Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Build From the Red Line, Not The Deadline

Using a project's deadline to base your plans off of is unhelpful. Instead, focus on the project's red line.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Imagine that during a normal week, you set goals and deadlines that assume you’ll be able to do, say, 10 units of creative work. And that, during a normal week, you actually get 4 units of creative work done.

Imagine that during light weeks, you set goals and deadlines that you’ll be able to do, say, 6 units of creative work. And that, during those light weeks, you actually get 4 units of creative work done.

Under this scenario, it’s easy to see that the goals and deadlines aren’t doing anything besides stressing you out. Set all the deadlines and goals you want, but it’s the 4 units of creative work that matters.

Let’s call those 4 units of creative work your red line. When it comes to getting stuff done, it’s the only line that really matters. Those goals and deadlines just become the tools of judgment you use to condemn yourself and worry needlessly.

Now, let’s bring this to the real world: do you know what your red line is? Or are you assessing your effectiveness based upon some abstract plan that assumes you can get 10 units of creative work done when, in fact, you can only do four?

When we’re honest with ourselves, most of us lose a lot of time, energy, and attention because our performance didn’t track the plan instead of trying to make the plan track our performance.

Build from the red line, not the deadline. (Tweet this.)

If you’re looking for additional support on working through your goals, deadlines and red lines, The Academy is the community for you. Learn more today!

Originally published at productiveflourishing.com

    Headshot of Charlie Gilkey

    Charlie Gilkey, Author, Speaker, Business Strategist, Coach

    Charlie Gilkey helps people start finish the stuff that matters. He's the founder of Productive Flourishing, author of the forthcoming Start Finishing and The Small Business Lifecycle, and host of the Productive Flourishing podcast. Prior to starting Productive Flourishing, Charlie was a Joint Force Military Logistics Coordinator while simultaneously pursuing a PhD in Philosophy. He lives with his wife, Angela, in Portland, Oregon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Work Smarter//

    A Clinical Psychologist Explains How Procrastinators Successfully Get Things Done

    by Mary Lamia
    Purpose//

    The Surprising Relationship Between Stress and Creativity

    by HubSpot
    Community//

    10 Surefire Ways To Murder Your Success

    by Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.