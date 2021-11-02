Bryan James: “Always make sure you want to be there”

Always make sure you want to be there. There have been times in my career where I didn’t want to go to the audition, and I didn’t want to be rejected again. I realize now that I was just needing more self-care. It’s ok to pass on something if it doesn’t feel right. It’s ok to trust your instincts always.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Bryan James.

American actor Bryan James is making a name for himself in Hollywood as one to watch as he stars in the upcoming crime drama series “Bloodbath” (premieres November 2021). James, a professional actor and California native, has a background in theatre with impressive credits and will soon be seen starring in RECKLESS and “The Wonderful Wendalls.” He has worked alongside talent like Chrishell Stause (Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”) and Scott Disick (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up all over California having lived everywhere from the Bay Area to San Diego and mostly everywhere in between.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always known that I was supposed to be an actor and that it’s the thing I am here to be doing, but I did run away from it for a while. It feels daunting having such a big goal, but being a working actor is part of my soul purpose here.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Working as a background actor on The Pacific all the way back in 2009 and being on the set at the same time as Tom Hanks was a moment that nothing has topped personally.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember sending emails trying to get agents and managers and realized after that I didn’t actually attach my resume. The internet connection wasn’t good and it didn’t send the attachments. You always want to be extremely prepared as an actor when seeking representation. Triple-check everything.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Bloodbath is a project I just finished filming a few days ago and it’s slated to come out in early November. Playing a cop was challenging. It was a physically demanding role and an emotionally taxing experience. What’s funny about acting is your body doesn’t know you are just pretending. So, I do feel like my character Mark, and the emotional traumas he experienced is something that my body is still trying to process. It’s exciting for people to get to see that soon.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I would say don’t do it unless you absolutely think you have to. There is more to life than just a career. You have to give a lot of your life up to pursue a situation with no guarantees. Don’t do it unless you feel this is your path.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Art can inform, enhance, and educate. That’s the first thing that came to me. Why wouldn’t we as artists not want to give the viewers- which is society overall- every bit of truth, every ounce of authenticity that exists in the real world, by showcasing diversity. The whole situation is a no-brainer; Everyone wins when there’s more truth in the room.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t take it personally. When I was making my first project, “Youthful Daze,” I took every opinion to heart and I realized that people’s opinions can change on a dime. So, it’s not even worth wasting time seeking validation from anyone but yourself.

2. Always make sure you want to be there. There have been times in my career where I didn’t want to go to the audition, and I didn’t want to be rejected again. I realize now that I was just needing more self-care. It’s ok to pass on something if it doesn’t feel right. It’s ok to trust your instincts always.

3. Stay motivated. When acting workshops used to be a thing, I went to so many of them that the places would make me a reader. Watching actors come in prepared and talented, but not clicking with casting was eye-opening. It’s the people who kept coming, who kept bringing themselves to the table regardless, that I see still work now. It’s true that 99 people in a room cannot see you and then 1 person does, and it changes everything.

4. Believe in something bigger than yourself. I am a Christian and my faith is the foundation of my entire being. Whatever you ground yourself with is important in an industry that doesn’t always value people, just an agenda. If you don’t have anything else to turn to beyond Hollywood, you are likely to become lost and bitter.

5. Keep it moving. Things happen in life. You have ups and you have downs. People who thrive not just in their career, but in life have a way of bouncing back. I like to think I am like that and am showing people that I’m in my own lane, in my own way.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I can’t survive without acupuncture and cupping. I go maybe twice a week, sometimes more. Energy is real and it can enter your body in ways that only these new age therapies release for me. Having your own personal self-care routine is crucial to not burning out. Whatever that is for you, maintain it consistently.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger 🙂

I really like what Chris Evans is doing with his platform and trying to educate and inform people about politics. I would say as much as some don’t want to lean into that topic, that is the most important thing happening in this moment in time. Let’s push back against the noise and educate always with the truth, with science, with facts.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I remember meeting actor, Kal Penn, many years ago and him telling me that at every level of success people always want more. They aren’t fulfilled. It’s not like you wake up one day and everything is perfect, and you made it. This is a spiritual journey we all are on and whatever external situation seems appealing doesn’t mean there isn’t still growth, struggle and lessons.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I like the quote that “everything will be ok in the end, if it’s not ok it’s not the end”. When my parents divorced when I was a teenager, I remember that quote ended up on the fridge in the new house. It’s a good one.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I want to talk to Greta Thunberg about what I can be doing to help save this planet with her. So, set that up for me.

How can our readers follow you online?

On Instagram, I am @bryanandrewjames and on Twitter, I am @bryanjamezzz. I am pretty active on both.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!