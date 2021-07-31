Bryan Karas of Playbook Media: “Your cost per acquisition will go up as you scale unless you’re doing something to keep it low continually”

Your cost per acquisition will go up as you scale unless you’re doing something to keep it low continually. Understand that you need to be doing more to drive that demand within different customer audiences to keep your costs down as you scale up. It is essential for many businesses because you can’t use yesterday’s performance to model what tomorrow will look like.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bryan Karas.

Bryan Karas is the CEO and Co-Founder of Playbook Media, a Facebook Marketing Partner, and a full-service performance marketing and creative agency that focuses on early-stage business growth strategy, creative and media buying.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I studied business at the University of Arizona and determined what I was going to major in. I knew I always wanted to be an entrepreneur.

One time, I talked with my college roommate about entrepreneurship, which there wasn’t a major for at the time. My roommate suggested marketing would be the best major to study because that is about what customers need and the strategies and tactics to create that demand. From there, you can figure out what business to start.

So, we dug into marketing and never looked back.

After college, I came up to Silicon Valley and joined one of the earlier companies that pioneered the direct digital response marketing industry called QuinStreet. It was focused on lead generation affiliate marketing. I started in 1999 at QuinStreet and then spent the next five years learning a lot about direct response marketing and then moved on to Marin Software, where I worked with several huge advertisers at the time. Marin was the largest aggregator of Google spend with about 2 billion dollars going through their platform.

And then, I left Marin and went to work at Facebook, and I was there for four years working on financial services accounts with many big banks, like Wells Fargo, US Bank, PNC, and several brokerage companies. And then, after that, I joined a smaller team within Facebook underneath the e-commerce vertical that focused on startups and activation at the time.

And we were charged with finding companies that we thought could scale up, leveraging digital ads, and helping them build up their infrastructure to do so. And felt like we added a lot of value to those earlier stage companies, and Facebook decided to roll that into what’s now the disruptors vertical.

I decided that they wanted us to work on later-stage businesses, but I knew how much value we’re adding to earlier-stage ones. So, I decided it was time to exercise those entrepreneurial endeavors, started Playbook Media in 2017, and built up an agency focused on earlier stage companies over the last four years. So, it’s been quite a ride.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

One of the people I’ve found to be influential to me is Bill Guthy, the co-founder of Guthy-Renker and one of my dad’s really good friends. Bill and my dad have been friends since they were kids.

When I was growing up, I knew Bill and always looked up to him as an entrepreneur and somebody I saw as very successful. One of the things that I knew of him was that he obsessed over Think & Grow Rich, which Napoleon Hill wrote. The book has a very authoritarian perspective on creating success in your life, around making a burning desire for what you want and a defined plan to get there.

You follow these 12 steps to reach your dreams. Reading that book in high school and watching Bill’s journey always gave me a playbook to follow. It was always sitting there burning in my head about not settling for less. To go out and create my own story.

I’ve had several conversations with Bill over the years as I’ve kind of moved through my career and started my own business. And Bill’s given me some advice along the way and then even has become a client of mine. So having someone as a mentor like that, where you can see that they’ve done something you’re trying to do, is valuable. To have someone to look up to and also to talk to you about achieving your dreams.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The biggest thing that makes Playbook Media stand out versus other agencies is experiencing excellence in execution. When I was at Facebook, I noticed this ongoing meme about agencies whenever I worked with agencies. They’re great, but it depends on what team you get. And then you hear these horror stories of people working with agencies where they get pitched by the “A-team,” and then as soon as they sign the contract, their new account team is going to be comprised of 22-year-olds right out of college who haven’t done any marketing in their life. The team is also following whatever playbook that the agency has set out. I understand that from an agency perspective because there’s a lot of downward pressure from a pricing standpoint, which means that you need to be focused on cost, but where we stand out is we don’t do that. We are steadfast and constantly hiring experienced people and bringing high-quality talent, strategy, and creativity to the table.

One of the places where I can point out was the first client I signed underneath Playbook Media. When I took over their account, they spent a massive amount of money and retargeting on their campaigns. And it was like 60% retargeting and 40% prospecting. And they were reporting out of Facebook’s interfaces saying, “Oh, look at how great of a return on ad spend we’re running for you.” But you have to understand that a lot of that retargeting revenue, primarily if it’s based on a Facebook pixel, isn’t necessarily incremental. It’s just based on hitting people with ad impressions you were going to purchase already.

And they were targeting customers like crazy. The first thing I did was shift their budgets to an 80/20 setup with 80% into the prospecting and 20% into retargeting. And we can drive an incremental 300,000 dollars in revenue for them that quarter due to that one simple change.

That’s the type of rigor that we bring to the table. One has the know-how and is looking at the analytics profoundly and understanding the incremental impact and not just using the vanity metrics.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first one is high on openness which is if you’re looking at the big five personality traits, it’s open-minded, and it’s a very central kind of trait to entrepreneurs because you are creative in your approach and have a vision for where you want to go.

It manifests in different ways, but many people are conservative, unwilling to take risks. You have to be open-minded and risk-oriented to start a business. And then as you go along, you run into a lot of hurdles that you need to overcome, and you need to be creative-minded in how you’re going to approach each one of those hurdles, and you need to come up with the solutions for that.

I think somebody who doesn’t have a lot of vision is probably keener to turn away and not find the solutions to those kinds of problems. One example from an openness standpoint would be in the pandemic.

Whenever we dropped off on our business from a sales perspective, we asked ourselves, “how do we come fighting back?” So, we decided to launch a subsidiary, a marketplace for marketing talent called GrowTal to help businesses hire new talent without signing the expenses of an agency, a retainer. And we’ve launched that in just under three months and got that up and going. GrowTal gave us access to a flexible workforce. On the agency side, where we can bring in the correct type of experts for our clients on an as-needed basis without having to incur the cost of hiring them full-time, that’s been pretty instrumental in our model ever since we launched that just over a year ago.

Another one is having a lot of empathy and understanding of where people are coming from and their challenges. And that’s something that I pride myself on is just listening intently to people and understanding their problems and their concerns and their point of view.

I also like the saying “only the paranoid survive,” which comes from my time at Facebook. And I have that where you have to be open to new ideas. You have to be bullish and entrepreneurial, but you also have to worry about the downside.

Consistently focusing on the risk factor of the decisions you make and what the potential opportunity is. I’ve always been very conservative with money and making sure that we’re not going to run out of money. We’re setting aside the right amount. And I’ve been able to stay profitable since day one with Playbook Media and haven’t had to raise any outside funds, which has helped drive the agency’s success for which you don’t raise as much venture funding. So, we’ve been able to bootstrap it over the last few years.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I think that’s probably the most exciting thing. We’re seeing a significant shift in people moving toward remote work, especially post COVID. And we’re also seeing a change to a lot of businesses wanting to hire in-house talent.

One of the things that we see is that many businesses don’t know how to find excellent marketing talent, and some companies still want people to be working in an office where there’s a lot of talent that doesn’t necessarily want to do that.

GrowTal is an excellent way for us to find outstanding marketers and connect them with businesses that may not otherwise have been able to find marketing expertise on an hourly basis. In addition, GrowTal gives companies an option to not having to commit to full-time employees or long-term agency contracts.

We’re excited about it because we think we’re going to build an entire community around this and empower marketers to build careers on a freelance basis, which in all likelihood, it’s probably more efficient. You are trying to hire great talent and more lucrative and better from a business or a lifestyle standpoint for the experts themselves.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

The biggest mistake companies make is letting somebody launch campaigns when they don’t know how to. Their founder tries to launch it themselves, or they hire some intern, and they say, “Hey, go figure out Facebook marketing,” because they think for whatever reason it’s going to be easy. It’s not. So, taking someone who doesn’t have the expertise and managing the programs upfront doesn’t work all that well. You’re much better off paying the money for somebody who knows what they’re doing because you’re going to save that money and add costs ten times over by having a real expert in there.

Sometimes hiring an agency is the first idea people have. And there are a lot of agencies out there that are fronting as experts. They don’t know what they’re doing too, as we sort of mentioned earlier. So, you have to be careful about that. But finding a freelance expert, I think, is probably the best first step.

The next thing is channel product fit. And that’s why people will think that Facebook is the right channel for them when doing SEM or vice versa. And the way that I sort of think about that is if you have a product that requires somebody to be in the market for it, SEM is likely your best bet.

If you’re launching, let’s say, an insurance product, you need somebody who’s going to be in the market for insurance. And so, you’re better off bidding on the keywords that people are searching for insurance, then buying ads just to put them in front of people, hoping they’re going to be in the market for insurance.

Whereas if you are building out an e-commerce brand, it’s better to put that on Facebook or Instagram. Because everyone is in your market and you don’t need to pay the high, expensive cost per click, Google would charge you to bid on related keywords.

The last one, which is maybe the most important, is just understanding unit economics. So many companies will start trying to do digital advertising when they think they can afford 5 dollars or 10 dollars cost per sale here. And I’m going to be able to ramp up my business, and I make 5 dollars on a per-sale basis and a 10 dollars cost per sale. And that’s just not going to work.

In the early days of Google and Facebook, there were some opportunities like that, but it’s gotten very competitive. And so, it’s essential to get the unit economics of your business up a bit before you really can scale up your advertising.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint,” what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

It’s a tough one because there are so many different kinds of companies out there. Every company is slightly different, and so their blueprint is going to look somewhat customized for them. But right now, we’re pretty focused on direct-to-consumer businesses.

The first piece of that blueprint would be starting at the bottom of the funnel and moving up. So, what you want is a wide range of complimentary. Product SKUs that you can sell to folks can drive up their average order value and customer lifetime value by getting them to purchase multiple times and drive up their cart size when buying. You might be able to start on one SKU. Still, pretty quickly, you need to move into a multi-skill setup unless you’re selling a consumable that somebody is going to buy over and over and over again, in which case you should be thinking about a subscription model.

But driving up that AOV and the repeat purchase numbers over time are important because that will help you be more competitive in acquiring more customers. After all that you can be profit more profitable on a per-customer basis.

Then the next piece is a high-performing website, and make sure that you have low load times that it’s evident on what people need to do to purchase the product, trying to get those conversion rates up as much as possible. And then moving from there, driving some brand, plus I think many DTC companies should be thinking about influencers early on and getting people to be raving about their product.

Getting influencers in lots of good reviews, having those reviews plastered everywhere. So that way, you can show that it’s a high-quality product and drive trust for new customers. So they’re coming in and then moving from there and to Facebook and Instagram first because I think those Facebook and Instagram scale well and get those campaigns off the ground and leverage the influencer.

Campaigns and product reviews help to support those ads and show consumers that many people love this product, and you will too. So quickly after launching that, making sure that you’re up on Google and running Google shopping campaigns.

Your product will show up when people are searching for your category. And from there, you can move into some affiliate marketing to try to get different content sites talking about your brand and then move into additional channels in the long run like

Pinterest.

If your brand is lucky enough to scale up towards the kind of unicorn status, then it’s time to start investing in the brand at scale and we would take brands into Connected TV next.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion, which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

I still would go with anything that is the right channel fit. Facebook and Instagram have so much data on people. And as a result of that, and the fact that they use real identity for that data, where many other social platforms don’t, they’re able to tie it together with so much more third-party data than many different companies can. So, their algorithms are extremely good at putting the right product in front of the right person.

And they have unprecedented reach over any other channel. So, it’s usually the best results out of the gates and the best for any product spent on driving discovery, something like an e-commerce product.

But, at the same time, if it’s another type of product like something that requires intent, like insurance, you’re going to be going to Google, and Google has everyone’s searches, and so you’re going to find there. And so that’s going to be the best place to start for those types of products.

Can you please share three things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

I would say high converting landing pages or creatives to get people’s attention and getting them clicking through the website, obviously to convert them and then a knowledgeable person at the controls to make sure that they are setting the audience targeting. The bidding. The optimizations to make sure you’re not wasting money.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the three things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

The first thing is the quality of your list. You need to have people that are going to be interested in the market for your products. Ideally, that will be previous customers, but there are different flavors of email marketing. Some people apply lists, and some people are going through third parties and advertising on their emails.

But for the sake of this answer, you are just focused on your customers, who will be a high-quality audience. So that’s the first thing you need is that, and making sure that you’re keeping it clean and cleaning out your unsubscribes and going after people who are engaged in that kind of stuff and make sure you don’t get banned from Google.

The next thing is offering reasonable offers to people. I think many people think that means discounts. Still, I would tell advertisers to shy away from leaning on discounts and email because your current customer should be your most profitable customers. If you train them to wait around for discounts, your existing customers will never buy it at full price, which means you’re not going to be able to make a lot of money off of them.

So, you’re better off going in with new product offers and new product launches, limited products, that kind of thing to keep people interested. And then maybe, a sale here and there. Loyalty programs are different than discounts because you’re rewarding loyal customers and something like 10% off every order is acceptable.

But you want to bake that into your margins. And then I think the last bit is just high-quality creative. You need somebody who knows how to write, high converting emails and design them accordingly.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

It’s funny because I feel like a lot of tools out there are somewhat unnecessary. Many of the marketing tools built for buying aren’t as necessary as they used to be. You can drive directly through the interfaces. I think it’s pretty powerful. I think you need a powerful email marketing tool.

Sailthru and Klaviyo are probably the two I would suggest for most e-commerce marketers. But, for e-commerce platforms, I would lean on Shopify because their ecosystem has gotten so strong, and there are so many different things you can do there. So, you do need to get to Shopify once you have any scale.

And I think from an analytics perspective, we love using Funnel.io, and we use that with Google Data Studio to model out a lot of different numbers from site analytics and the various tools out there. And we found them to be helpful in terms of bringing data together. And then, you have your choice of other influencer tools. But other than that, a lot of marketing these days is a little bit less about the tools and more about the block and tackle of producing good creatives and positives about your brand in high-performing websites.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Then, can you please share a story or example for each?

The first thing is that you need to have an excellent knowledge of the digital platforms out there, Facebook, Instagram, and Google. People need to know how these platforms work and the details because most of the volume is all there right now.

If you have the wrong strategy in place, then it can be extremely costly. And if you think that you can just lean on an agency or an employee for that and not know it yourself, how are you ever going to hold them accountable? So, getting into the weeds and understanding how the platforms integrate with my website, how the algorithms work, and those little nitty-gritty details, I find it beneficial to know them. Even if you’re in a high-level position because missing on those things can be extremely costly.

For example, one of our clients decided to take their advertising in-house a couple of years ago. So, they left us access to their campaigns, and we watched what their internal people did as they made changes. And we saw their CAC double and like three weeks, and they left us access for four months and forgot it back down again. And I reached out and said, “Hey, we’re happy to help.” And their internal people just decided to blame it on other factors. They blamed it on seasonality. They blamed it on other things, but we can see that the changes they made in the account were hurting their performance. And they’re the leaders of the company, but they don’t understand how they get on the platform and figure out the details.

It’s essential to know and understand the psychology of people and how they make decisions. So many people will come in with what they bring to the table and assume that people will be interested, but I’m a big believer in starting with why which is the Simon Sinek kind of thing.

And obviously, it’s the way that Apple led their advertising, which Simon uses in his kind of famous Ted Talk.

They want to buy this product, which is usually an emotional bond, not a logical one. So, understanding what drives emotion can help develop better and better stories to tell their target audiences. For example, this one time, we ran a campaign for Imperfect Foods where we did a giveaway with the first order. We had done all sorts of different discounts and different things like that to try to get people to make their first order. This is important because the perception of value is more significant.

I think another one is an openness to change in your career. I’ve seen some people stick to just one thing. Like I’m an SEM marketer, and I do SEM marketing well. So that can be good if you want to stay put.

And they can give you some protection in your career because you become a domain expert, but that doesn’t give you a highly successful career. So marketers need to get that profound experience. I think it’s great to get three or four years of experience within a particular channel, but you need to move outside of that channel and get a broader understanding of it.

I had a rule. If I was at a company and if I didn’t get promoted within two years, then I would look elsewhere to work because life is too short to sit around waiting for somebody else to make your career decisions for you.

Another piece is an understanding of the customer lifetime value. Many marketers are getting their heads around this more and more, but many people think about customers as a very transactional thing. Like we’re driving towards this particular transaction.

It’s more important to be thinking about a customer over their lifetime than it is to be thinking about what they’re giving you now. So I’d instead acquire a customer at a loss today but then have the customer paying you back three X.

I think the last thing is understanding the laws of diminishing returns. Sometimes companies will believe that just because my cost per acquisition is 20 dollars today, I’m going to scale up and continue hitting 20 dollars cost per acquisition, almost always within the same channel.

Your cost per acquisition will go up as you scale unless you’re doing something to keep it low continually. Understand that you need to be doing more to drive that demand within different customer audiences to keep your costs down as you scale up. It is essential for many businesses because you can’t use yesterday’s performance to model what tomorrow will look like.

What books, podcasts, videos, or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I like to read from Andrew Chen from a16z. There’s a great article from Bill Gurley on customer lifetime value that I was just talking about. I like The Hustle a lot, and Marketing Brew is pretty strong. I also like Seth Godin, and his podcast is good as well as his books. Seth’s book This is Marketing is one of my favorite books from him, and his lesson on paying attention to the channels and what they’re updating is essential in marketing.

There’s a company called Reforge that puts out a lot of great stuff. Andrew Chen’s involved with that. And there’s a guy named Brian Balfour, the founder of Reforge, who has many good things. And then I think from other agencies. For example, there’s an agency called Consumer Acquisition. Their CEO and Founder Brian Bowman puts out some pretty good stuff. And then comparing notes with just other people in the industry is always helpful.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a centrist movement. The one that looks at capitalism as a good thing needs to be focused on the greater good for humanity. So how do we leverage the power of capitalism to create more equality within our country and world? A lot of it seems to me that many people are divided, and they think that capitalism either needs to be 100% here or 100% gone, and I think that’s just wrong.

Capitalism is the most powerful force that we’ve ever had to create prosperity for people. But if it’s left unbridled, it creates a massive amount of inequality. So, we need to be thinking about how we have a central point of view and making the greater good for all of our fellow citizens, leveraging capitalism as the most significant driver of our decisions and resources.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!