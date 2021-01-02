Build and Rebuild a Stronger and Healthier Bond with Your Dog

Grace Henke with one of her clients’ dogs performing doggie agility during one of her training sessions.

Happy New Year!!

If you’re ready to “start” something, there can’t be a better day than today, right?

You don’t need new year resolutions, as you won’t complete them anyway, don’t bother.

Yet, you can totally build or rebuild (if you’re like most of my clients) a stronger and healthier bond with your dog starting today, by starting to pay attention.

One test to see how’s your relationship with your dog:

Don’t Use Any Command For A Day.

Yep, not to ask your dog to “sit”, to “wait”, to “go to bed” for a day, ditch your obedience drill for a day if you practice them daily.

If you want to make it harder?

Don’t Talk To Your Dog For A Day.

Especially… The “N” word is absolutely banned for the day, yep, you know what I meant, can’t say “NO” to your dog for the day.

Exception? You can say “Yes” and give food rewards to your dog.

Let me know how it went.

If you feel you have a hard time to “tell” your dog what to do without the “telling”?

You sure need to build a better relationship with your dog.

And…

Here are 3 things you can do starting today to build a stronger bond with your dog, this is part of my Yes and Food™ system will be introduced in the upcoming online course:

#1 Reward the good behaviors, always

Say “Yes” and give your dog a treat whenever your dog does something good. Especially when your dog did it on its own: your dog sits for you before you even give the “sit” command? Yes and Food™ right away.

Your dog stopped barking after a seemingly “unstoppable” barking episode? Say Yes and give your dog a treat right away.

Your dog went to the crate to put himself to bed while it’s not his bedtime? Say Yes and throw some treats in the crate.

#2 Collar Grab followed by Yes and Food™

Step one: Grab your dog’s collar, say “Yes” and give your dog a treat;

Step two: Say “Free” when you let the collar go, and you can walk away.

I recently worked with a client whose dogs have some bad associations with the collar due to bad training, gosh, I was mad when I heard the most ridiculous thing that their trainer had told them to do among other wrong things. They were not just ineffective, most of all, it ruins the relationship between the owner and the dog.

Here’s the thing: when you grab your dog’s collar, it should NEVER be a bad experience.

For people having a hard time with recalling their dog, this is something to practice as well.

#3 Leash up your dog at home, and…

You guessed it, Step On Leash™ to help your dog associate leash to calm and relax.

Rather than rambunctious and jumping on you and bolting out of the door!

Check it out here:

https://mensamutts.dog/sol

Give them a go and let me know how it went.

Happy New Year!

Grace

P.S. More information like this?

