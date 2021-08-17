Bruce Golden of Stylex: “Develop a hybrid work schedule and adapt”

Develop a hybrid work schedule and adapt. Piggybacking on the last tip, based on the feedback we received from employees as to why they want a hybrid work schedule, in addition to a growing amount of evidence in support of this model, hybrid working offers employees improved work life balance and in turn tends to boost mental health and well-being. In anticipation of going back to the office, we are renovating our main office space to accommodate this new schedule.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing… Bruce Golden, CEO of Stylex.

Bruce Golden is the CEO of the award-winning commercial furnishings company, Stylex. Launched in 1956 by the Golden family to address opportunities they perceived for more refined seating, Stylex introduced Bruce to his passion for design and entrepreneurship at a young age. Throughout his 35-year career, Bruce continues leading the designs and development of Stylex’s innovative products.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career is designing and manufacturing office furniture. When I was a young child in the mid-1960s, my father would bring me to his office on Saturdays. He ran a high-end office furniture dealership in Philadelphia that looked like the set on Mad Men. It was super cool and I have vivid memories of the place. Even as a kid I felt the magic of being around great design and craftsmanship.

While my father was working, I would venture into the shop where an older man with a heavy German accent would build custom desks by hand. I spent a lot of time watching. I remember very clearly how he methodically cut and glued the boards into a pedestal with drawers and eventually a complete desk. Inspired, I would go home and play for hours with blocks or old school legos and build cars, boats, castles, and airplanes. No kits, all imagination.

As I went through school, I daydreamed a lot. I spent as much time as I was allowed in the metal and woodworking shop, transforming those visions into a reality. I loved to design and make things, but never from a plan or kit. I went on to get a business degree and MBA. As my business career evolved, I found a growing pull to be involved in the actual design of the products. As a business person, I was driven by growth and profit, but I could only summon the energy to achieve such goals when I felt a connection to the products. That connection was to the mid-century modern furniture that I grew up with

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Mid-career, I hired an executive coach to help with a problem employee. At the time, my company was going sideways, in part (I thought) because I allowed the problem employee to embed himself deeply into our technology. I was frustrated, and with the help of my wife, I realized that I was the one in need of coaching. Looking back, these sessions of professional and personal development are what ultimately sprung my company forward.

The coach quickly called me on my defeatist language and attitude. She had me own-up to my fear of public facing leadership settings, such as industry events and public speaking. I accepted the help, pushed through my fear, and made progress. About a year in, at one session she threw a sales goal on the table that knocked me off my chair. I was insulted. “Are you out of your mind? ”I said. Three years later we crushed her goal and grew 20% the following year. I let the challenges during my early career limit my thoughts about what is possible.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re in the business of providing inspiring, comfortable furniture to support collaborative work. When our products are well placed, they bring warmth, productivity, and comfort to a work setting, be that the cafeteria, conference room, or co-working area. If you love modern design, as we do, all our projects are exciting.

The entire office furnishings industry has been coming out with innovative products to support flexibility and community. This is a trend we saw coming before COVID, businesses were looking for ways to make the open office plan more conducive to new work rhythms. We were already working on products to support workplace well-being and flexibility, and the pandemic accelerated the demand for a more hybrid approach to the office environment. Our new product Free Address 2.0, was designed to adapt to these changes and encapsulates how employees want to work and view the next generation of the office.

Workplaces are becoming more and more attuned to employee’s needs. Many features such as sound absorption and ergonomics are passively built into our products. When you feel comfortable and supported within your personal workspace and surrounding environment, it’s easier to be productive. If employees are unhappy with their jobs or employer, it’s likely not going to be the furniture at fault. On the other hand, I’m a firm believer that great interior design and furniture enhances a sense of self and well-being.

Ok, let’s jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

As mentioned in this study, regardless of occupation and income, people want to feel a sense of purpose in their job, and they want to feel valued. What’s important to understand is that all employees have a purpose from the factory to the front office, they all have a unique offering and skillset that contributes to the overall success of the company. However, not all employees feel supported and appreciated. Providing workers with both a physically supportive space that emulates how employees want to work, coupled with an emotionally supportive environment not only improves employee satisfaction, but is directly correlated with the bottom line of a business. A thriving company is fueled by happy, engaged, and supported people.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

My research is reading biographies of successful CEOs and other related books. Furthermore, I have seen the arc of many businesses over my 35-year career. Capitalism is set up to allow businesses with an embedded advantage to remain highly profitable for a long time, even if they are rotten places to work. These mostly old-line companies and their offspring continue to offer a model for getting rich. They will find employees who value a paycheck over happiness.

Thanks to the spirit of innovation and social media, the tide has turned toward businesses where employee engagement and happiness are integral to the business model. It has become unquestionably clear that the most profitable companies also care about employee engagement. Companies like Google, Apple, and Amazon will not get everything right, but they are dedicated to the connection between employee happiness, customer happiness, and profits. They are getting too big, in part, because they are better places to work.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

1) Establish and communicate a clear authentic message about what the company stands for.

The last presidential election brought political tensions inside our factory and was dividing our workforce. We hung printed T-Shirts for our team which said: “Stylex — Proudly made in the USA”. We want to emphasize a common value we share and connect it to our country, without getting political.

2) Customer first — Focus your company on providing the best customer experience.

We are currently building a Design Application Team that will provide the help our customers need to specify some of our more complicated products.

3) Articulate your company’s plans, goals, and strategy and stay the course.

People are happier when they are working towards a known goal with limited stops and starts.

We are focused on building an integrated customer experience team that will better support the customer’s needs from first connection to final delivery. This includes investing in digital platforms for ease of specification, i.e. CET Designer, and Design Application Strategists to make specifying Stylex products as easy as possible. Our goal is to save the designer time wherever possible.

4) Listen. Ask employees and customers what they want.

We recently asked our employees if they want a hybrid work schedule, and those who don’t necessarily need to be in the office everyday responded saying that they would prefer the flexibility that comes along with the hybrid model. Currently, we are developing a plan to implement a hybrid schedule for those employees.

5) Develop a hybrid work schedule and adapt.

Piggybacking on the last tip, based on the feedback we received from employees as to why they want a hybrid work schedule, in addition to a growing amount of evidence in support of this model, hybrid working offers employees improved work life balance and in turn tends to boost mental health and well-being. In anticipation of going back to the office, we are renovating our main office space to accommodate this new schedule.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

A free internet-driven society is not monolithic and can’t be changed from the top down. Breaking up big tech or increased government spending won’t do it. Change is happening rapidly, driven by the freedoms afforded by new technology. Capitalism is not a panacea but is the best economic system I’ve seen. People themselves have to know what they love and must be willing to take risks and work hard from a young age. Many jobs offer creativity in different forms, but you have to be doing what you enjoy to be happy.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

I hope I am seen as a fair-minded authentic servant leader who strives to collaborate and develop talent where possible. I remain my company’s primary product visionary but have developed a leadership team that is driving new ideas in their areas of expertise. There is no question that cross-departmental collaboration improves the quality of a decision, idea, or innovation.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for the support of my co-owner and cousin, John Golden. John is eight years older than me and was at the company for 16 years before I started. He graduated from the University of Chicago Law School but decided to join the family business. John’s critical thinking and design sense, along with many other attributes, are embedded in our success. Most importantly, though, John is trusting and has allowed me to take the lead in our product direction even when he questioned the outcome. In April of last year, he stepped back to allow me more freedom to lead the business forward.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Aside from trying to help our people grow personally and professionally every day, we recently started a scholarship fund for the children and grandchildren of our employees. I believe we have to live by example and strive to be someone younger people can learn from and see as a do-good business leader.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve read too many motivational books to count. The biggest takeaway is that success is connected to one’s relationships. “You want to surround yourself with a wide range of ethical, motivated, creative, and talented people, both professionally and personally. You want your ideas to be challenged so they can be improved upon and/or validated.” One of my biggest regrets is not having the self-confidence to network and build more relationships from a younger age. Fake it till you make it because we all don’t start from the same place.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A true centrist political party that is not beholden to special interests. Without one, we could be in trouble.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!