Do not ignore the supplements

A complete diet must contain all the essential nutrients for overall growth and development. The supplements can be in the form of capsules, pills, liquids, or extracts. Irrespective of the form, supplements significantly impact the longevity of a person. They are easy to source and do not require a doctor’s prescription. Natural alternatives for supplements include various kinds of spices such as cinnamon, parsley, ginger, and oregano, commonly found in our kitchens.

Exercise regularly and sleep right

Exercise is an integral part of one’s lifestyle. Irrespective of the circumstances, stage of life, and health conditions, exercise must be an essential constituent of one’s routine life. The era of the pandemic emphasizes its importance even further. To add-on to this, sufficient sleep is equally critical for boosting the immune system. Lack of sleep can lead to physical and mental exhaustion, which can result in the weakening of body functions and, therefore, immunity. So, do not compromise on sleep and exercise without fail!

Give yourself enough rest

It is quite natural to get anxious in such challenging times. When we see our friends and relatives getting infected, it only increases the fear factor. While anxiety is beneficial to a certain extent, excessive anxiety levels can lead to various chronic illnesses. It is essential to give rest to your body as well as mind. Sufficient sleep, meditation, exercises, and yoga aid in overall relaxation.

Simple tweaks in our lifestyle can bring about significant changes in our lives and help us fight the pandemic.