Build a better work-life balance

Even if you have periods of high productivity, it’s probably still difficult to keep up with the demands of your job at all times. This may cause you to fall behind on other important areas of life such as family, friends and hobbies. Any kind of stress can affect your productivity levels, so try not to take your work home with you. You should also make sure to take regular breaks, as this allows you to rest and recharge before returning back to the job at hand.

Photo by digital pr agency NYC

If you feel overwhelmed by a big project or a series of tasks that need completing, break them down into smaller steps instead. Not only will this help you to see that progress is being made, it will probably also make the task seem a lot less daunting to deal with.

If you wish to learn more about my work, please visit my website Amra and Elma, which provides social media agency and influencer agency or follow my Instagram.

Learn how to say “no”

If you find that your workload is already full and you’re starting to feel stressed or anxious about this, don’t be afraid to politely decline a request for help. If a colleague asks if you can complete a job, try to do what you can and then let them know if it isn’t something that you can take on. You might even find that your friend or colleague will be happy to return the favor in the future.

Plan ahead

Take a little time each day to plan out your schedule for the coming days, weeks or month. This can help you to take control of your workload and avoid any surprises. If you want to reduce the stress levels that can build up as a result of last minute panic or changes, make sure that you build some time for yourself into your schedule each day.

Avoid multitasking where possible

People often assume that working on several things at once will make them more productive, but this isn’t always the case. Often when you attempt to multitask it slows down your progress with all tasks involved. For example, spending 30 minutes checking emails while watching TV will almost certainly translate into about 15-30 minutes wasted on both activities. Also if one of the tasks requires a lot of focus and attention it might make you less effective at the other.

Get enough sleep

If you work long hours, don’t be surprised if your productivity levels start to take a hit. Sleep deprivation can make it hard for you to concentrate, communicate effectively or remain motivated. You should aim to get around 8 hours of sleep each night if possible, but this doesn’t mean that you should go to bed early on a Friday night just because you have an important meeting on Monday!

Eat properly

It might seem trivial but eating the wrong type of foods can affect your productivity in more ways than one. If you’re constantly full of energy and feeling hungry it’s difficult to stay focused for long periods of time, whereas if you’re constantly lethargic it can be equally hard to concentrate. A healthy, balanced diet will not only make you feel better in general but it will also increase your energy levels too.

Keep on top of technology

A lot of people find that they waste a lot of time at work as a result of poor use of technology such as computers and phones. You should try to minimize distractions such as Facebook, Twitter and other browsers that take your attention away from the task at hand. Aside from this you should also make sure that everyone in your office knows how to use email properly so that you’re not bombarded with countless unnecessary messages every day.

Build a good team

If you have a good team around you at work then this will help you to be productive on a daily basis, as they can keep you updated and take some of the workload off your shoulders. If possible try to find those who share similar interests and goals as yourself, as this will make it easier for everyone involved to work towards these together.