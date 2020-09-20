Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Build a Morning Ritual: Start your day feeling energized, recharged, and fully engaged

Since the nature of people is bad, to become corrected, they must be taught by teachers, and to be orderly they must acquire ritual and moral principles.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Routine vs. Ritual

There is a big difference between a routine and a ritual. To most, a routine is getting up every morning and doing the same things day in and day out; eat breakfast, brush your teeth, take a shower and go to work. It’s not very glamorous, but these things are important, and they need to get done. And for most, these activities can be boring and require effort. However, rituals are more meaningful and purposeful practices. Often, there is a rooted yearning to be more, and a real sense of fulfillment attached to rituals. They are soul-feeling practices as opposed to worldly feeling activities.

Here are the key differences I find between routines and rituals:

Having a ritual is the secret to self-development, high performance and productivity. There is a certain power to a ritual. It’s easy to get lost in a daily routine when your day is overwhelmed by tasks and personal obligations. We spend precious energy and time figuring out what needs to be done, and by the time we do get our first task, we already feel drained.

Rituals help you get in the zone; they help you build a healthy framework and lead you to become more than if you didn’t have them. They remove all the guesswork and put you on the right track. Having a ritual makes you feel energized, recharged, passionate and engaged in what you’re doing. You and the task at hand become one. Unfortunately, many people rarely get into a zone; they are everywhere and nowhere simultaneously. Most successful people I’ve met and worked with, all had some ritual or rituals.

Take my father, for instance; he had several rituals. To raise thirteen kids, he had to work hard and punch the clock five days a week for thirty years at the same company. To get to work, he’d walk two hours to and from work. He’d spend eight long hours working the same job. My father was illiterate, never went to school, but boy was he brave. Despite the mountain of challenges, he and my mother did an excellent job sending us to college. Without his ritual, my father would have lost it. He had a morning ritual to get him going, a storytelling ritual where he would gather with friends and relatives and inspire them so they too can protect themselves against the burden of challenges, a Sunday sauna ritual, and a prayer ritual to get him connected to his religious beliefs. I’m grateful to have learned from him; he helped me see life with a different and honest perspective.

I also have several rituals, a morning ritual, a workout ritual and a bedtime ritual. Because I take a day off from work, my Sunday rituals differ slightly from my weekdays’ rituals.

Here is how I start my weekday (when I’m not traveling for seminars or workshops):

  • 6:30 a.m.: Wake up, make bed 6:45 a.m.: Shower, brush my teeth.
  • 7:00 a.m.: Morning ritual: meditate, breathing exercises, visualize my day ahead, read, review goals.
  • 8:00 a.m.: Prepare and eat breakfast. (Protein shake or eggs with fruits and vegetables.)
  • 9: 00 a.m.: 90-minute power focus. (Writing)
  • 10:30 a.m.: 30-minutes creative recharge. (Snack: protein shake, Client call.)
  • 11:00 a.m.: 90-minutes power focus. (Research)
  • 12:30 p.m.: Lunch. (Cook or eat out healthy foods)
  • 2:00 p.m.: Back to my office: 90-minute Power Focus. (Client program design)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Afternoon Ritual: warm-up, strength training, cardio, stretching, post-workout shake.
  • 4: 30 p.m.: 90-minute power focus. (Writing, preparing material for seminars or speaking engagements)
  • 6: 00 p.m.: Exit office: Personal time. (Family or socialize with friends)
  • 7: 30 p.m.: Dinner with family or friends.
  • 9: 00 p.m.: Unwind. (Kids, TV watching, reading)
  • 10:00 p.m.: Evening Ritual: listen to classical music in bed, candle and incense lighting)
  • 10:30 p.m.: Lights out!

Here is how I spend my Sundays:

  • 7:30 a.m.: Wake up, make the bed. (I usually get up an hour later)
  • 7:45 a.m.: Shower, brush my teeth.
  • 8:00 a.m.: Morning ritual. (Meditate, breathing exercises, visualize my day ahead, read, write, review goals)
  • 9: 00 a.m.: Exercise ritual: running.
  • 10:30 a.m.: Late breakfast or brunch with the kids.
  • 1:30 p.m.: Light lunch. (Smoothie or healthy sandwich)
  • 2:30 p.m.: Outdoors fun or catch a movie with the kids.
  • 5:30 p.m.: Healthy snack . (Protein shake or Greek yogurt and almonds)
  • 7 p.m.: Dinner with family.
  • 8:30 p.m.: Alone time for my Sunday Prep ritual to get ready for the week ahead for about 90 minutes.
  • 10:00 p.m.: Evening Ritual. (listen to classical music in bed, candle, and incense lighting)
  • 10:30 p.m.: Lights out!

Mindful tips: Carving out some alone time and preparing your week ahead allows you to see and feel everything you need to focus on for the week, it eliminates the unnecessary stress, the distractions, and the guesswork. You’ll feel clearer and more energized to start your week.

Nordine Zouareg, Former Mr. Universe, High-Performance Coach, International Fitness & Wellness Expert, Author and Speaker

 Nordine Zouareg is the founder of Executive InnerFitness®, which for the past decade has helped thousands of overworked US Corporate Executives find work-life balance.  As a former two-time Mr. Universe champion, an internationally acclaimed high-performance coach, wellness expert, and author of Mind Over Body (Grand Central Publishing, 2007), Nordine has made it his mission to provide effective and proven methods for maintaining both emotional and physical fitness. He has spent years understanding the unique pressures and stresses of working in high-performance fields and has used his knowledge to help people tap into their ability for peak performance and ward off stress and emotional chaos.

Born in the Saharan desert to Bedouin parents in war-torn Algeria, Nordine Zouareg, has overcome insurmountable obstacles to achieve success. By looking at the five basic emotions that cloud and obstruct our desire to manifest our destiny, he offers advice on how to be fully present and aware of the emotional baggage that might impede your choice making. From personal experience, he knows how choices and decisions control destiny and mindset. In his new book, InnerFitness: Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth (SkyHorse Publishing), he wants to show readers how to be empowered and have emotional clarity, and consistently choose freedom over fear, success over self-sabotage, confidence over insecurity and courage over passivity.

Nordine is a sought-after speaker, he regularly speaks on the topic of fitness, mindfulness and emotional clarity at international and national conferences, like National Institute of Whole Health, Global Wellness Summit, Italy and Manifesting Mindset, Dallas TX. His message has resonated with thousands of his clients and businesses. He has been invited to talk to and run retreats by Olayan Group, Piranha Marketing, Mental Health Foundation. He recently completed a retreat at Miraval called Create Your Optimum State of InnerFitness ®.

As the Fitness Director at Miraval Life in Balance Spa, he applied his Mind Over Body and InnerFitness® which was instrumental in making Miraval become rated the #1 Spa by Conde Nast Traveler, the #1 destination spa by Travel and Leisure, and the top spa in American by Zagat. He also worked as a personal fitness coach to celebrities like Oprah, Sugar Ray Leonard, Charlie Sheen, and Barbara Streisand. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

 

 

 

