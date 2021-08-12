Bryon Colby of Purchasing Power: “Data-driven mindset”

…Data-driven mindset. Agility & flexibility. Always striving to better understand your customer. Strong team around you. Willingness to test and fail; always pushing new ways to increase reach.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bryon Colby.

Bryon Colby is Chief Digital Marketing Officer at Purchasing Power® (PPC), responsible for delivering company growth through digital strategy, developing customer experience online and offline, and leading the e-commerce P&L. He oversees all digital platforms including mobile applications, website operations and social media, as well as brand and consumer marketing, creative solutions, business-to-business marketing and public relations. Previously, he served as senior vice president of digital commerce for Cornerstone Brands, part of Qurate Retail Group. Colby earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Cornell University and a master’s degree from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the National Retail Federation Digital Advisory Board and is an advisor and mentor to several industry start-up companies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew interested in the internet as a communication medium back in college and thought it was a fascinating blend of interpersonal and mass communication. In fact, my Master’s thesis was on “The Early Commercialization of the Internet.” My marketing career began in the Wild West days of the Internet, cutting my teeth on early paid search and SEO campaigns when AOL was carpet-bombing the country with dial-up disks. Over the years I’ve worked at a mix of start-ups launching new products, and larger organizations going through digital transformations. At heart, I am an entrepreneur who likes building and growing businesses.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

At one of my earlier companies we built what was probably the first commerce-driven text messaging application. Users could send a book title or ISBN code via text, receive a price in response and then text back “Buy” to make a purchase. It was revolutionary, worked great, and we felt it would take off like a rocket. Unfortunately, we were about 10 years too early. Too many friction points still existed at that time for marketing to overcome, and we honestly didn’t have a good enough grasp of the target customer and the value they’d find in such a tool.

Of course, mobile-driven commerce has now exploded. While maybe not a ‘funny mistake’, the important lesson this taught me was around timing and the fact that building a better mousetrap isn’t enough. If a customer isn’t ready for a product, no amount of amazing marketing efforts will necessarily translate to success. At the end of the day it’s the customer that’s the most important element, not the product itself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

During a period when I was at Cornerstone Brands, I reported into Mindy Grossman — currently the CEO of WW. Mindy possesses an incredible talent for storytelling and seeing the big picture. She emphasized the importance of these elements along with the need for expert logistical execution. Combining both skillsets helped elevate my marketing ‘arsenal’ to another level.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Purchasing Power very unique is that we are essentially a blend of three separate businesses, each relying on the other to achieve our overall mission of serving hard-working Americans. First, we are an e-commerce retailer that competes for consumer attention among the largest retailer players out there. Secondly, we are an employee voluntary benefit (among dozens!) continually marketed to corporate employers, government associations and unions through benefit brokers. And lastly, we are a fintech company that effectively provides access to products and services our customers would otherwise have considerable difficulty in acquiring.

What really makes my day is when I hear directly from a customer whose life situation we were able to positively impact — from someone who was able to replace a refrigerator no longer working, or secure new laptops for her kids in school, or exchange new tires for worn, balding ones on her car that gets them to work. These are the real human stories we learn of all the time from people who are sincerely grateful that we provide a valuable alternative for securing necessities that can be spread out into manageable payments over time that don’t accrue interest or fees.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe all of my most successful projects have benefited from an approach and attitude I’ve tried to bring to every company I’ve worked with. I’d say the following might be most helpful to anyone getting started in the marketing industry:

1 — Leading with a data-driven mindset is more important than ever in today’s marketing world. Having a strong gut instinct of knowing what questions to ask is very important, but it’s paying attention to the data driven insights that guides continual campaign opportunities and optimizations.

2 — Possessing a servant leadership mentality — to approach your customers with the mindset of how you’re going to elevate and improve their lives.

3 — A willingness to roll up your sleeves. My entrepreneurial background means I’m not one to sit back. I like to get in there and understand the intricacies of a program to help shape its success.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Purchasing Power, we’re working on numerous projects to extend the financial wellness benefits we currently deliver to a broader group of people beyond just those who want to make a purchase from us. For us, it’s all about helping people make stronger financial decisions and better understand their true overall purchasing power.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Marketing a product or service is much more complex and competitive than ever before. First- mover advantage is measured in hours now, not months. With that in mind, there are four common mistakes that come to mind:

Running digital campaigns in a vacuum. They need to be part of an overall program with multiple touchpoints within the customer lifecycle. Overestimating the scalability of a program. Often a program performs very well starting out, but the results don’t hold up when people attempt to increase its reach. Limiting returns due to budget constraints. If you find something with a positive ROI, don’t limit your reach due to having too little money to spend on it. You should be able to make the business case for additional spend. If something is working, lean into it. Not having a clear line of sight into what your campaign success metrics are. Measuring an awareness campaign is different from a direct call to action step, for instance. Trouble occurs when you judge campaigns on the wrong metric or don’t have the reporting in place from the outset.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

The blueprint for any successful marketing campaign starts with paying attention to what the data is telling you, establishing the correct success metrics, knowing your audience, being flexible and quick to respond, and working with a great team.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

It depends on what your success metrics are and what you mean by sales. For instance, it will differ very much if it’s B2C or B2B results you’re looking for. Also, it really needs to be a blend of platforms and depends on where your customer is. One brand might be looking just to Facebook while another is on Snapchat based on their customer influencers.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

I’d say there are three key elements to determine and establish at the outset of any successful campaign:

Customer Lifetime Value to drive what ROI you’ll be measuring to. How you’ll measure success. What your testing blueprint will be.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

How to be agile. You must be able to change campaigns on the fly when needed. How to develop a blend of mass and targeted/automated/personalized campaigns. Clarity on your brand voice and what your value proposition is. It’s so important to speak to your customer in a way that builds trust.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I mentioned that I am a believer in data-driven methodology, so it should come as no surprise that I am a big fan of direct mail. It’s the original direct response. Putting something physical in the customers’ hands is a very effective part of our full touchpoint strategy at Purchasing Power, both for retention and acquisition.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think I’ve touched upon several of these strategies throughout our conversation so far, but I’m very happy to outline them here once more:

Data-driven mindset Agility & flexibility Always striving to better understand your customer Strong team around you Willingness to test and fail; always pushing new ways to increase reach

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I am a voracious reader of business media, particularly industry trade journals and consumer publications. It’s a regular habit to start my morning reviewing daily online newsletters from select industry trades (covering e-commerce, human resources and employee benefits), as well as relevant stories and headlines from The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Bloomberg Businessweek. I also rely on professional media monitoring tools/services that pull our own news stories and social media mentions, along with those of our competitors. Through a broader lens, I’m a fan of Malcolm Gladwell and the cultural and marketing insights he shares through his books and podcast.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see a movement to increase ways to help people improve their financial position. Purchasing Power is one way that gives some much-needed financial flexibility, like being able to handle surprise expenses without using more expensive funding options such as high-interest credits cards or payday loans. There are millions of people in poor financial situations not through any direct fault of their own, and we need more of these options to help them.

How can our readers further follow your work?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bcolby/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!