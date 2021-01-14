Buel: “However I want”

If something doesn’t feel right in the beginning, there’s no crazy, surprising endings coming from pushing it. This helps me save my time as much as I can. I try to make things feel right in the very beginning and if it doesn’t happen I don’t like pushing it and not listening to my instincts. As an example, if during a production process something’s not aesthetically appealing to me, waiting for it to evolve to a better place never worked for me. It’s not hard for me to accept if something doesn’t have the quality I’m looking for even if I really wished it did and I’m trying to remember this in every aspect of my life.

BUEL is an indie-pop artist based in Los Angeles. She started singing when she was 4 and went on to write/arrange her own songs soon after. She started to play in public when she was 12, first playing piano, and then singing as a member of the school band. Around the same time, she also began writing short stories, poems and essays that were eventually published in her school’s magazines as well as local newspapers. These compositions would go on to become the source for some of her cryptic lyrics. She taught herself how to play guitar when 15 and started to focus on her solo career where she started to build her artistry drawing inspiration from Nirvana, Meredith Monk, Yoko Ono, Morphine, Mazzy Star, Kate Bush.

Currently, BUEL is working on her EP, slated for release in 2020.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a city full of big tall buildings and most kids wouldn’t find much to do but go to theaters or just chase their parents wherever they went. Yet the apartment complex I grew up in had a huge park where I was lucky enough to play, do sports and make a lot of friends. This helped me (and my friends) gain a lot of confidence and sense of independence compared to the other kids living without free spaces to discover life and themselves at that age. We would mostly ride our bikes and look for adventure and excitement like discovering places, talking to many people outside of our age group and area, sneaking into basements, mixing up people’s post, ringing doorbells and running away, just trying to think of anything that could give us some excitement like we’re not living in a boring world. Nobody knew I liked singing, so I would go home and try to create some tunes in my room when no one was around.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Even though I always loved singing, I never thought that it could be something I could pursue as a career. My parents were very strict and serious business people who were willing to do anything to stop me from being in entertainment. I started to sing in bands and people started to get to know me as ‘the singer girl’ more than just another face they saw around. One day my English teacher saw one of my acoustic videos in which I was singing a song I wrote, just in my room. It became quite popular at the time, and she had a very serious conversation with me, sounding almost aggressively encouraging, she said ‘look, you have to do this, you’re born to do this, you have to do this, I will take you to my producer friend’s studio.’ She took me there, and after that day, my self image changed. I gained some confidence because someone grabbed my arm and wanted me to pursue this when I didn’t believe in myself. Having fans when you’re not trying to be anything feels good.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting one was that I got booed terribly by the whole school in my first show ever. I was 12 years old. It was not interesting at the time, but now it is. Because something that looked so wrong after that moment started to feel so right for the rest of my life. Which made me feel kind of sympathetic towards negative situations. I started to see downfalls as the beginning of the best things in life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake was I think, -I’m still laughing when I think about it-, in my first and last piano show, I started to read the note sheets and play my piece peacefully, then I wanted to look at the audience and have some eye contact so as not to look too amateur. When I turned my face back to the piano, I think that little wind caused the note sheets to fall on my hands. I told myself that I could not stop and put them back because it would look so stupid after my attempt to look at the audience to prove them I’m in control and after that second, everything just became weirder and weirder as my fingers started to try to find a way to press on the keys through the sheets and I started to make weird sounds on the piano. After fighting with it for about 30 more seconds or so, I finally gave up and stopped the performance. There was a very awkward silence as nobody understood what was going on and I didn’t even smile. I just seriously put the sheets back and started to play it all over again. I think that day, I learned that being cool or perfect on the stage was not for me. I had to find a way to make myself feel comfortable with my mistakes or simply follow wherever my humor takes me to, instead of trying to control people’s opinions about me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I think the most exciting project I’m working on at the moment is a cover song. You may say, ‘what can be so exciting about a cover song?’, so I’ll just give you this hint; I picked my favorite artist’s most popular song and flipped it in such an unrecognizable way that the pressure that comes from knowing how people may react to it excites me!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Well, I don’t know what to say to this since I don’t understand how people may think otherwise, how can anything in life can work out without having diversity? We all depend on each other. So I would probably ask this question to the people who think diversity is not important, or living with it is possible, since I find their brains more interesting.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Hmm, I wish someone told me that I am completely free to create 1)whatever I want, 2)however I want, 3)with whoever I want, 4)wherever I want, and 5) as whoever I want to be! These are the most important things someone can hear in the beginning of their path. Because people generally try to group things into what they have known and we artists call this as ‘being stuck in a box’ and it is the most painful process someone who’s creative can go through. Shutting down your instincts and letting people pull and push you away for what will make your life more meaningful is just the worst thing an artist can experience.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Remembering that we have to have fun, and if there’s no fun, we need to leave and go somewhere else to find it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 I take these type of questions seriously so at the moment, I won’t try to act like I have an answer to this 🙂

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Everybody I have encountered has helped me in some way. I think the person who I feel the most grateful for right now is Adrian Gurvitz. The story is simple but doesn’t happen a lot. He sees through people and makes sense out of every move. He is not blind, his senses are wide open, is an amazing observer with a great sense of artistry.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If something doesn’t feel right in the beginning, there’s no crazy, surprising endings coming from pushing it. This helps me save my time as much as I can. I try to make things feel right in the very beginning and if it doesn’t happen I don’t like pushing it and not listening to my instincts. As an example, if during a production process something’s not aesthetically appealing to me, waiting for it to evolve to a better place never worked for me. It’s not hard for me to accept if something doesn’t have the quality I’m looking for even if I really wished it did and I’m trying to remember this in every aspect of my life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Many people for sure, but I’m really into Dorian Electra nowadays. I find their message and ideas very valuable for everyone, makes me feel like they are a very conscious artist who is trying to serve society as much as they can.

How can our readers follow you online?

All my social media links are on my website buelmusic.com, I think I use my Instagram most frequently.

Thank you so much for interviewing me!