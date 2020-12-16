Bryan Legend and his way of success with Clever

In the field of digital finance and cryptocurrency, Clever DeFi is one of the most well-established names. Established and run by Australian entrepreneur Bryan Legend, the company has surely amassed many fans globally. And this is only obvious given its high-quality functionality and long-term features.

Without a doubt, there are a lot of reasons why Legend gathered so much success with this company. And it can revitalize the financial landscape too, which further proves its celebrity. In this article, we would take a look at why that is so.

Clever DeFi- what is it?

As mentioned above, Clever DeFi is a new-and-improved DEFI protocol, and it works entirely on blockchain. In terms of workability, the reason for its popularity is that the protocol gives almost 11% interest rates to the beneficiaries of Clever or CLVA. And it does so at each cycle of two weeks. So, the high-interest possibility of this makes the recipients happier than regular banks would.

It is a unique new element in the financial industry, involving many internal functions. In fact, at its core, Clevel DeFi runs on DDM or Decentralized Distribution Mechanism. This runs on a standard schedule, which includes 888 cycles in total. Since each of the cycles runs for 2 weeks, it would take 34 years to complete the entire schedule.

DeFi gains over traditional finances

In regular financial systems, banks are the main working body. And these financial institutions and mediators focus on completing the transaction between the two participants. The entire process takes a while, ranging between one or more days, and it costs money. Another method is when peer-to-peer transactions occur, and they are done through smart contracts. These do not involve a third party or money and is quick too.

Clever DeFi is somewhat of the last option, and it is more beneficial for users since it is borderless. Plus, one can work with a good internet connection and smartphones, which further increases its usability quotient. Plus, users can store money safely too, and with the help of security tokens, they can invest globally.

All of these make Clever DeFi very popular with the public rather than the traditional banking methods.

Moreover, it handles token production too, which is excellent for distributing funds. To clarify, this involves converting assets or value into digital currency. After that, when the ledger technology explains its price, one can loan it, sell it, invest it, trade it, or more. So, those with this DEFI application can control every transaction easily.

In the global trade scenario, this has enormous success potential, allowing traders to reach more markets. Furthermore, it would allow for monetization, transparency, and more competition too.

Why Clever DeFi is a superior choice

Indeed, the answer to Clever DeFi’s superiority lies in its Token technology. It integrates more people together, and the power lies in the hands of the mass. Plus, the token holders gain better interests too, and they do not need contracts, discrimination, lock periods, etc. Indeed, the process is freer and comes with no strings.

All of this has contributed to Clever’s success, and that is imminent to continue.