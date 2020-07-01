Buc Noi: “Invest your money, so you can stay successful forever”

Hip Hop is a culture, and everybody has been through different struggles and hustles in every race, and it is good to know that you are not alone, that people are going through similar situations in life. My brand is being represented by different races and cultures, and that is why I came up with Minds Of Billionaires.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Buc Noi. Buc Noi represents the new wave of urban artists hailing from the Mid-Atlantic region of the US. Buc Noi, born Sam Sengphachanh, on the West side of Glendale in Salt Lake City, Utah, now calls the Washington, DC DMW area home. His is one of the few buzzing Hip-Hop artists making noise in the music industry with his dope array of talent, Buc Noi is here to stay. From the debut of his single, “F*ck Friends,” which dropped on March 18, 2019, Buc Noi has been showcasing his captivating musical style. While he started songwriting early on in his childhood, it wasn’t until a particularly dark and difficult time in his life that Buc Noi turned to music professionally. He has garnished his loyal audience’s attention with his compelling lyrical style, with fans always praising him for keeping his music real and relatable. Buc Noi states, “Fans are often telling me I am a real OG . . . that my style is unlike any other rappers out there at the moment. He was heavily influenced by the late Hip Hop legend, Nipsey Hussle who inspired him to break into the music industry. “It wasn’t just because of the music that Nipsey made, but the person that he was. He turned his negative life into a positive one. I strive to do the same for my family, my team and myself.” He has been co-signed and endorsed my Maino, DJ Khaled and many other notable and respected music artists.

As Buc Noi’s music career continues to evolve and progress, he has made quite an impact on the fashion world as well with his clothing brand, M.O.B. (Minds of Billionaires) that he launched earlier in 2019. Buc Noi created the M.O.B. movement in order to unite brilliant minds around the world to come together to master the art of money making. “Together we are #TheMoB #TheMindsOfBillionaires. Within a short few months, the brand has secured a significant fanbase around the globe. The movement represents the ability to use your mind to create your reality and the ability to train your mind to get the results you seek to achieve success in life and business.

He recently performed at the Asian All Star Hip Hop Weekend in Washington, DC and his fans will be able to catch him on many upcoming tours across the United States. In the meantime, Buc Noi remains focused on building himself and his brand as well as creating new music and visuals for his audience to enjoy worldwide and spending quality time with his family and daughter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up very poor, my parents came from Laos to escape the aftermath of the war. My parents both had 2 of the lowest paying jobs and my brother and I were often left alone to roam the streets. We grew up in Glendale, a poor neighborhood on the West side of Salt Lake City. It was a bad gang infested area, and I’ve been in and out of juvenile, locked up in facilities since I was 11 years old. My father was murdered when I was only 15, then a year later I was tried as an adult and went to prison for ten years. And that pretty much sums up my early life…

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path not only as a musician, but as an entrepreneur, launching M.O.B (Minds Of Billionaires)?

The music was like therapy to me, when I was serving time I just started writing, to keep my mind off of being in jail. I grew up broke and that is what motivates me to be a successful businessman, entrepreneur and be an inspiration to others with a positive movement and mindset.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your launched your company, M.O.B?

M.O.B blew up so fast and it is being recognized everywhere, so when people see me in person they yell out “MOBBIN!”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Forgetting some of my own lyrics while performing live, it was my first time on stage and I was so nervous that I froze up a bit!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am constantly creating new music and more, fresh designs for my M.O.B brand.

I’m very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in the music industry? How can that potentially affect our culture? How does your brand (clothing line) represent this?

Hip Hop is a culture, and everybody has been through different struggles and hustles in every race, and it is good to know that you are not alone, that people are going through similar situations in life. My brand is being represented by different races and cultures, and that is why I came up with Minds Of Billionaires.

From your personal experience, can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address some of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

People and the industry need to be more open minded, because we are all in America, and we all go through the American daily struggles and American hustles and we all pretty much want “The American Dream.”

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story, or an example for each.

Always have your legal team ready, so that you don’t get screwed on your contracts. Invest your money, so you can stay successful forever. Don’t go around trusting everybody, because not everyone is there to actually help you or be a real friend. Always think about the future, because you’re not going to be hot forever and you’ll need something to fall back on. Make sure you own all of your rights to your music, so all the hard work you’ve done belongs to you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

“Take it easy on the partying so you don’t get burnt out.”

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Minds Of Billionaires is a movement in and of itself. What we do, we bring brilliant minds together no matter what the race or culture.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My brothers Tommy Tatts and Indoe. When I got out of jail, they were there for me not just financially, but mentally. Without their support and help I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s not about who’s real in your face, it’s about who stays loyal behind your back.” This is something I believe in because I need real people on my team I can trust explicitly.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

50 Cent, because he keeps it real and doesn’t put up with any bullshit. He is a very successful business man and I would love to learn from him.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @Buc_Noi and @Minds.Of.Billionaires

Facebook: Official Buc Noi

Twitter: Buc Noi

YouTube: Buc Noi TV

Spotify: Buc Noi

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

