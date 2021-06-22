Bugsy Drake: “Don’t take things personally”

I have just completed writing my first book, ‘The Art of Tablescaping’, which is a passion project born from my natural love of hospitality and creativity. I was able to finetune, finesse, and flourish my decorative style while working on the yachts. On the most recent season of Below Deck Mediterranean (season 5), there was a lot of focus on the table art which I had created for the guests — and a lot of the viewers became very interested in my passion…so naturally, I was eager to share it with the world. I have been lucky enough to work on busy charter yachts, where many clients request themes and enjoy getting lost in the adventure of a tablecape at different mealtimes. An over-the-top theme party is an absolute must on any charter — and I have been known to excel in the worlds of Gatsby, Alice in Wonderland and more recently ‘Burning Man,’ among others.

Widely known for her role as Chief Stew on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, Christine “Bugsy” Drake, can be seen dazzling luxury yacht guests with her signature tablescapes and over-the-top theme parties. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Theme” possesses a personal style that often embellishes on her table decor and almost always includes large hoop earrings with her infamous barrettes.

Born in South Africa, Bugsy is a seasoned yachtie — pronounced “yot– tee” — having joined the floating hospitality world in 2013. Since then, she has sailed around the world entertaining the rich (and sometimes famous) on some of the finest luxury yachts. Striking a balance between firebrand and class and dignity, Bugsy brings a unique combination of professionalism, elegance, and spunk to each charter. And amidst the glitz and glamor, Bugsy has learned to ‘smile and wave’ so much that her smile lines have become permanent (if unwanted) fixtures on her face.

Bugsy’s passion for hospitality knows no bounds — from craning thousands of dollars’ worth of ice sculptures onto a boat in St. Tropez to Q-tipping an entire bedroom clean, she has seen and done it all… But it’s her authentic love for elaborate table settings and outrageous theme parties (complete with ridiculous costumes, of course), that continues to captivate both her demanding clientele and TV viewers alike, establishing Bugsy as an in-demand entertaining expert.

And fortunately, however, you no longer need to charter a superyacht to party like the “Queen of Theme.” In her upcoming book, “The Art of Tablescaping”, out May 4, 2021, Bugsy is serving up all her secrets for creating showstopping table settings and unforgettably enchanting events. Honed over nearly a decade working on the world’s most exclusive yachts and private islands, Bugsy shares her best entertaining tips, décor inspo, and step-by-step guides for creating your own world-class “dining adventures.”

With an innate gift for spreading joy and happiness to others, Bugsy lives her life by the ethos of kindness — and her authentic positivity shines through in everything she does.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Film & Media from Saint Mary’s University in South Africa.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in the beautiful country of South Africa. I have always been a very out-there type of girl — always up for a challenge, and have always loved trying my hand at any opportunity, big or small presented to me. I have always had a need to express myself creatively. I was raised by two very ‘go-getter’ parents who always encouraged me to believe in myself and the beauty of my massive and sometimes seemingly crazy dreams. I attended an all-girls boarding school in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal where I would get to go home to a little coastal town called Ballito to visit my family on the weekends. we lived by the beach so you could always find me in the ocean. After I finished school, I studied journalism for a year and then moved onto finishing my Bachelor of Arts, Honors degree in Film from AFDA (Cape Town) After I finished studying, I got into the Yachting Industry as a way to make money, meet interesting people and travel the world.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

A close friend recommended getting involved in the yachting industry after she had many A-list actors and actresses charter the yacht she worked on. I saw this as a great way to get involved in and amongst the entertainment world — which I wanted to be a part of one day. Initially, I saw it as a massive opportunity to network but then fell in love with the job itself and the essence of living a nomadic lifestyle on the open ocean. I also always say that customer service — especially working on a yacht (which is like a 7-star luxury, floating hotel) — is in itself a natural art of performance. You deal with all types of people, sometimes with the most outrageous and ludicrous requests! You need to know how to adapt. Like a chameleon, and especially in a front-of-house role that I perform, you need to be able to transform your character to suit the client’s needs, while maintaining authenticity. It is a constant game of knowing when to give more or reign in your performance and give a little less. In 2016, I was lucky enough to have both worlds I am most passionate about, (yachting and television) collide when I was cast as a crew member on Bravo’s hit series ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’. This is where my reality TV career began.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I charmed and bluffed my way through the French customs and into my first job opportunity in the South of France without a passport (essential for travel) after it was stolen out of my bag before I landed in France. Like acting, in an industry seething with competition, a successful yachting career means that you need that ‘first foot in the door’. I was so determined that not even having my passport stolen in a foreign country was going to stop me. I was adamant to secure my first job — even if it meant three train rides, four countries and four flights to attain a new passport within 48 hours to be back in time to start my first ever stewardess job. Where there’s a will, there’s a way and I always believe that if you want something bad enough, you will exhaust every resource and do whatever it takes to make sure it happens!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I cringe when I think of one of the earliest mistakes I made in my yachting career. The first few times I was put on service as a stewardess was for a bunch of very high-profile guests. I had so much confidence and a massive, sassy “know it all” attitude. We hosted a very fancy soiree onboard the yacht I worked on, and I wanted to prove how good I was at doing my job, although I was very new to it all. And having done no proper high-end service before or having had any proper training I just thought I would try to fake it until I made it. I walked out super confidently in front of everyone with a huge tray of crystal champagne flutes filled with top-shelf champagne — but I got a little nervous, and my weak wrist gave way almost immediately sending everything smashing to the ground! I was mortified. Nevertheless, the next morning, I jumped straight onto breakfast service without a care in the world, with all of my confidence still intact, to serve the same high-profile guests their breakfast…only to drop the hardboiled egg immediately off the plate, watching as it bounced all the way along the ground landing at the feet of our guests. I wanted the ground to swallow me; it was extremely embarrassing. This second round of amateur service humbled me instantly, and I very quickly understood that you must take time to properly learn your craft. I realized that I didn’t know everything and that even so simple a task had *a lot* of room for improvement. I needed to learn from the people who had been doing it for a much longer time with much more experience. I learned that no matter the task in life, you need to always be prepared in some way and you cannot always just ‘wing it!”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have just completed writing my first book, ‘The Art of Tablescaping’, which is a passion project born from my natural love of hospitality and creativity. I was able to finetune, finesse, and flourish my decorative style while working on the yachts. On the most recent season of Below Deck Mediterranean (season 5), there was a lot of focus on the table art which I had created for the guests — and a lot of the viewers became very interested in my passion…so naturally, I was eager to share it with the world. I have been lucky enough to work on busy charter yachts, where many clients request themes and enjoy getting lost in the adventure of a tablescape at different mealtimes. An over-the-top theme party is an absolute must on any charter — and I have been known to excel in the worlds of Gatsby, Alice in Wonderland and more recently ‘Burning Man,’ among others.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Personally, I never like to give the word ‘failure’ any value or energy. To me, failure is just a word society buys into in order to box people in. There’s never a right of wrong way to achieve something, I use the same thought process in life as I do with tablescaping — and I mention this in my book too! When it comes to making something happen in your life “There are NO rules!” If you never try, you will never know! We all have to start somewhere and everybody’s path or journey to getting that particular destination is different! If you believe in it wholeheartedly, you absolutely will achieve it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

To create equality-It is vital for equality-, giving people from different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs a fair chance to excel in the world of entertainment and have their stories told. To enhance our perception of how we view the world- It is important because what we watch on screen is a large part of what feeds our mindsets and how we as people perceive the world and those around us. Therefore, the more we diversify the world of television in terms of different kinds of people and situations, the more this will directly enhance a more accepting and integrated society. It will normalize different types of people and situations and break away from stereotypes. A form of education- by having a multicultural, diverse representation on screen it allows us as people to learn from one another, accept differences from understanding why people are different, relate to one another and walk hand in hand in perfect synchronicity to make this world a better place.

All of the above can affect our culture in the most positive way, by allowing our youth to grow up with the ability to connect with and accept all kinds of people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Life is not fair- get used to it! You are not always going to get everything you want or job you apply for and you have to get comfortable with that. It’s a dog-eat-dog world! People are ruthless out in the working world, (no matter the industry) and will stop at nothing to get what they want. Understand early on and learn to stand up for yourself and fight hard for what you want. Don’t take things personally. It’s them not you! We are always so hard on ourselves when someone is rude to us or they don’t want us for a particular job. It’s good to know that this usually stems from that person’s own insecurities, or they have a different idea as to what they are looking for when searching for the right candidate. It has nothing to do with who you are or the way you look. You will make mistakes. A LOT OF THEM! We all make mistakes and it’s important that we learn from them and move swiftly forward. Your pace is the ‘right’ pace. There is no right or wrong with regards to how long it takes you to achieve success. The race is only with yourself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure you continue to believe in and love what you do, and always be honest with yourself. Take jobs that you are passionate about and feel strongly towards. The minute you lose love for what you are doing, it’s time to change your direction and try to come at your craft from a different angle. My dad has always taught me the value of Time and Effort. Making certain you have a solid balance of putting in a good amount of time and effort into your craft as you do into your own personal life is key.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

‘A Pay it Forward Kindness Movement’ is something I would strongly want to create. Kindness is a major part of who I am and what I believe in. I believe a movement where small or any acts of kindness given to you, should be paid forward. This can be done by each individual on their own terms, and from what they believe kindness is, in whatever size, shape or form.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful towards my family for being my solid sounding board and unwavering support system through all of my ups and downs that have contributed to my success. My parents, my sister and brother have each played a unique but vital role in different ways to help me get to where I am today. They have flown across the world to see me, support me at various events, spent lengthy hours on the phone encouraging me to keep going, answered text messages at all hours of the night and day to remind me, when I feel all alone that I am anything but. Family has been, and will always be number one to me, I credit a lot of my success to them!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If opportunity doesn’t come knocking, build a door!” I have learned to go out there and create opportunities for myself. Don’t wait around for people to come to you — be hungry and make things happen for yourself, and there is no time like the present. I wanted to write a book, so I went ahead and wrote one!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This may seem completely random, but I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Elon Musk. His story inspires me in so many ways as a fellow South African, I find him extremely interesting, motivational and a great role model for always following one’s passion. He is so far advanced in creating modern day technology that will impact the world for the better. He is an important figure and somewhat pioneer for blazing the way into the future, creating environmental sustainability through his various projects. I find Elon Musk to be a true example of how to speak your truth, to take a risk on something you really believe in, break barriers, not conform to all that society tells us and stay true to your story and your craft to achieve ultimate success. He has an admirable and unstoppable work ethic which is a force to be reckoned with! Plus, it would be so much fun to be able to set the first out of this world tablescape in out of space! #takemetomars

