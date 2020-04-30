Bruhaz Currently in Quarantine amidst the Corona Virus Crisis as gears up for his next venture

Bruhaz is a young rapper from Mumbai who keeps on travelling to the US for his recording and professional. While he was in Los Angeles in the United States, the call for the lockdown was announced in the country and he had no choice but to get himself in a Quarantine. While he is inside the lockdown, he has kept himself busy in the recording studio in LA. He is currently working on his EP with Matt_MGMT who happens to be a Celebrity artist manager, A&R for Warner Records. He is the man who has previously blown up with top affiliated artists in the trap game including Skinny From 9 and Chase the Money and Ybn Almighty Jay to name a few.

The rapper’s next work includes a feature which is going to come soon with rapper Chase_the money_ on for which he is currently working for the upcoming EP who has been featured over the song called Worldstarhiphop in several occasions and with the XXL Magazine. On the other side, Matt_MGMT is seen claiming that Bruhaz’s music has great potential and thus more time and money can be invested in his music. His work is already trending in the media and he has more than half a million+ views on his streams for his previous work particularly his earlier single “Fame’s My Enemy” released on SoundCloud.



While talking about his upcoming work, Bruhaz claims the EP will appear before June, which he claims to be among the best pieces of art and music for his fans ever produced. He is confident that his fans will be loving it a lot without a doubt. Currently while being in his quarantine, he is investing time in creating other work for him and chalking out several other things for his future time. It has given him also the chance to chalk out the strategies for promoting his upcoming feature which is coming before June. Despite the lockdown, he is leaving no stone unturned to keep things flowing for his next venture about to come out soon for his fans.

For those who do now know Bruhaz, he is just 19 years old rapper and musician from Mumbai, India. He turned an instant sensation with his debut music video called Fame My Enemy. This song set fire to social media and brought a whopping amount of views on it all across the world. All thanks to the melody he has put in his song thus giving a huge viewership for it on YouTube. So far more, the young rapper has more than 100K times the views for his song ever since it has been streamed on YouTube that came via SoundCloud. The figure seems to go high and has exceeded up to 500K+ for the number of views on the said digital platform.



The rapper was born in 2000 in Mumbai, India he was brought up in the Maximum City in one of its suburbs called Bandra. He has come a long way before he embarked upon the path of a rapper. Thanks to his upbringing that came under the influence of veteran artists like Eminem, Nas, and Kendrik Lamar along with others, he knew what to do in his life. He got in touch with the new school artists like Trippie redd, DaBaby and Lil skies, who moulded him so that his age never came as a deterrent in his life. Soon he started producing some of the best rap songs which did bring huge waves in the music world. He created music with a blend of his old school hip-hop and the new school trap.

His music started touching the heart of people and soon planned something big. He came out with his debut song titled Fame’s My Enemy. He was just 17 when he recorded this song going all the way to LA. It did work for him and his blissful voice did catch the attention of half a million music lovers in one go as he launched the same via SoundCloud. Besides being a rapper and singer, he also likes to jot down raps and lyrics apart from playing different musical instruments. As he gears up for his next work, we expect yet another dashing piece for him that would allure his fans.



While he stays inside the lockdown amid the COVID 19 virus, he is seen utilizing his time in creative work. He is busy promoting his work and interacting with his fans on social media. He has been a popular face when it comes to social media. He has a huge fan following and they love him a lot, which makes him engaged even while he is aloof inside his home-based in Los Angeles. As a young singer and musician, he has always remained the part and parcel of music ventures.

He started learning music during his teens unlike the other boys of his age often do in their lives. He remained away from all sorts of distractions coming in his way and he focussed on things like joining hip-hop in his old school along with getting something new and interesting at his new school that helped him shape his talents and skills for singing and music. This is the reason why he was able to embark with his solo song on YouTube called Find Love.



This all happened only because Bruhaz has remained focussed in his career since his teenage and was able to do something serious. This is the power of having a focus on anyone’s life. His solo songs coming on social media sites like YouTube and SoundCloud have made things to garner a good buzz in the social media and thus earning millions of views. Time for him to reap the benefits of lockdown in which he is putting all his efforts in launching his next music piece or song on social media. He aspires to earn an overwhelming response to his future work, which comes to post lockdown. Well, let’s wait and watch for yet another magical song from him. Till then stay at home and stay safe amid the COVID 19 outcry! Attachments area