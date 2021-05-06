Bryan Smeltzer of LiquidMind: “Create a Culture built around a unified Vision and those who share common Passion”

Create a Culture built around a unified Vision and those who share common Passion. When you are building your company, you will need a team passionate about what you are looking to achieve — a team that understands what it takes to achieve greatness.

To create a culture that can sustain the ups and downs in business cycles, or internally, you need a team that is cohesively going after the same goal. A passion for building something great, something others find value in, and provides a livelihood in a category they are passionate about in their lifestyle.

Finding a team united in a single vision and knowing what it will take to get there through a clear, defined vision is a powerful combination.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing (Bryan Smeltzer).

Bryan Smeltzer, is a successful consumer products business executive and entrepreneur. He has held executive-level roles in business development, product, and marketing with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including; Oakley, TaylorMade, Adidas, K-Swiss, Schutt Sports, among other international brands. Also, Mr. Smeltzer founded an apparel brand, successfully running a profitable business for ten years, eventually selling to a VC firm. He currently oversees LiquidMind Inc., a global brand strategy firm that partners with both start-ups and established brands to empower their businesses to think different, be different, drive a passionate culture, and execute relentlessly.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Having grown up in a blue-collar family environment in North Dakota, we were taught early on how to be independent and find a way to always provide for ourselves. Having two hard-working parents who, month to month, we’re trying to make ends meet, was a tough life for a family of five living a small trailer through brutal winters.

I always knew I would leave at some point. I just needed to find the moment which would propel me into this new world outside of North Dakota. This moment came during my last semester at the University of North Dakota, where I would make a move to California to finish my engineering degree, never looking back and with nothing in hand. I survived my first year, eventually finding a role with an aerospace company in Manhattan Beach.

After five years in the aerospace industry, I found my true calling was in consumer products. At this point, I started my apparel company, UTOPIA, an upper-tier men’s apparel collection. I started with nothing in an industry where I knew virtually nothing, eventually building it over ten profitable years into a brand that I sold to a VC firm.

After selling my apparel brand, I transitioned into consumer products, moving from my own company to working for some of the most iconic brands on the planet. I started with Oakley, successfully building the Athletic Division, then I would move on to K-Swiss, where I would lead their global apparel/accessories and license. Eventually, I would end up at TaylorMade/Adidas Golf as their Vice President of Global Softgoods and Accessories product lines. Also, I would lead several international brands such as; SKINS performance apparel our of Australia, ARENA swim out of Italy, and ZAMST bracing/supports out of Japan.

Each a unique experience, eventually leading me to LiquidMind, a global brand strategy firm out of Southern Cal. I found in having been with so many international brands, this served me very well in founding LiquidMind, as I knew there was a significant void of brand services available to these companies.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Having been with several iconic brands leading the creative teams, marketing strategy, and ongoing business development, I found those outside firms we partnered with clearly lacked the internal, cultural, and industry brand knowledge to support our needs.

It seemed every time we needed an outside team to hit the ground running and support our needs, and they would stumble and not understand what was both “right for the brand” and “needed by the team” for them to move on to other areas to execute on.

With this knowledge, I formed LiquidMind. I found that unless you have started your own company, felt the heartbeat of a brand like Oakley, you can’t completely understand what is needed to maintain its juice, energy, passion, living, breathing thing that needs nurturing.

So with this was on our side, I built a virtual team of executive leaders across multiple functional areas and entrepreneurial backgrounds. This strategy would be a brand “plug and play” team that crosses both functional areas and its core strategy. It is gratifying to sit down with these leadership teams, whether a start-up or ongoing successful brand, fit into the culture, and hit the ground running.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur, or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I felt I was a natural-born entrepreneur who trained early in my childhood to be independent, make ends meet, know the value of a dollar and ensure you are saving for rainy days, whether in business or personal life. Both are relevant and are needed if you are to succeed. I was born into a blue-collar family out of North Dakota and lived a very frugal, day-to-day life. I feel this instilled into me an extremely independent, firm foundation for taking on whatever the world may throw at you.

From this foundation, I feel the college education in engineering from the University of North Dakota rounded my skill set to pursue entrepreneurship. I would not pursue my own business immediately but would work at an aerospace company for five years and eventually move on once the business was closed.

From this, I had both the bloodline to persevere and know how to become an entrepreneur. Being an entrepreneur requires balancing between taking risks, embracing failure, and understanding you must limit your exposure to survive and move forward. Start with a penny, make a dollar. It is starting from the ground up as a true entrepreneur, as I did. It is not starting with enough where is risk is no longer a concern, and this does not build character and make you appreciate what it takes to walk the tightrope of being an entrepreneur.

I have many people I have met with over the years, and I will ask them why they want to start their company? Most indicate money, not building a great company with a foundation built around a passion for creating something insanely great!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Yes, my inspiration was my wife. She has been with me from the beginning, going back to high school, where she was my prom date. Without her strength, motivation, and reality checks along the way, we may never have been able to succeed in our business, much less form it in the first place.

I feel it is essential for entrepreneurs to have someone with who they can confide about their business. It can be a lonely world being an entrepreneur, and everyone each day looks to you for Vision and passion. This should be part of your daily Modus Operandi, and it is your soul mate, the one who has been with you over the years, that will still be by your side regardless of the circumstances.

Inspiration, assistance, and being there during both the ups and downs is the model of a true partner in life and business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We built LiquidMind with the purpose of truth, and authentically helping companies who have critical needs in areas where they do not have core expertise. Also, understanding the need to execute against their intended Vision and ongoing strategic objectives.

We intend to support these brands across any area where they may be lacking foundational understanding or functional expertise. Also, we know the proper fit, alignment culturally, understanding each of these brands’ needs, and not disrupting their day-to-day.

This strategic support applies to both start-ups and ongoing global brands, both if they are honest with themselves to lack experience in one or both of these areas. Providing leadership and operational support allows them to focus on their business areas where they have sufficient resources to execute correctly.

Yes, we have one company Kokopelli Packraft where we have provided leadership support in areas where they needed specific expertise. It has been rewarding to be with the team since coming out of the start-up phase to being globally distributed.

We have also led the integration of new business opportunities with more prominent brands such as Adidas, Schutt Sports, and Rudy Project in building out new product categories, DTC business, and distribution channels.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1.Perseverance: the ability of a leader to set the brand Vision, stick to it, adjust along the way, but always be true to your foundational principles. Never sell out, understand the situation, adapt and find the best path forward, allowing the brand to succeed long term.

While running my company UTOPIA Sport, I would come across many forks in the road and needed to assess each situation. Many of the paths were part of the entrepreneur learning curve, and many led to scars that healed but were always a reminder of lessons learned along the way. My perseverance would grow, and my skin would become thicker as I encountered these challenges.

Examples of these crossroads were financial worries, sourcing challenges, distribution concerns, revenue growth, and short-term viability. Each of these alone would be a challenge, but I would often find myself dealing with a combination of most or all.

2. Leadership: the ability to be a leader, a friend, a team builder, and a passionate Visionary. This character trait is a crucial foundation attribute for a leader to be successful no matter what they do in life. The understanding that you must be the one who can provide both the answer and the question set the course and stick to the path regardless of the storm.

While with TaylorMade/Adidas Golf, this required creating a great product portfolio and building a team. In making the team, there would be challenges in front of them that required leadership commitment and a passionate vision. To lead the team, I would need to interact with several brand leaders and integrate our team and product categories into the mix. This brought many challenges that required me to stick to the Vision, build support from these other leaders, and ensure the team did not get discouraged and frustrated. Over this time, I would deploy many leadership traits; stick with the Vision, build cross-function support, provide leadership throughout the process and integrate our team into the big brand machine. Each, although complex, required consistent, authentic leadership for us to execute our Vision.

3. Vision; the ability to set a path forward, a Vision of the future brought to reality. The by-product of a great Visionary is its ability to set the brand Vision and build a brand strategy, a foundational positioning for its culture.

Steve Jobs was a Visionary, one who set the future and realized his Vision through his team’s execution. The reward was the product, the experience of having been through the “reality distortion field” with Steve. Steve appreciated their contribution, loyalty, and understood to build great products, and you must first have a Vision, then a Passion, and execute against its reality relentlessly!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Interesting question and I find it not asked enough. It ties very closely to being a true entrepreneur, and understanding risk, and ensuring you find ways to eliminate or reduce its impact. If you have no risk, you do not necessarily care if you make mistakes, and I am sure these individuals will have plenty of cautionary tales.

This question for me is interesting, as I found while running my current and previous company along with the brands I have been with, I have fortunately avoided many, but not all, barriers.

The worst advice I received over the years would be in creating a footwear product from scratch and the investment needed to commercialize the product and bring it to market fully. Also, the time it would take to bring it to market. Before starting UTOPIA Sport, I had patented a dual-density mold sport sandal (pre-TEVA) and found it to be both capitals intensive and extremely time-consuming. I was advised it would take a minimal investment to qualify the idea and bring it to market. Unfortunately, the cost to commercialize the product, obtain a patent, and eventually prepare it for the market was in the middle of a recession, and I never realized its potential.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Create a culture of Vision driven by a relentless passion for being the best. The Vision is established from the top, and the execution happens across each respective functional area, working collaboratively as a team.

I mention this dynamic, which seems simple, but most companies lose sight of their overriding Vision, and both those inside and those joining your company need to drive towards this goal. However, if there is no common goal, one driven by a Vision, you are working in the dark. You need this light to shine, creating energy to avoid “burnout,” setting a culture of collaboration and a collective reward for what has been and yet to be accomplished.

Culture needs to be authentic through what you do, what you say, and a cohesive process around each, understood by all.

Companies often overlook culture, and it is one of the essential pieces for a company to establish from its foundational core.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Trust and credibility are earned through a common goal, which defines what you do and how to do it, consistently and cohesively. As your company leader, you must determine who you want to be within your respective industry (i.e., good, better, best). Put down on paper your expectations to achieve this Vision, and stay consistently authentic with this goal, its messaging and do not waiver or trust will evaporate.

This applies not only internally through a trust but externally with your customers as well. With DTC being a more significant part of revenue growth for brands/companies, you must be both consistent and authentic in all you do and say. There are too many competitors and too much digital data these days, so do not fake it. Both your team and customers are too competent and digital savvy to risk not being authentic.

Credibility is more on the business interaction side, and leadership strategy, execution, and consistency are vital in achieving this status. Again, as simple as these sounds, they more often than not the reason brands/companies of all sizes fail. Be consistent, be bold, have a plan, and execute relentlessly over the long term, and you will have gained trust, authenticity, and brand authority.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There are too many competitors for both customers and employees not to be great! When you have an authentic culture driven by a shared vision and support that allows your teams to succeed, this is key to building trust, passion, and loyalty. Three things you will need inside and outside your company. Trust from both employees and customers, and authenticity is earned.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not understanding the dynamics of their industry beyond creating an awesome product;

In almost all instances when I work with our smaller start-ups and Universities (UCLA/USC/UCI) where I offer Mentoring to these entrepreneurs, they are focusing on a couple but not all aspects of running a company. They need to understand the strategy of understanding their strengths and empowering their weaknesses.

An insanely great product is awesome, but bringing it to market and successfully building a profitable business is where the train goes off the track. You need to understand these dynamics and address each before they get out of control.

The Power of Culture;

Most leaders discount company culture as something that is not tangible. Not only is it tangible, but it is also the lifeblood of a business. It draws out a passionate workforce through an engrained Vision and one where they feel a part of something great. This must be nurtured every day through your actions and messaging. You can not be a great brand if your culture is disconnected from reality.

Define your brand, create a clear vision, build a passionate Culture around this common goal.

Team Leadership;

Within a brand/company team, leadership is one of the essential roles to achieving greatness. You do not always need to be the most intelligent person, but you need to bring out each player’s greatness.

Too often, people are placed into team leadership roles who should not be there in the first place. Having a humble leader by choice, confident, and makes it a priority to have others grow while staying in the background to enjoy their success. This builds trust, authenticity, and loyalty to a leader.

Having a paranoid leader, does not inspire or does not collaborate with the team with shared credit will drain a team and create a culture of distrust and frustration.

Ok, fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

This question is dependent on whether you’re a true entrepreneur, one who a significant “at-risk” investment vs a business owner who may have sufficient outside investment where your “at-risk” is diluted.

When I started my first company UTOPIA, I was a true entrepreneur starting with nothing and building a company of value to an investor.

I mention these scenarios to demonstrate that being an entrepreneur is full of significant highs and lows, each associated with your company’s health and well-being, your team, and your future. When you are starting, each decision made has a significant impact on your long-term prospects. If you are sufficiently capitalized where these decisions do not impact, these choices are made more manageable and the reason for an “at-risk” dilution.

To fully understand the difference between a regular role with a company versus being the one who now makes the crucial decisions that affect the company as a whole. While in a traditional role, you do your day-to-day within your area of responsibility. Being an entrepreneur, you need to be involved in and understand your company’s functional aspects. Yes, YOUR company, YOUR decisions.

Your team looks to you not only for setting the Vision but maintaining its livelihood as you grow and when you inevitably contract — having to be both optimist and a realist, and finding a balance between the two.

Ultimately, it is your responsibility to ensure you have the right team working in unison with one another, both effectively and efficiently. Being an entrepreneur is not a 9–5 role; it is constantly churning 24/7, and its many times affects not only your professional life but also your personal. Each dollar that leaves the company is a dollar not available to fund other areas of potential growth.

Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart or those who are not realistic with its challenges to be successful in your venture. However, I will say it was the best learning experience of my life and one that has served me well as I work with these clients through LiquidMind and can better understand their Journey.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

With UTOPIA, we had just released our new men’s apparel collection. We were in the process of attaining NCAA licenses with some of the most prestigious universities in the nation (Harvard, Notre Dame, USC, Duke, etc.)

We were betting on a new concept, NCAA licensed Men’s Apparel Collection targeted to white-collar business people. This concept had never been tried before. We were excited that these universities provided us with license rights and quick adoption within the business community!

This was a very high time for our company and reflected the passion we had as a company around our Vision.

Define your Vision, create your products around this passion and be authentic with those who are part of your targeted audience and community.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

There is a point in every entrepreneur’s life cycle of running the business that you feel is time to let go. The signs of this timing are your passion for continuing to drive your Vision forward. You think your tank is almost empty, and wanting to fill it again does not fulfill you.

This can certainly, and usually is, a low point for an entrepreneur. You have built something from nothing, nurtured its growth over the years, and now you are ready to let go of your business. This is not a decision anyone takes lightly, but for an entrepreneur, you usually know when the timing is right, and for me, it was quick. I did not want to have this decision linger, being indecisive and letting the flame burn out.

Over the years, you would wake up with a burning passion for wanting to continue building, growing, and leading others to realize an enduring vision. When this is no longer a driving force in your day today, it is time to give your jewel to someone else for them to care for and be the new light to carry on what you had started.

Based on your experience, can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

When you feel exceptionally low or ready to move on, it can be tough to stay motivated.

You are the Vision for the company, the guiding force to its future, but if you have recently been knocked down or want out, it can be draining both personally and professionally. When you are genuinely up, and things are going well, the emotions and adrenaline take care of themselves. Still, when the feelings are negative, it becomes a reflection of your character. You are down, nothing seems to reenergize the batteries, and the worst part is the team feels this emotion as well, and it can be demotivating.

To get back in the groove again, you need to find small wins and plan your next steps very carefully. There is an inherent need to re-engage with the company, the team, and the brand’s machine. These are the things that bring the lifeblood back into your veins. Do not dwell on the past, but get excited for the future. Work through your challenges, and know there is an eventual end to any situation. Take heart; everyone who has been down the path of an entrepreneur knows you must always be the leader, maintaining a brave face even in adversity.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1.Define your Vision and delivery it with Passion and Authenticity;

As you define your future, make sure you create something of value, something others can embrace passionately both inside and outside your company.

This holds whether you are a product or services company. You need to be the evangelist, the leader, the one who sets the path forward for others to execute. This is who you are, how you perform, where you engage, and why you exist.

Many times entrepreneurs will not define these areas and feel they will organically express themselves. This does not happen and needs to be set into your foundational principles as a company. As you continue to grow, your future will be redefined, but the foundation you built your company on does not.

As you continue to grow, these principles will carry you through the ups and downs within your business, market, or category.

2. Create a Culture built around a unified Vision and those who share common Passion;

When you are building your company, you will need a team passionate about what you are looking to achieve — a team that understands what it takes to achieve greatness.

To create a culture that can sustain the ups and downs in business cycles, or internally, you need a team that is cohesively going after the same goal. A passion for building something great, something others find value in, and provides a livelihood in a category they are passionate about in their lifestyle.

Finding a team united in a single vision and knowing what it will take to get there through a clear, defined vision is a powerful combination.

Steve Jobs, although challenging at times, no doubt created a culture of passionate believers! This is the type of culture that moves mountains and achieves what others said was impossible.

3. Build a Pipeline of market-changing, Disruptive Ideas, and Innovations;

There is nothing more refreshing than being a leader within your category, but this is earned through a practical, well-defined creation process.

Great, disruptive ideas drive creation. Being a successful entrepreneur and riding a wave others can not yet see but would love to ride is inspiring to everyone.

While at Oakley, I was part of a product team driven by relentless innovation, and it inspired not only the product team but the company as a whole!

By design, if you can become a leader within your industry, you can better ride out any market downturns and excel when the market turns. Be a leader, be a follower, your choice. Being a leader carries with it the industry’s respect, while a follower waits for others to do what some said could not be done.

4. Leadership is a privilege, you must stay authentic, humble, and consistent;

Loyalty is something that earned, and to be a great leader, you must inspire loyalty. This is an earned right and is achieved through being authentic and consistent.

Creating, nurturing, and growing your team and culture is a crucial aspect of what it means to be an entrepreneur.

Leadership is something entrepreneurs must embrace, but with carries great responsibility to be authentic and create a culture of trust. A by-product of this leadership is team-driven through a common goal and a community loyal to your company, brand, or product.

It can be very lonely at times, especially when things are not going your way, but it is up to you to be proactive and inspire your team to continue through adversity.

5. Jack of all Trades, master of some;

Understanding you, the leader of your brand, the one most come to when they need an answer. However, you may not always be the most intelligent person in the room.

Part of being a leader understands your weaknesses and utilizing your strengths to grow others. Teach others how to fish, do not catch it for them. You must learn, but leave some skillsets to others who are better suited to execute this area of weakness, but hold them accountable to your brand standards. I have seen many entrepreneurs delegate but not hold people responsible through this delegation. You must understand how to leverage your strengths, but also be humble enough to know your weaknesses. Suppose you do not others will.

We are living during challenging times, and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to understand the situation, and regardless of the problem, be able to find a path forward. Once set, define the executable strategy, align the team members, and be upfront and honest.

I have seen too many times that entrepreneurs and businesses panic and decide out of stress and not see where they are driving the company. During times such as COVID, the company is looking to you to provide the optimism, the knowledge, and authentic leadership to get them through the tunnel and survive on the other side.

This resiliency needs to be done with a well-thought-out plan, easily communicated and realistic, yet challenging to implement. Also, during these challenging times, the ability to be compassionate, understanding to the team from a personal and professional perspective. This builds trust, loyalty, and the need to support the company through the tough times, whether now or in the future.

A resilient leader provides leadership, a path forward, is a servant leader, and is compassionate towards others, but is direct in their expectations.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Yes, very much so. I grew up in North Dakota, living in a trailer, a true blue-collar family of 5, where my father and mother would provide day today. I learned the value of hard work, a dollar saved, and independence ingrained in me early.

It was a hard upbringing, but I would not have traded it for anything, as it built into me the independence to know I could make it on my own and the knowledge to achieve in this world.

After receiving my engineering degree from the University of North Dakota, I set out to California with no money to establish a career. This was an extremely challenging time, 21 and on my own in a state where I had no family support. Through perseverance and resiliency, I made a life here in California, eventually marrying my high school prom date from North Dakota!

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during challenging situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, absolutely! Regardless of the situation, your employees, the team, or anyone involved with your company are looking for a calming force to soothe their fears.

I have always embraced and thrived in difficult situations. This is when you are truly tested as a leader and when you learn the most. If you have never been through difficult times and problems, how can you feel confident in leading others and the company through this period?

What helps me to get through these situations and feel highly confident in my ability to do so is my extensive experience across all functional areas, plus having started and built my own company. There is usually never a situation where I have not already experienced it myself with this vast experience.

Also, being able to calm fears by providing leadership through a crisis is very rewarding for me. The best experience learned is during a problem and the most memorable once you come out the backside.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

You are the leader, the inspiration, and the Vision of the future. Also, you are the one who inspires others to greatness. Being a positive role model, authentically humble, and allowing others to succeed is key to building a positive contagious culture.

My most significant accomplishments come from helping others grow and expand in their roles. Consistently being positive, relaxed, and authentic in all you do is extremely important if you are to impact people’s lives. The team will eventually see through someone who is not authentic and is fake. Be who you are, be authentic, be kind and be humble in your leadership.

When I needed to inspire my teams, I led at TaylorMade golf, heading up the soft goods/accessories categories; it was a continual and consistent message of support, collaboration, and execution. The team was under significant pressure on a season-to-season basis, and pressure was constantly being pushed from the top down. They felt the pressure, but I was consistently positive, authentic, compassionate, and supportive during these times. I knew if I was genuine in leading the team, they would take care of each other, the brand, and me.

Take care of your team, and they will take care of you!

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I have two quotes which have always found helpful throughout my life, one aspirational and the other inspirational;

Aspirational; Steve Jobs

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”

Inspirational; Proverbs 3: verse 5–6

5Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding;

6in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Thanks, I can be followed through the following sites, PODCAST and Blog.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!